Where Louisvillians can catch 'CoComelon LIVE!' this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you were sad to learn the "CoComelon" cast would not be taking a trip to Louisville this year, don't be! There are plenty of close-by options for any true fans willing to take a short drive. JJ, YoYo, TomTom and the rest of the "CoComelon"...
48th annual Taste of Louisville preview
Jerrica Tinsley, owner of Norma Jean's Baked Goods, is expected to open her store at 821 E. Broadway on October 1. A Louisville daycare is at the center of a police investigation after an employee is charged with child abuse. Woman arrested in connection to alleged assault investigation at east...
Belle of Louisville introduces haunted 'Ghost Cruise' to its fall events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belle of Louisville riverboat is adding a spooky cruise to its fall river trips. Oct. 29, the Belle will embark on its "Ghost Cruise." Louisville's famous steamboat will be temporarily renamed Idlewild for the event as passengers step back in time to Oct. 31, 1947.
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY
If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
48th annual Taste of Louisville helping local nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Next week’s 48th annual Taste of Louisville is a great chance to enjoy some fantastic food and drinks from around town. It’s also a good way to help a local nonprofit. Proceeds benefit Frankie’s Family, a non-profit that helps buy gifts for people on the Angel Tree each holiday season.
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
Bowman Fest celebrates 100 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bowman Field celebrated 100 years and brought back the popular Bowman Fest to celebrate aviation and military heritage. There were tons of airplane displays on Saturday and Sunday, along with vintage cars, plane rides and military reenactments. It was postponed during COVID and now the organizers are just happy to get people back.
Hundreds of extras needed for film shot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A producer shooting a movie here in Louisville is looking for hundreds of people to be cast as extras in her faith-based film. According to a news release, auditions are scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hyatt House Louisville at 9315 Leesgate Road, near Whittington Parkway off of S. Hurstbourne Lane, for the film "Just One Life."
Fallen Louisville firefighter honored ahead of Fire Safety, Prevention Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Every year ahead of National Fire Prevention Week, the Louisville Division of Fire honors its fallen firefighters. This year, a new name was added to the Fallen Firefighters Memorial at Jefferson Square Park. Sgt. David Pawley died last year of cancer at 52 years old. Doctors...
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
After years of work, Louisville baker set to open first storefront on E. Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you close your eyes, open your ears and step foot inside 821 E. Broadway, you just might think you were back in your grandmother’s kitchen. In reality, you’re in an unfinished brick building, waiting for the finishing touches before it can realize its potential.
Duke Energy Foundation awarding grant to increase trees in Southern Indiana neighborhoods
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A $15,000 grant was awarded on Monday to increase tree canopy in low-income neighborhoods within Southern Indiana. The Duke Energy Foundation provided the grant to Louisville Grows, an environmental nonprofit whose mission is to create greener and healthier neighborhoods. Louisville Grows said it plans to use...
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
Louisville man wanted for murder found over a month later during traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was driving down an interstate in Henry County when he was pulled over by Kentucky State Police for a traffic violation. Shortly thereafter, the trooper discovered the driver was wanted for murder. On Oct. 2 at around 1:30 a.m., a KSP trooper conducted...
502 Black Eats Week showcases Louisville’s Black-owned restaurants
Several Black-owned restaurants are offering discounts as part of the initiative, which runs through Oct. 8.
Louisville man wanted for murder arrested in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man wanted for murder was arrested over the weekend in Henry County by the Kentucky State Police. On Sunday at about 1:37 a.m., a KSP Post 5 trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Dodge Challenger on Interstate 71 near mile marker 26 after observing a traffic infraction, according to a release.
Relocation of abandoned southern Indiana cemetery complete
Crews in Clark County last week completed an effort to relocate the Poor Farm Cemetery at the former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant to a new site near Charlestown State Park. The River Ridge Development Authority says the cemetery was moved to “a more appropriately maintained location that honors the life and legacy of the deceased.”
