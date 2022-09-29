ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Job-Jam with Central Jobbank and Opportunity Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re in the market for a job, an upcoming event could help you find one. Renee’ Parsons, Angela Watkins and Sidney Samons stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Job-Jam. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This fall, ditch the weeds without damaging your grass. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for finding the right herbacide. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Halloween fun with Wolfe Mountain Entertainment

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wolfe Mountain is getting ready to host its 8th annual haunted house, Nightmare on Main Street. Dates are Oct 21-22, 27-29, and 31, 2022. It runs 7-9 p.m. and is $5 per person. Nightmare on Main Street is located at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment at 320 East...
POMEROY, OH
WSAZ

Salvation Army is taking Angel Tree Applications

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many people don’t start thinking about the December holiday season until after the Trick-or-Treat or Thanksgiving, but the Salvation Army is getting to work now to make sure children in our region have a happy holiday. Applications can now be taken for this year’s Angel...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Butcher Shop has a variety of different cuts of meat, at a variety of different price points. Chris Dixon, owner of The Butcher Shop, stopped by First Look at Four for a taste test. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Girl Scouts launching new products

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You may be familiar with the popular Girl Scout Cookies in the spring, but have you heard of Dulce Daises, Peanut Butter Penguins or Mint Trefoils?. These are just a few of the tasty options the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond are selling as part of this year’s Fall Product Program.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Jim Justice
WSAZ

Murder charges pending against shooting suspect

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested and faces a pending first-degree murder charge following a shooting Friday, according to the Mason Police Department. The shooting happened Friday around 3 p.m. along Front Street. Officers identified the victim as Jason Pierce, of Rutland, Ohio, and they...
POMEROY, OH
WSAZ

17 convicted after large-scale drug trafficking organization dismantled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A final sentencing was carried out Monday in connection with an investigation that dismantled a large-scale drug trafficking organization that operated primarily in communities in Charleston, Rand and St. Albans, United States Attorney Will Thompson announced Monday during a press conference. The DTO organization has...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

New owners plan to continue Fred’s Pizza tradition

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - A popular restaurant in Wheelersburg is now under new ownership. On Sept. 30, Tim Wolfe and Brian Listerman became co-owners of Fred’s Pizza. The restaurant had been family-owned for 51 years. “Just the memories and all of the people that have such a fond connection...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
WSAZ

Suspect in Pomeroy homicide a ‘person of interest’ in Mason homicide

MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Police had identified a person of interest in connection with a shooting that happened Friday afternoon. Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney identified Wayne Leib as a person of interest in connection with a deadly shooting. Officers say the shooting happened Friday in the 500 block of Front...
MASON, WV
#Marshall University#Marshall Football
WSAZ

Reports of suspicious van being monitored by schools, law enforcement

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Communications Director for Wayne County Schools, school resource officers have received reports of suspicious activity involving a white van seen at public places and on or near school property. Due to the reports made on Thursday, Sept. 29, Wayne County Schools published...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in southeastern Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Cincinnati was arrested on drug charges after investigators seized heroin and fentanyl, among other substances, the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force said Monday. Lawrence Coleman Hicks faces several charges, including drug trafficking and having weapons under disability. Investigators say they seized five...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Candidate holds home invasion suspect at gunpoint

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A retired high school teacher who’s running for office is being praised in his neighborhood for catching a suspect accused of trying to get into homes. “Emotions were sky high crazy here, just fear,” Katelyn Kelly said. “In that moment, you don’t know what...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested on drug charges in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Dayton faces drug charges after investigators seized more than $75,000 worth of substances, including fentanyl, from a Portsmouth home, the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force said Monday. Kavonte Shamar Price is charged with drug possession and trafficking, as well as having a weapon...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Man arrested for assaulting employee at fast-food chain

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There was a large police presence at a fast food chain Saturday night. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to what appeared to be a robbery at the Subway at Call Rd in Sissonville. “What deputies learned when they got on the scene was...
SISSONVILLE, WV

