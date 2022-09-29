ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque man with history of burglary charges arrested again

By Jordan Honeycutt
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with a history of burglary charges has been arrested again. Nicholas Sedillo is accused of breaking into the Cricket store on Eubank and Constitution Thursday morning. Officers found him a couple of blocks away with stolen items and cuts on his hands.

Florida man convicted in fatal crash on the Laguna Pueblo

Sedillo was arrested on April 7 for a burglary at the Metro PCS on Zuni. Court records show he’s been charged six times since April but has been released from custody over questions about competency.

2 arrested following downtown crash

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Teen arrested after bringing gun to Santa Fe High School

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An 18-year-old was arrested after police say he brought a gun to a Santa Fe football game and threatened a student. According to a criminal complaint, Lorenzo Garcia was part of a group that harassed a student at Santa Fe High School last Friday, calling him a snitch. The student told officers […]
SANTA FE, NM
Homicide detectives investigating 'suspicious' death in Albuquerque

Homicide detectives are looking into the case. Homicide detectives investigating ‘suspicious’ death …. New ordinance would create rules for Safe Outdoor …. PNM unveils grid upgrade plan, possible added $1.20 …. Albuquerque woman saves a hawk from side of the road. Local businesses say Albuquerque homeless problem …
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque gun shops see more first-time gun buyers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More and more people are buying guns, many for the very first time.”It’s a big increase. We’re seeing about 50-60% of the people coming in are new faces,” Arnold Gallegos, the owner of ABQ Guns, said. The shop, near Coors and Montano, said they had never seen anything like it. Gallegos says he’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
