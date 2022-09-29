Read full article on original website
Related
sarasotamagazine.com
Photos: A Look at South Sarasota County After Ian
Last Friday, after Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake, our deputy art directer Hannah Phillips ventured out to take photos of the damage. While Sarasota was spared a direct hit, the damage in the south of the county, in particular, is...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota mayor looks back on 'crazy' week of Hurricane Ian
As he sits at a street side table in downtown under a clear blue sky, Sarasota Mayor Erik Arroyo can hardly imagine he would be there just 48 hours after the city experienced the impact of a Category 4 hurricane making landfall 90 miles to the south. It had been...
usf.edu
Hurricane Ian shelters remain open in Sarasota County as rivers flood homes
On Sunday, Governor Ron DeSantis said the city of North Port experienced the worst flooding in the state. Rain from Hurricane Ian poured into the Myakka River last week, flooding homes and neighborhoods and trapping hundreds of people in south Sarasota County. Many have been rescued by air boats and...
VIDEO: North Port officials tour flooded areas
North Port's mayor and city manager toured hurricane-damaged areas of the city while on the governor's airboat Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wengradio.com
Local Recovery Efforts Information Updates Charlotte & Sarasota Counties 10/2/22 11:00 am
Sarasota County has updated their green, yellow, red map showing what areas are most impacted and where citizens should travel. There are still several hazards from north to south. Please take this into consideration and do not travel into south county unless absolutely necessary. Three additional Neighborhood Points of Distribution...
sarasotamagazine.com
Starlink Receivers Help Keep Sarasota County Connected After Ian
To provide relief and aid recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian in Sarasota County, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced over the weekend that 20 Starlink receivers have been deployed for use by first responders at the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center and by residents at county Points of Distribution (POD) sites. Starlink...
tourcounsel.com
This is the Magnificent Bradenton Beach in Florida
Bradenton is located in Florida and is an area surrounded by miles of rivers and canals, both fresh and salt water. Along the blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico and into Tampa Bay, there are more than 15 kilometers of beaches, some of them sheltered with a good number of Australian pines.
Supplies aid families dealing with Hurricane Ian damage in North Port
Families throughout Sarasota County spent Monday dealing with damage left behind by Hurricane Ian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in North Port and Arcadia
Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak in North Port and Arcadia on Sunday afternoon.
Parts of Sarasota County still unsafe days after Hurricane Ian, officials say
Parts of Sarasota County are still hazardous to residents days after Hurricane Ian, according to officials.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Schools Closed 'Indefinitely' Due to Hurricane Ian Damage
Sarasota County Schools will remain closed "until further notice" due to damage sustained from Hurricane Ian—including power outages, downed lines, flooding, cellular and cable outages, basic water and plumbing issues, and damage to many school structures. "We will reopen once we can ensure the safety and wellbeing of all...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Government distributing water, MREs
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Government will be distributing food and water to those in need. Organizers will distribute water and Meals Ready to Eat at San Pedro Catholic Church on Tamiami Trail in North Port. The water and food will be available as they arrive and while...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mysuncoast.com
City of North Port shares current road conditions as water rescues go into third day
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working to make sure residents know current road conditions following heavy flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Bradenton Police, who are working alongside to assist North Port Police as they focus their efforts on water rescues from the flooding of Myakkahatchee Creek, posted photos to Twitter showing roadways that had been washed out by heavy rain and flood water.
businessobserverfl.com
$20M furniture design showroom is executive’s to-the-moon moment
Walking through the newly opened Clive Daniel Home showroom in Sarasota, you’re bound to feel inspired. Bright colors and an abundance of strategically placed lighting welcome you into the showroom. At first it feels like a regular furniture store, but then passing through an area with $3,500 candles through to the escalator, you realize it’s entirely different.
Mysuncoast.com
Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota has flooded as a result of Hurricane Ian. High water levels and falling trees have made the area a danger to the public. Officials said it will remain closed until further notice. The closure is enforced by security.
Hurricane Ian: Photos show completely empty shelves at Publix in Venice
Photos show shelves at a Venice Publix store completely wiped out after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to the area.
WINKNEWS.com
9-hour beating: Ian’s wrath in Charlotte County
Scott Joiner has lived in Punta Gorda his entire life. He lived through Charley in 2004 when the hurricane was one of four hurricanes to strike Florida that year. “This was nine hours of being beat,” Joiner said. The Category 4 Hurricane that moved through Southwest Florida on Wednesday...
Thousands in Sarasota and Manatee counties still without power
Sarasota and Manatee counties are reporting the highest numbers of residents with power outages in the Tampa Bay area.
mymanatee.org
Manatee County Utilities Sunday Update
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 2, 2022) – Manatee County Utilities workers continue to make progress in their efforts to return the water and sewer services to normal, following the impact of Hurricane Ian. As of Sunday afternoon, boil water advisories for residents of the island communities of Anna Maria,...
sarasotamagazine.com
Battered by Hurricane Ian, Worden Farm Will Return to the Sarasota Farmers Market Next Week
Like millions of Floridians reeling from the effects of Hurricane Ian, Chris and Eva Worden still have no power at their Punta Gorda farm and have a lot of cleanup ahead of them, but “we feel very lucky and we have a generator going,” Eva says. Before the storm, they harvested what produce they could from their 85-acre farm, which has been in operation since 2003.
Comments / 0