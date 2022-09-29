ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

48th annual Taste of Louisville preview

Jerrica Tinsley, owner of Norma Jean's Baked Goods, is expected to open her store at 821 E. Broadway on October 1. A Louisville daycare is at the center of a police investigation after an employee is charged with child abuse. Woman arrested in connection to alleged assault investigation at east...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY

If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

48th annual Taste of Louisville helping local nonprofit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Next week’s 48th annual Taste of Louisville is a great chance to enjoy some fantastic food and drinks from around town. It’s also a good way to help a local nonprofit. Proceeds benefit Frankie’s Family, a non-profit that helps buy gifts for people on the Angel Tree each holiday season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Bowman Fest celebrates 100 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bowman Field celebrated 100 years and brought back the popular Bowman Fest to celebrate aviation and military heritage. There were tons of airplane displays on Saturday and Sunday, along with vintage cars, plane rides and military reenactments. It was postponed during COVID and now the organizers are just happy to get people back.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Person
Donovan
wdrb.com

Hundreds of extras needed for film shot in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A producer shooting a movie here in Louisville is looking for hundreds of people to be cast as extras in her faith-based film. According to a news release, auditions are scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hyatt House Louisville at 9315 Leesgate Road, near Whittington Parkway off of S. Hurstbourne Lane, for the film "Just One Life."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
PROSPECT, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man wanted for murder arrested in Henry County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man wanted for murder was arrested over the weekend in Henry County by the Kentucky State Police. On Sunday at about 1:37 a.m., a KSP Post 5 trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Dodge Challenger on Interstate 71 near mile marker 26 after observing a traffic infraction, according to a release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Inside Indiana Business

Relocation of abandoned southern Indiana cemetery complete

Crews in Clark County last week completed an effort to relocate the Poor Farm Cemetery at the former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant to a new site near Charlestown State Park. The River Ridge Development Authority says the cemetery was moved to “a more appropriately maintained location that honors the life and legacy of the deceased.”
CLARK COUNTY, IN

