SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
Alijah Vera-Tucker is the glue that holds the New York Jets offensive line together. Going into their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New York Jets were expected to start Conor McDermott at left tackle in place of the injured George Fant. McDermott is the Jets’ last-resort tackle option who has struggled immensely in pass protection throughout his career. It was assumed the Jets would have to accept the challenge of finding ways to work around him.
The offense came alive when it mattered most and the defense did its part in the clutch. The New York Jets have a .500 record. They have not been able to say such a thing this late in the season since they were 3-3 through six games in 2018. After...
The New York Jets have something special in the Sauce Gardner-D.J. Reed duo. At long last, Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie have some worthy competition. Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed are hotly pursuing the title of “best cornerback duo in New York Jets history”. While it’s too early...
New York Jets’ win over Pittsburgh Steelers was a team effort. From Zach Wilson to Alijah Vera-Tucker, you already know about the headline-grabbing heroes behind the New York Jets‘ 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. We’re here to discuss some of the unsung heroes. These five Jets...
The average reader may think former New York Jets head coach Adam Gase and Archduke Franz Ferdinand have no connection whatsoever, but that’s why you’re simply the “average” reader. But above all, don’t you dare take this article too seriously. Why? Well, because the Jets beat the Steelers.
The New York Jets must avoid the embarrassment of letting Mitchell Trubisky cook them. Here’s how they can dodge that fate. Mitchell Trubisky’s tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers is off to a rough start. Through three games, Trubisky is ranked last out of 32 qualified quarterbacks with an average of 5.5 yards per pass attempt. He is also 31st with a touchdown pass rate of 1.94%, throwing only two touchdowns across 103 attempts.
Should you bet on Zach Wilson in his New York Jets return?. The New York Jets (1-2) are welcoming back their starting quarterback, Zach Wilson, as they head into western Pennsylvania to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2). Let’s take a look at some of the best prop bets for...
Zach Wilson got the perfect brand of welcome back present as the Jets topped Pittsburgh. When it comes to the Zach Wilson era, the New York Jets appear to be “Hall” in. Breece Hall‘s one-yard score with 16 seconds remaining was the victorious difference in the Jets 24-20 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Jets (2-2) enjoyed a victory in Wilson’s 2022 season debut after he was kept out of the first three games due to a preseason knee injury.
The New York Jets now know which Miami Dolphins quarterback they will face in Week 5. The New York Jets will face another backup quarterback next week. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out of the Week 5 matchup at MetLife Stadium with a concussion, according to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. This means Teddy Bridgewater will start against the Jets on Sunday.
Zach Wilson returns for the New York Jets against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. PITTSBURGH, PA—The New York Jets are finally whole. Well, sort of. Sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson returns to the lineup after missing the last month and change with a knee injury. The moment Wilson came up limp in Philadelphia, in early August, each Jets fan feared the worst.
Offensive tackle Max Mitchell should be back for New York Jets. New York Jets offensive tackle Max Mitchell was carted off the field during the team’s eventual 24-20 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rookie fourth-round pick played 41 offensive snaps until suffering a knee injury during the second quarter. Mitchell was later seen with crutches in the locker room.
Becton’s injury has not prevented him from spending some time on social media. Winning makes all the difference for the New York Jets. When you’re cocky on social media and you lose, you look like an idiot. When you win, you can pretty much say whatever you want,...
New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas doled out a hefty helping of dough in the 2022 offseason. Per Spotrac, the Jets gave out $88 million in guaranteed money to free agents this offseason, ranking third in the NFL behind the Jaguars ($158.5M) and the Dolphins ($94.2M). Three weeks into...
Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.https://jetsxfactor.com
