A former Letcher Co Deputy Sheriff has been indicted on multiple charges including rape. On Thursday the Letcher Co Grand Jury indicted Ben Fields of Whitesburg for rape, tampering with prison monitoring device, perjury and more for indicents involving a woman who had been under house arrest. In a lawsuit filed against Fields last spring the victim alleges he forced her to exchange sexual favors for leniency. Thursday’s indictment alleges that from July 2021 through January 2022 Fields tampered with the prisoner’s monitoring device and gave a false statement in a criminal complaint. Fields was fired in February for conduct unbecoming a deputy.

WHITESBURG, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO