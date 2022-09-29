ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

sarasotamagazine.com

Photos: A Look at South Sarasota County After Ian

Last Friday, after Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake, our deputy art directer Hannah Phillips ventured out to take photos of the damage. While Sarasota was spared a direct hit, the damage in the south of the county, in particular, is...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota mayor looks back on 'crazy' week of Hurricane Ian

As he sits at a street side table in downtown under a clear blue sky, Sarasota Mayor Erik Arroyo can hardly imagine he would be there just 48 hours after the city experienced the impact of a Category 4 hurricane making landfall 90 miles to the south. It had been...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Starlink Receivers Help Keep Sarasota County Connected After Ian

To provide relief and aid recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian in Sarasota County, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced over the weekend that 20 Starlink receivers have been deployed for use by first responders at the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center and by residents at county Points of Distribution (POD) sites. Starlink...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
tourcounsel.com

This is the Magnificent Bradenton Beach in Florida

Bradenton is located in Florida and is an area surrounded by miles of rivers and canals, both fresh and salt water. Along the blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico and into Tampa Bay, there are more than 15 kilometers of beaches, some of them sheltered with a good number of Australian pines.
BRADENTON, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Schools Closed 'Indefinitely' Due to Hurricane Ian Damage

Sarasota County Schools will remain closed "until further notice" due to damage sustained from Hurricane Ian—including power outages, downed lines, flooding, cellular and cable outages, basic water and plumbing issues, and damage to many school structures. "We will reopen once we can ensure the safety and wellbeing of all...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Government distributing water, MREs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Government will be distributing food and water to those in need. Organizers will distribute water and Meals Ready to Eat at San Pedro Catholic Church on Tamiami Trail in North Port. The water and food will be available as they arrive and while...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of North Port shares current road conditions as water rescues go into third day

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working to make sure residents know current road conditions following heavy flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Bradenton Police, who are working alongside to assist North Port Police as they focus their efforts on water rescues from the flooding of Myakkahatchee Creek, posted photos to Twitter showing roadways that had been washed out by heavy rain and flood water.
NORTH PORT, FL
businessobserverfl.com

$20M furniture design showroom is executive’s to-the-moon moment

Walking through the newly opened Clive Daniel Home showroom in Sarasota, you’re bound to feel inspired. Bright colors and an abundance of strategically placed lighting welcome you into the showroom. At first it feels like a regular furniture store, but then passing through an area with $3,500 candles through to the escalator, you realize it’s entirely different.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota has flooded as a result of Hurricane Ian. High water levels and falling trees have made the area a danger to the public. Officials said it will remain closed until further notice. The closure is enforced by security.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

9-hour beating: Ian’s wrath in Charlotte County

Scott Joiner has lived in Punta Gorda his entire life. He lived through Charley in 2004 when the hurricane was one of four hurricanes to strike Florida that year. “This was nine hours of being beat,” Joiner said. The Category 4 Hurricane that moved through Southwest Florida on Wednesday...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
mymanatee.org

Manatee County Utilities Sunday Update

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 2, 2022) – Manatee County Utilities workers continue to make progress in their efforts to return the water and sewer services to normal, following the impact of Hurricane Ian. As of Sunday afternoon, boil water advisories for residents of the island communities of Anna Maria,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Battered by Hurricane Ian, Worden Farm Will Return to the Sarasota Farmers Market Next Week

Like millions of Floridians reeling from the effects of Hurricane Ian, Chris and Eva Worden still have no power at their Punta Gorda farm and have a lot of cleanup ahead of them, but “we feel very lucky and we have a generator going,” Eva says. Before the storm, they harvested what produce they could from their 85-acre farm, which has been in operation since 2003.
SARASOTA, FL

