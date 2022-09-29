Read full article on original website
Roundtable discussion held for projects transforming manufacturing sites
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Millions of dollars in grant money, which will be used to turn former industrial properties into 21st Century manufacturing sites, are soon coming to the city of Huntington. The Appalachian Climate Technologies (ACT) Now Coalition of West Virginia has been named as one of the 21...
Fall events with Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Recreation Superintendent Lauren Patrick shares the fall event line-up with Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District.
Job-Jam with Central Jobbank and Opportunity Center
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re in the market for a job, an upcoming event could help you find one. Renee’ Parsons, Angela Watkins and Sidney Samons stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Job-Jam. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ...
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This fall, ditch the weeds without damaging your grass. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for finding the right herbacide. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion...
Halloween fun with Wolfe Mountain Entertainment
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wolfe Mountain is getting ready to host its 8th annual haunted house, Nightmare on Main Street. Dates are Oct 21-22, 27-29, and 31, 2022. It runs 7-9 p.m. and is $5 per person. Nightmare on Main Street is located at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment at 320 East...
Salvation Army is taking Angel Tree Applications
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many people don’t start thinking about the December holiday season until after the Trick-or-Treat or Thanksgiving, but the Salvation Army is getting to work now to make sure children in our region have a happy holiday. Applications can now be taken for this year’s Angel...
Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Butcher Shop has a variety of different cuts of meat, at a variety of different price points. Chris Dixon, owner of The Butcher Shop, stopped by First Look at Four for a taste test. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ...
Girl Scouts launching new products
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You may be familiar with the popular Girl Scout Cookies in the spring, but have you heard of Dulce Daises, Peanut Butter Penguins or Mint Trefoils?. These are just a few of the tasty options the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond are selling as part of this year’s Fall Product Program.
Murder charges pending against shooting suspect
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested and faces a pending first-degree murder charge following a shooting Friday, according to the Mason Police Department. The shooting happened Friday around 3 p.m. along Front Street. Officers identified the victim as Jason Pierce, of Rutland, Ohio, and they...
17 convicted after large-scale drug trafficking organization dismantled
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A final sentencing was carried out Monday in connection with an investigation that dismantled a large-scale drug trafficking organization that operated primarily in communities in Charleston, Rand and St. Albans, United States Attorney Will Thompson announced Monday during a press conference. The DTO organization has...
New owners plan to continue Fred’s Pizza tradition
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - A popular restaurant in Wheelersburg is now under new ownership. On Sept. 30, Tim Wolfe and Brian Listerman became co-owners of Fred’s Pizza. The restaurant had been family-owned for 51 years. “Just the memories and all of the people that have such a fond connection...
Suspect in Pomeroy homicide a ‘person of interest’ in Mason homicide
MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Police had identified a person of interest in connection with a shooting that happened Friday afternoon. Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney identified Wayne Leib as a person of interest in connection with a deadly shooting. Officers say the shooting happened Friday in the 500 block of Front...
Reports of suspicious van being monitored by schools, law enforcement
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Communications Director for Wayne County Schools, school resource officers have received reports of suspicious activity involving a white van seen at public places and on or near school property. Due to the reports made on Thursday, Sept. 29, Wayne County Schools published...
Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in southeastern Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Cincinnati was arrested on drug charges after investigators seized heroin and fentanyl, among other substances, the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force said Monday. Lawrence Coleman Hicks faces several charges, including drug trafficking and having weapons under disability. Investigators say they seized five...
Candidate holds home invasion suspect at gunpoint
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A retired high school teacher who’s running for office is being praised in his neighborhood for catching a suspect accused of trying to get into homes. “Emotions were sky high crazy here, just fear,” Katelyn Kelly said. “In that moment, you don’t know what...
Man arrested on drug charges in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Dayton faces drug charges after investigators seized more than $75,000 worth of substances, including fentanyl, from a Portsmouth home, the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force said Monday. Kavonte Shamar Price is charged with drug possession and trafficking, as well as having a weapon...
Man arrested for assaulting employee at fast-food chain
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There was a large police presence at a fast food chain Saturday night. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to what appeared to be a robbery at the Subway at Call Rd in Sissonville. “What deputies learned when they got on the scene was...
