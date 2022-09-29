ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

92.7 WOBM

Outstanding! The Best Cannoli’s In Ocean County, New Jersey

We often talk about Italian food, but often we neglect to talk about Italian desserts. Delicious Italian treats that complete a great Italian meal. What comes into mind when we say Italian desserts?. Some Italian sweets that jump into mind include tiramisu, Italian butter cookies, panettone, ricotta cake, pizzelle, gelato,...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Hey New Jersey Are You Excited For The New “Grown Up” Happy Meals?

I think we all can remember growing up and on occasion enjoying a "Happy Meal". The fun kids' meal at McDonald's was introduced in the summer of 1979. I was 14 years old so I'm sure I grabbed a few when they came out. I remember my kids enjoying, especially collecting the special toy enclosed. We still have a box of never opened vintage Happy Meal toys from the 90s. I probably should go through these you never know what might be collectibles.
RESTAURANTS
92.7 WOBM

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 10/3

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. GALE WARNING IN EFFECT until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft. will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
92.7 WOBM

Can You Believe THIS Used To Be Legal In New Jersey?

What used to be accepted back in the day will surprise you! We know these things are more than dangerous today but way back when it was not only legal to use these products or practices in New Jersey and beyond, it was recommended. We’ve all heard that there used...
POLITICS
92.7 WOBM

10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?

Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
ENVIRONMENT
92.7 WOBM

Faint of Heart? Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Visit New Jersey this Fall

It's fall in the Garden State...are you brave enough to visit?. October is here - and it's the best time of year in the Garden State...but it's not for everyone. Some of us, like me, are embracing the season with cups of pumpkin coffee, scary movies on repeat, and creepy cute Halloween decorations. I can't even tell you how many pumpkin-scented candles and soaps printed with skulls and bats I've bought over the past few weeks (the money I've spent on that is scary enough!)
TRAVEL
92.7 WOBM

NJ weather: More drought-busting rain, tidal flooding gets worse

We are coming off two sloppy, disgusting weather days. And in the forecast? Two or three more sloppy, disgusting weather days. The remnant low pressure formerly known as Ian is centered just off the Virginia coast as of Monday morning. And there it will sit and spin for the next 48 to 72 hours. That's right — we are only about halfway done with Ian's "wrath" as rain, wind, clouds, miserably cool temperatures, and coastal flooding continue to plague New Jersey.
ENVIRONMENT
92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

