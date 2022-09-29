ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County holds voter information panel to head off new wave of election fraud claims. What to know

By David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight
Cathy Darling Allen calls it setting the record straight.

Shasta County's clerk and registrar of voters is hosting a voter information webinar Monday.

It comes three weeks after Douglas Frank, a 2020 election denier, spoke at the same Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting in which supervisors cast aside requests to get Darling Allen to ignore election law by retaining ballots and other election materials from the November presidential 2020 election.

Later that evening, Frank spoke to the Shasta Freedom Coalition. Tickets were $20.

Frank, an Ohio mathematician and teacher, has traveled the country parroting former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that there was massive fraud in the 2020 election. Frank spoke at a June 2021 Trump rally in Ohio .

Frank’s claims have been debunked by various media sources and at least one state oversight committee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUtZA_0iFe86Bu00

Monday’s webinar is an effort to “try and give an alternative perspective on some of the information that was shared to the Board of Supervisors, and it’s free to the public,” Darling Allen said.

“I think it’s really important that the public have a chance, since they were given a chance on September 13 to hear from Dr. Frank about his theory and concerns that he brought about the election, which are incorrect. I think it’s important to hear from experts with excellent credentials about why he is incorrect,” Darling Allen added.

Monday's webinar is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. There will be an opportunity for people to ask questions. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/JustTheFactsShastaCounty .

Who are the panelists at 'Just the Facts' Shasta County?

Joining Darling Allen for the webinar will be Placer County Registrar of Voters Ryan Ronco, who is board president of the California Association of Clerks and Elected Officials.

Also participating will be Justin Grimmer, a political science professor at Stanford University who has discredited Frank’s analysis of election fraud. Grimmer also is a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution.

What did Frank get wrong in his claims against Placer County vote results?

Grimmer recently wrote about Frank’s appearance at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s “Moment of Truth” summit in August and how Frank put a spotlight on Placer County as an example of election fraud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0co2F1_0iFe86Bu00

“There is no evidence that Placer County elections are stolen. Rather, Frank’s claims that Placer County precincts have identical turnout rates is simply false," Grimmer wrote, noting that Frank uses flawed methodology to advance those claims.

"As my research group has previously shown, this is a problem that plagues many of Douglas Frank’s analyses,” Grimmer wrote .

Grimmer told the Record Searchlight that Frank's "primary test of voter fraud is a correlation between the prediction he makes about the number of people who will vote from every age group and the actual number of people who turn out to vote from every age group.”

But it’s unremarkable, says Grimmer, that age groups with more people will have a greater voter turnout — not an example of manipulating data to rig an election.

What's the new twist on the election fraud claims?

Claims of fraud and voting-machine manipulation in the 2020 election are festering across the country as far-right activists flood local election offices with public records requests . They are also walking neighborhoods, knocking on doors and asking residents for voter information.

Darling Allen this week sent out a news release that warned Shasta County voters about the potential for voter intimidation stemming from these neighborhood walkabouts.

“Voters and all people living in Shasta County should know that employees of the County Election Department will not come to your home and question you. People who perform this kind of activity are violating the law and intimidating voters,” Darling Allen said in the news release.

Margaret Cantrell at Tuesday’s Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting took exception to any characterization that what she and others are doing is voter intimidation.

During public comment, Cantrell said there is a misunderstanding, that they are a group of citizens working to make every vote count and that the neighborhood canvassing is protected by free speech.

“If one of the canvassers was out of line, I apologize,” she said of allegations of intimidation. “However, I question the veracity of that statement because that is not who we are, and we don’t behave that way.”

What is at the heart of the election denial issue?

District 4 Supervisor Patrick Jones, who asked Frank to elaborate on his theories on Sept. 13, asked at Tuesday’s meeting why is it that Frank and other “experts in election integrity have all been discredited after saying they believe there’s instances of fraud. But yet everyone that says there is no fraud, they’ve been held up as credible, I find that interesting.”

Grimmer counters that nobody is suggesting that there is zero fraud in elections.

"The argument that I am making is there is no evidence of widespread systematic fraud," he said. "The claims that Douglas Frank is making about a widespread systematic effort to manipulate the results of every U.S. election, there's no evidence of that claim."

David Benda covers business , development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 1-530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta County holds voter information panel to head off new wave of election fraud claims. What to know

Craig Crowley
4d ago

The best way to eliminate any doubts in future elections is to eliminate all electronic voting machines all drop boxes all mail in voting all ballot harvesting and go back to one day only elections with paper ballots and everyone show proof of ID upon voting this will erase all doubt and solve the issue !

