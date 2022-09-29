Leyden Glen Reservoir being refilled after dredging

LEYDEN, Mass. (WWLP)– The Leyden Glen Reservoir is in the process of being refilled after being fully dredged for the first time since 1988.

Workers from Maverick Construction Management Services removed 10,000 cubic yards of material. It’s estimated that 50,000 cubic yards of sediment had accumulated in the reservoir. It had been partially dredged in the late 1990s when repairs were done to the dam.

“Now that we’ve removed organics that accumulate over time and reduce water capacity and require more treatment, the reservoir should be good to go for another 20 to 25 years,” said Greenfield DPW Director Marlo Warner. “With the continuing drought, it has been a difficult time to have the reservoir offline. I want to thank everyone who has been conserving water. It has truly made a difference.”

The reservoir has a capacity of 44 million gallons and provides approximately a third of Greenfield’s drinking water and fire-protection capacity. The refilling operation is expected to be complete in two to three months.

