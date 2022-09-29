Read full article on original website
Man stabbed in central Fresno, police searching for suspect
Police are looking for the person who stabbed a man early Monday morning in central Fresno.
Felon with a firearm kills girlfriend in Cantua Creek, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A felon who was illegally in possession of a firearm allegedly killed his girlfriend on Sunday, October 2, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 3:00 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a home located on the 33000 block of West Hidalgo Avenue […]
Shooting at motorcycle club meet up in west central Fresno leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized
A motorcycle club meet up turned deadly when a shooting broke out in west central Fresno Saturday morning.
Man stabbed in southwest Fresno, suspect still on the run
Police are looking for the attacker who stabbed a man in southwest Fresno late Saturday night.
Police investigating suspicious death in west central Fresno
It happened just before 2 am Monday morning on Ramona and Barcus, near Central East High School.
KMJ
Fresno Man’s Death Prompts Questions, Investigation Launched
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Homicide detectives are at the scene of a suspicious death early Monday morning in Fresno. Officers located a 21-year-old man dead with an apparent gunshot wound. Homicide detectives were called and are interviewing family members. Detectives have not said if it was a self-inflicted wound...
IDENTIFIED: Professor killed while cycling in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who was killed after her bicycle was hit by a car in Fresno County over the weekend. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s-Coroner’s Office said 51-year-old Adela Santana Mullooly was the bicyclist who died following a crash near Watts Valley and Pitman Hill roads on […]
Merced man shoots son he thought was intruder, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager was hospitalized after he was mistaken for an intruder and shot by his father over the weekend, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were called out to the area of 20th and E streets for a report of a shooting inside of a home. […]
yourcentralvalley.com
$1 million bail set for Parlier man accused of murder
PARLIER, Calif. ( ) – A 70-year-old man is in the Fresno County Jail after deputies say he killed a 45-year-old man Saturday morning in Parlier. Parlier police were called out to the Parlier Plaza Apartments in the 600 block of Zediker Avenue around 8:00 a.m. for a report of an injured person.
Father shoots son at Merced home after believing he was intruder, police say
A 17-year-old boy is hospitalized in the intensive care unit after police say his father mistook him for an intruder and shot him.
Tulare Co. Sheriff's detectives searching for murder suspects
It's been more than a year since the murder of 50-year-old Richard Harris. A reward is being offered to anyone who shares information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the people responsible.
GV Wire
CHP Identifies Clovis Man as Driver of Car That Killed Cyclist
The California Highway Patrol identified Johnson Chang, 47, of Clovis as the driver of a sports car that drifted across the center line and killed a Fresno woman riding her bike on Watts Valley Road on Sunday morning. According to the CHP report, the 51-year-old woman died at the scene...
thesungazette.com
Orosi woman killed in hit and run
According to the Visalia Police Department, on Sept. 29, 2022, at approximately 8:32 p.m., Fresno Communications Center received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Avenue 416 in the area of Road 125. Officers of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia Area Office responded to the scene and investigated the crash. It was determined to be a hit and run fatal crash involving a pedestrian which was struck by an unknown white SUV which fled the scene.
KMPH.com
Bicyclist killed in Fresno County collision with car, now identified
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol confirmed the death of a 51-year-old cyclist on Watts Valley Road in Fresno County Sunday morning. According to CHP spokesperson Mike Salas, a car driven by a 47-year-old Johnson Chang was traveling eastbound on Watts Valley Road just before 10:30 Sunday morning.
Suspected drunk driver drifts across Highway 33, kills 1 in head-on crash
The California Highway Patrol says alcohol is believed to be involved in an early morning crash that left one person dead in Mendota.
See helicopter crash into family's front yard
A helicopter crashed into the front yard of a Fresno, California, family’s home. According to police, both the pilot and the passenger suffered minor injuries and are expected to survive.
KMPH.com
New video shows helicopter as it loses altitude and crashes in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Federal investigators believe a tail rotor problem is the preliminary reason for Saturday's helicopter crash in southeast Fresno. According to the National Transportation Safety Board the helicopter lost tail rotor control during a maintenance check flight. New video from a viewer shows the moment the...
Motorcyclist driving wrong-way in Fresno hit by SUV who left the scene
A man suffered critical injuries early Sunday morning when he rode his motorcycle the wrong way on a one-way street, and an SUV broadsided him and left.
KMPH.com
Man arrested for attempted homicide in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — A man was arrested after police say he shot at another man that confronted him due to drugs in Merced. Police say Song Xiong, 37, brandished a gun and started shooting at the man who confronted Xiong and a group of people who allegedly were loitering and using drugs.
Bicyclist dead in a head-on crash with sports car: CHP
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A bicyclist is dead after a head-on collision with a sports car, according to the California Highway Patrol. Fresno CHP units responded to the fatal accident at 10:20 a.m. on Sunday around 19580 Watts Valley Road in Fresno County. Officials say that a woman in her 50s from Fresno was riding […]
