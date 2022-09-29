Albuquerque man with history of burglary charges arrested again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with a history of burglary charges has been arrested again. Nicholas Sedillo is accused of breaking into the Cricket store on Eubank and Constitution Thursday morning. Officers found him a couple of blocks away with stolen items and cuts on his hands.

Sedillo was arrested on April 7 for a burglary at the Metro PCS on Zuni. Court records show he’s been charged six times since April but has been released from custody over questions about competency.

