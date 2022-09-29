Read full article on original website
WSMV
EXPLAINER: How will you be affected by Tenn. Amendment 1 vote?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans will have the opportunity to vote on a new amendment to the Tennessee Constitution that, if passed, would make it illegal for workplaces to require mandatory labor union membership for employees as a condition for employment. Since 1947, Tennessee has had a right-to-work law. States...
WSMV
Alex Friedmann settles with state over ‘iron man’ cell lawsuit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Correction will have to pay nearly $50,000 in lawyer’s fees to settle a lawsuit filed by an infamous inmate. Alex Friedmann, known for being convicted of sneaking weapons into the Downtown Detention Center, sued TDOC after being housed in what’s called an “Iron Man” cell at Riverbend maximum security prison.
WSMV
Metro Council to vote on $500,000 grant towards Planned Parenthood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, Metro Council members plan to vote on a proposal that could help fund women getting an out-of-state abortion. Some council members have been proposing for a $500,000 grant to be approved. People anticipating the vote said they’re hoping the proposal will be approved while others have said using government funds may not be the answer.
WSMV
TONIGHT AT 6: How school districts are keeping your child healthy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s the beginning of flu season and lots of children pick up the virus at school. Those students could stay healthier this year thanks to big upgrades across Middle Tennessee. Dozens of local schools are getting new HVAC systems for the first time in decades....
WSMV
Gas prices fluctuate in Middle Tennessee
SYLVAN PARK, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices in the country continue to be all over the map. At some California gas stations, prices are hitting $6 per gallon whereas in Texas some places have dropped under $3. In Middle Tennessee, prices continue to fluctuate. Terry Hamm lives in West Nashville...
WSMV
Upgrades made to help stop spread of COVID could mean healthier kids during cold & flu season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Your kids could stay healthier this upcoming cold and flu season and it is all thanks to a key upgrade in school districts across Middle Tennessee. WSMV4 combed through federal data and found more than a dozen local school districts are using federal funds form the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to improve HVAC systems.
WSMV
What to know about October weather in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - October is finally here, and right on cue, we’ve had a nice little chill of air each morning for the past week or so. Another thing you may have noticed is that the leaves are changing colors and falling in many places. These are things you expect in October. Here’s a few things you might not realize about this month:
WSMV
BBB: Five things to know before donating to Hurricane Ian relief
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Good samaritans worldwide are looking for ways to help Floridians after Hurricane Ian. The Better Business Bureau offered tips and tricks to donate to the correct organizations without getting scammed. The severe damage in Florida prompted many to seek ways they could help. The following list...
WSMV
Mount Juliet first responders raise money for good cause in basketball tournament
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Mount Juliet Fire Department and the Mount Juliet Police Department will face off in a charity basketball tournament. The game will be held at the Mount Juliet High School Gym at 1875 Golden Bear Gateway at 7 p.m. For seats behind the basket, they are $10 for one person and $30 for a family of four or five. For seats behind the bench, tickets are $15 for one person and $45 for a family of four or five.
