WKYT 27
Fmr. Ky. state lawmaker sentenced for fraud, money laundering
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT/HERALD-LEADER) - Former Kentucky State Representative Robert Goforth was sentenced to two years and one month in federal prison for health care fraud and money laundering. The Herald-Leader reported a district judge imposed the sentence Monday in Laurel County at a federal courthouse. Goforth will have to...
wymt.com
“Mom get up, there is water all over the house.” Kentucky Emergency Management answers questions on FEMA buyout program
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks in Letcher County came with their questions to a meeting about the FEMA buyout program. Kentucky Emergency Management is held a meeting at Letcher County Central High School at 6 p.m. on Monday, with the goal of answering those questions. The FEMA acquisition/buyout program is...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky native worried about the housing problem post flood
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Terry Thies said her home was partially destroyed during the flood, and she is thankful for the help she has received from the Housing Development Alliance. “They tried very hard to take care of my stuff. They let me know what had to be done...
PCFC, state officials discuss flood relief updates
During the Sept. 27 special called Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, county officials and guest speaker Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman, discussed updates regarding the housing crisis since the July flooding, as well as other related updates. “From day one, Gov. Beshear and Team Kentucky have been...
Perry BOE discusses construction progress
Among the several agenda items mentioned during the Sept. 22 special called Perry County Board of Education meeting, the board discussed construction being done to A.B. Combs Elementary School, Buckhorn School and Robinson Elementary School and also addressed FEMA related items as applicable. Since the July flooding, the Perry County...
wymt.com
Hundreds of Southeast Kentuckians walked to end Alzheimer’s in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of Americans are currently battling Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, and hundreds of Southeast Kentuckians came together on Saturday in hopes of becoming one step closer to a cure. The 2022 Southeast Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s event took place at the...
Kentucky voters aren't waiting on Trump
One year into Trump’s presidency, CNN’s Poppy Harlow returns to Beattyville, Kentucky, where more than half of the residents live in poverty. They’re still hopeful the President will help their Appalachian community, but are not waiting on Washington to bring change.
harlanenterprise.net
Former Ky. county attorney, wife sentenced to prison for wire fraud
Former Lawrence County Attorney Michael T. Hogan, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months and one day, respectively, for wire fraud in U.S. District Court. Michael Hogan was also sentenced for federal program theft, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the...
indherald.com
Police: Sonic manager provided drugs to underage employee
ONEIDA | A former manager at Oneida’s Sonic Drive-In has been arrested after allegedly giving drugs to an underage employee of the restaurant. Sue Ann Stull, 44, of Somerset, Ky., was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers Friday evening in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred at the Oneida drive-in restaurant in July.
clayconews.com
Fugitive from Ohio wanted in Knox and Whitley Counties in Kentucky arrested in Laurel County
LONDON, KY (October 3, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson along with K-9 Deputy Brian France and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested Ronnie Roberts age 29 of Foley Road, Corbin early Monday morning October 3, 2022 at approximately 1:32 AM. The arrest...
Buckhorn among 43 Kentucky high schools recognized with national College Success Award
A total of 43 Kentucky public high schools have received the prestigious College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families. Among these schools, Buckhorn School was included. Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel...
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentucky man arrested, tased for trying to stop debris contractors from cutting trees
Nearly two months after catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky, Lois Rose stood in her yard in the town of Neon and recorded a debate on her cell phone with Letcher County Sheriff Deputy Seth Whitaker. In the background, workers in hard hats and bright vests waited, poised to cut down...
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 10 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
HARLAN, KY (October 3 ,2022) –The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
wymt.com
Guest Weather at the 2022 Apple Festival, pres. by Paintsville Tourism
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Some cool and cloudy weather could not keep the crowds away from the first Kentucky Apple Festival in three years as downtown Paintsville gets up for a big festival!. Several folks tried their hand at our job today and did a little Guest Weather for us!...
mountain-topmedia.com
Floyd woman charged with meth trafficking in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Floyd County woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges after being pulled over in a traffic stop. A Pikeville Police officer spotted Susan Rae Akers, 43, of Harold, driving through Pikeville Friday afternoon and knew that she was wanted on an outstanding warrant. When he...
wklw.com
Former Letcher Co Deputy Indicted on Rape and Other Charges
A former Letcher Co Deputy Sheriff has been indicted on multiple charges including rape. On Thursday the Letcher Co Grand Jury indicted Ben Fields of Whitesburg for rape, tampering with prison monitoring device, perjury and more for indicents involving a woman who had been under house arrest. In a lawsuit filed against Fields last spring the victim alleges he forced her to exchange sexual favors for leniency. Thursday’s indictment alleges that from July 2021 through January 2022 Fields tampered with the prisoner’s monitoring device and gave a false statement in a criminal complaint. Fields was fired in February for conduct unbecoming a deputy.
Changes made for planned daytime closures in Perry County
Changes have been made in the schedule for the previously announced daytime closures of Ky. 1440 (Upper Second Creek Road) in Perry County the weekend of Oct. 1-2 as repairs continue on highways damaged by July's devastating flooding. Complete daytime closures had been planned from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m....
wymt.com
Lost Creek flood survivor struggles after losing homes
LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood damage still scars creek banks running down Highway 476 in Lost Creek. The destruction is a constant reminder of tragedy to survivors. “I’ve definitely walked through the houses, just the gutted out houses, I can’t even imagine what they look like anymore,” flood survivor Parker Miller said.
Paul's staff hosting mobile office hours in Eastern Kentucky
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, U.S. Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) constituent service team set up in Eastern Kentucky to host mobile office hours in Knott, Letcher, and Perry counties to meet with Kentuckians who were in in need of assistance with federal agencies, including FEMA assistance, SBA loans and replacing lost or damaged documents such as Social Security cards, VA records, military medals and records, passports and tax paperwork, as they recover from the devastating flooding that hit the commonwealth nearly a month ago.
Emergency Road Aid Funds awarded to Perry County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Sept. 12 that the Perry County Fiscal Court will receive $64,300 in County Road Aid emergency funds for flood repairs on Jett Drive. “The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Perry County to repair and maintain...
