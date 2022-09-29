ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMJ

Fresno Man’s Death Prompts Questions, Investigation Launched

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Homicide detectives are at the scene of a suspicious death early Monday morning in Fresno. Officers located a 21-year-old man dead with an apparent gunshot wound. Homicide detectives were called and are interviewing family members. Detectives have not said if it was a self-inflicted wound...
yourcentralvalley.com

$1 million bail set for Parlier man accused of murder

PARLIER, Calif. ( ) – A 70-year-old man is in the Fresno County Jail after deputies say he killed a 45-year-old man Saturday morning in Parlier. Parlier police were called out to the Parlier Plaza Apartments in the 600 block of Zediker Avenue around 8:00 a.m. for a report of an injured person.
GV Wire

CHP Identifies Clovis Man as Driver of Car That Killed Cyclist

The California Highway Patrol identified Johnson Chang, 47, of Clovis as the driver of a sports car that drifted across the center line and killed a Fresno woman riding her bike on Watts Valley Road on Sunday morning. According to the CHP report, the 51-year-old woman died at the scene...
thesungazette.com

Orosi woman killed in hit and run

According to the Visalia Police Department, on Sept. 29, 2022, at approximately 8:32 p.m., Fresno Communications Center received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Avenue 416 in the area of Road 125. Officers of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Visalia Area Office responded to the scene and investigated the crash. It was determined to be a hit and run fatal crash involving a pedestrian which was struck by an unknown white SUV which fled the scene.
KMPH.com

Bicyclist killed in Fresno County collision with car, now identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol confirmed the death of a 51-year-old cyclist on Watts Valley Road in Fresno County Sunday morning. According to CHP spokesperson Mike Salas, a car driven by a 47-year-old Johnson Chang was traveling eastbound on Watts Valley Road just before 10:30 Sunday morning.
KMPH.com

New video shows helicopter as it loses altitude and crashes in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Federal investigators believe a tail rotor problem is the preliminary reason for Saturday's helicopter crash in southeast Fresno. According to the National Transportation Safety Board the helicopter lost tail rotor control during a maintenance check flight. New video from a viewer shows the moment the...
KMPH.com

Man arrested for attempted homicide in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — A man was arrested after police say he shot at another man that confronted him due to drugs in Merced. Police say Song Xiong, 37, brandished a gun and started shooting at the man who confronted Xiong and a group of people who allegedly were loitering and using drugs.
