HOUSTON — The San Antonio Spurs started this rebuilding year with a 134-96 preseason loss to the Rockets in Houston. San Antonio shot just 35% from the floor and 11-42 from deep in the disjointed blowout, but there were a few flashes of potential in the loss. Gregg Popovich unwrapped a sandwich postgame, and spoke a bit about what he saw.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO