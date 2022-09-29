Read full article on original website
This Amazing Restaurant Was Just Named The Coziest In New Jersey
New Jersey residents have a love affair with food, and no one appreciates a great restaurant more than we do. It's time to make plans to get to New Jersey's coziest restaurant. Maybe you thought you tried all the great restaurants here in the Garden State, but if you haven't...
This Food Store Just Lowered Their Prices In New Jersey To Help Fight Inflation
Something has to give. Especially in New Jersey. We are exhausted and we are overcharged at every turn. COVID has sent prices soaring and everything from supply chain issues to downsizing has our economy spinning out of control. Guess what? I have some refreshing news because your food shopping bill is getting reduced.
Outstanding! The Best Cannoli’s In Ocean County, New Jersey
We often talk about Italian food, but often we neglect to talk about Italian desserts. Delicious Italian treats that complete a great Italian meal. What comes into mind when we say Italian desserts?. Some Italian sweets that jump into mind include tiramisu, Italian butter cookies, panettone, ricotta cake, pizzelle, gelato,...
This Legendary Bar Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey For 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
This Jaw Dropping Mansion In New Jersey Belonged To A Beloved 1800’s Celeb
New Jersey is a phenomenal place to vacation; whether you want the beach, wilderness, or lakefront fun in the sun the Garden State can provide it!. It's no secret that Jersey is a great vacation destination. What makes it so special is some of the homes that are for rent...
This New Jersey Beach Town Gets Ranked as One of the Best in the United States of America
We often hear about the best beach towns to visit during the summer and ones to vacation at, but what about living in these beach towns year-round? What are the best beach towns in America to live in?. According to Stacker, one New Jersey beach town made their list of...
Hey New Jersey Are You Excited For The New “Grown Up” Happy Meals?
I think we all can remember growing up and on occasion enjoying a "Happy Meal". The fun kids' meal at McDonald's was introduced in the summer of 1979. I was 14 years old so I'm sure I grabbed a few when they came out. I remember my kids enjoying, especially collecting the special toy enclosed. We still have a box of never opened vintage Happy Meal toys from the 90s. I probably should go through these you never know what might be collectibles.
This Major Chain Restaurant Ordered to Pay Child Labor Law Fine in New Jersey
Working as a young adult has so many benefits. You build a sense of responsibility, and you can grow a set of skills beyond going to school. When I was given the opportunity to work in the industry that I love, and currently work in, I jumped all of it.
How Much Snow Will New Jersey Get During The 2022-2023 Winter Season?
For some, the weather New Jersey gets during the Fall season can be considered the sweet spot. It's not too hot. It's not too cold. It's juuuuust right...and there is chocolate everywhere. But those temperatures will be plummeting in the next month or so and snow will be in our...
Bakery Specializing In Japanese Doughnuts Opening 12 New Jersey Locations
My sister is obsessed with mochi. If you are not familiar, Mochi is, "a Japanese rice cake made of mochigome, a short-grain japonica glutinous rice. Sometimes, [mochi contains] other ingredients such as water, sugar, and cornstarch," according to Wikipedia.org. Well, you are about to be exposed to a new creation...
Some things going well for New Jersey coastline but many challenges still have to be tackled
When you look out to the ocean on a nice summer beach day, things seem relaxing, peaceful, and pleasant but on a rainy day, things at the Jersey Shore can sometimes look more meek and destructive. While things have gone and are going well or better for the Jersey Shore...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 10/3
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. GALE WARNING IN EFFECT until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft. will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
Can You Believe THIS Used To Be Legal In New Jersey?
What used to be accepted back in the day will surprise you! We know these things are more than dangerous today but way back when it was not only legal to use these products or practices in New Jersey and beyond, it was recommended. We’ve all heard that there used...
10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?
Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
These Are The 25 Most Popular Christmas Gifts In New Jersey For 2022
It's that time of the year when all of a sudden time seems to skip into overdrive. One moment, you're relaxing on the beach, enjoying a barbecue with family and friends, or going swimming and then the next thing you know it's time to start Holiday shopping. I know what...
Faint of Heart? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Visit New Jersey this Fall
It's fall in the Garden State...are you brave enough to visit?. October is here - and it's the best time of year in the Garden State...but it's not for everyone. Some of us, like me, are embracing the season with cups of pumpkin coffee, scary movies on repeat, and creepy cute Halloween decorations. I can't even tell you how many pumpkin-scented candles and soaps printed with skulls and bats I've bought over the past few weeks (the money I've spent on that is scary enough!)
‘Severe’ traffic predicted from Ewing, NJ into PA Friday night
EWING — The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is suggesting that people who travel from jobs in New Jersey back across the Scudder Falls Bridge to Pennsylvania work from home on Friday, when necessary corrective construction will whittle three travel lanes on Interstate 295 northbound down to one.
Amazing! One of the Oldest Schools in America is Right Here in New Jersey
Talk about real American history, this is one of those cases involving one of the oldest schools in the United States and right in Burlington County, New Jersey. This one-room schoolhouse dates back to 1759, making it 263 years old and still standing. According to Google, the oldest school in the United States is the Boston Latin School, established in 1635.
NJ weather: More drought-busting rain, tidal flooding gets worse
We are coming off two sloppy, disgusting weather days. And in the forecast? Two or three more sloppy, disgusting weather days. The remnant low pressure formerly known as Ian is centered just off the Virginia coast as of Monday morning. And there it will sit and spin for the next 48 to 72 hours. That's right — we are only about halfway done with Ian's "wrath" as rain, wind, clouds, miserably cool temperatures, and coastal flooding continue to plague New Jersey.
Crowned The Most Romantic Restaurant In New Jersey, And Most Creative Cocktail
This particular restaurant has won the title of the best date night destination in New Jersey. The views are epic, the food exquisite, and the drinks are nothing short of pure art. This is not just a romantic date night, it is an experience. So many people want a dining...
