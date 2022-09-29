ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fmr. Ky. state lawmaker sentenced for fraud, money laundering

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT/HERALD-LEADER) - Former Kentucky State Representative Robert Goforth was sentenced to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering. The Herald-Leader reported a district judge imposed the sentence Monday in Laurel County at a federal courthouse. Goforth will have to...
PCFC, state officials discuss flood relief updates

During the Sept. 27 special called Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, county officials and guest speaker Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman, discussed updates regarding the housing crisis since the July flooding, as well as other related updates. “From day one, Gov. Beshear and Team Kentucky have been...
Perry BOE discusses construction progress

Among the several agenda items mentioned during the Sept. 22 special called Perry County Board of Education meeting, the board discussed construction being done to A.B. Combs Elementary School, Buckhorn School and Robinson Elementary School and also addressed FEMA related items as applicable. Since the July flooding, the Perry County...
Hundreds of Southeast Kentuckians walked to end Alzheimer’s in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of Americans are currently battling Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, and hundreds of Southeast Kentuckians came together on Saturday in hopes of becoming one step closer to a cure. The 2022 Southeast Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s event took place at the...
Kentucky voters aren't waiting on Trump

One year into Trump’s presidency, CNN’s Poppy Harlow returns to Beattyville, Kentucky, where more than half of the residents live in poverty. They’re still hopeful the President will help their Appalachian community, but are not waiting on Washington to bring change.
Former Ky. county attorney, wife sentenced to prison for wire fraud

Former Lawrence County Attorney Michael T. Hogan, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months and one day, respectively, for wire fraud in U.S. District Court. Michael Hogan was also sentenced for federal program theft, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the...
#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#The Human Rights Board
Police: Sonic manager provided drugs to underage employee

ONEIDA | A former manager at Oneida’s Sonic Drive-In has been arrested after allegedly giving drugs to an underage employee of the restaurant. Sue Ann Stull, 44, of Somerset, Ky., was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers Friday evening in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred at the Oneida drive-in restaurant in July.
Human Rights
Politics
Kentucky State Police Post 10 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

HARLAN, KY (October 3 ,2022) –The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
Floyd woman charged with meth trafficking in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Floyd County woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges after being pulled over in a traffic stop. A Pikeville Police officer spotted Susan Rae Akers, 43, of Harold, driving through Pikeville Friday afternoon and knew that she was wanted on an outstanding warrant. When he...
Former Letcher Co Deputy Indicted on Rape and Other Charges

A former Letcher Co Deputy Sheriff has been indicted on multiple charges including rape. On Thursday the Letcher Co Grand Jury indicted Ben Fields of Whitesburg for rape, tampering with prison monitoring device, perjury and more for indicents involving a woman who had been under house arrest. In a lawsuit filed against Fields last spring the victim alleges he forced her to exchange sexual favors for leniency. Thursday’s indictment alleges that from July 2021 through January 2022 Fields tampered with the prisoner’s monitoring device and gave a false statement in a criminal complaint. Fields was fired in February for conduct unbecoming a deputy.
Lost Creek flood survivor struggles after losing homes

LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood damage still scars creek banks running down Highway 476 in Lost Creek. The destruction is a constant reminder of tragedy to survivors. “I’ve definitely walked through the houses, just the gutted out houses, I can’t even imagine what they look like anymore,” flood survivor Parker Miller said.
Paul's staff hosting mobile office hours in Eastern Kentucky

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, U.S. Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) constituent service team set up in Eastern Kentucky to host mobile office hours in Knott, Letcher, and Perry counties to meet with Kentuckians who were in in need of assistance with federal agencies, including FEMA assistance, SBA loans and replacing lost or damaged documents such as Social Security cards, VA records, military medals and records, passports and tax paperwork, as they recover from the devastating flooding that hit the commonwealth nearly a month ago.
Emergency Road Aid Funds awarded to Perry County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Sept. 12 that the Perry County Fiscal Court will receive $64,300 in County Road Aid emergency funds for flood repairs on Jett Drive. “The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Perry County to repair and maintain...
