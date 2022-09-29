ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schofield, WI

Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
Kevin P. Weston, 39, of West Bend. Substantial battery - intend bodily harm as party to a crime, disorderly conduct

One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year.

Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection with the case, along with a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. His alleged accomplice, 34-year-old Trey E. Houghtaling, Merrill, received a withheld sentence in January.

Weston reached the agreement with prosecutors one day before his trial was to begin.

The victim, a U.S. Navy veteran who lives in Schofield and suffers from PTSD, said he was beginning to walk home from Hoehn’s Huddle, 840 Grand Ave., and was in the parking lot when he was attacked by two men. Photos of the victim taken after the attack and shared with Wausau Pilot & Review show significant facial cuts and bruises, and the victim’s girlfriend said she feared for her boyfriend’s life.

Everest Metro Police Captain Clay Schulz described the beating as “brutal” and “hard to watch.” The video recording allegedly showed one of the suspects kicking the victim repeatedly in the face and the other holding the victim in place while he was being beaten. The two men were arrested at the scene.

Trey Houghtaling booking photo

During a hearing in December, Houghtaling pleaded no contest to substantial battery and disorderly conduct, and prosecutors moved to dismiss the most serious of the charges, first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Under the terms of his plea agreement, Judge Strasser agreed to withhold entry of guilt on the battery charge for one year. If Houghtaling complies with all terms and conditions of the agreement and obtains no new criminal charges within that time frame, prosecutors agreed to amend the felony battery charge to a misdemeanor.

On Thursday, Circuit Judge Greg Strasser adopted a written deferred entry of judgment agreement during a plea and sentencing hearing in Marathon County Circuit Court. If Weston is in full compliance and obtains no new criminal charges during that period, the state will amend the charge do disorderly conduct.

A review hearing is set for Sept. 26, 2023.

Maggie Seubert
4d ago

absolutely no leniency should have been shown, these two men viciously beat a military veteran, a veteran who fought for their freedom, defended their country so they can lay their head down at night in peace and feel safe while they sleep, these two men should not have gotten such leniency violence in our community is on the rise across our nation it is about time are so-called judicial system starts making harsh Swift examples out of people.

