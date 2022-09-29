Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Lee Health Hospital provides latest updates; debunks social media rumors
Lee Health hospitals are trying to return to normalcy after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida. Many rumors spread across social media regarding local hospitals being without power or water. In a statement, Lee Health debunked the rumors of the local hospitals being without power or water. Lee Health also...
WINKNEWS.com
Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral offering free mental and medical help
Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Coral is offering free mental and medical help to the public. The Chabad Jewish Center located at 1716 Cape Coral Pkwy will be open and offering these services every day at 9 a.m. They said if you have a major medical emergency and can’t reach...
MSNBC
'It's hard to imagine running a hospital without a water supply': Lee County, FL hospital admin
Dr. Larry Antonucci, CEO and President of Florida's Lee Health, joined Morning Joe to discuss the current status of hospitals in Lee County following being hit last week by Hurricane Ian. "Our facilities have held up well throughout the hurricane. What we've been challenged with is our utilities. We've been on generators for a few days, and as of yesterday, now we're on full power," Antonucci said. "But water has been a challenge for us. It's hard to imagine running a hospital without a water supply." Oct. 3, 2022.
WINKNEWS.com
Harry Chapin Food Bank providing food, water to coastal Lee County
The Harry Chapin Food Bank has partnered with State Representative Adam Botana to help provide food and water to people in the coastal areas of Lee County. The food bank says it sustained roof damage at its Fort Myers distribution center but is still able to provide people with food and water from that facility.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County issues mandatory curfew beginning Saturday
A mandatory curfew is in place for Collier County and the City of Naples between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. The curfew will remain in effect until the majority of the power has been restored. The purpose of the curfew is to protect the safety of the citizens of Collier...
coastalbreezenews.com
Collier County Facilities and Services Update
As the community recovers in the wake of Hurricane Ian, county services will begin to resume. On Monday, October 3, normal county operations will reopen to the public. Parks and libraries will open on Tuesday, October 4 with the exception of the Headquarters Library and South Regional Library which will be open tomorrow, Monday October 3.
WINKNEWS.com
Millenium Physician Group to open sunday
Millenium Physician Group is set to open this Sunday for patient care after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida. Patients can request a visit as they normally would either by calling their physician’s office or through the patient portal to be provided care by phone or telehealth. The Millenium...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County stresses traffic, generator safety
Charlotte County is stressing the importance of proper generator use as FPL continues to work to restore power. Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller said that FPL has restored 45% of power to the county and said FPL still expects restoration to be 95% complete by October 9. While...
WINKNEWS.com
Ron DeSantis holds Hurricane Ian recovery efforts press conference
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Cape Coral on Monday giving the public an update on recovery efforts. DeSantis explained during the press conference that large quantities of water and food are getting distributed to people in need. Additionally, tarps are being distributed to people who’ve lost roofs.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County provides updates on Hurricane Ian aftermath
Lee County officials gave a press conference on Monday afternoon updating the public about the efforts being made to clean up and fix Lee County in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Roger Desjarlais, the Lee County manager said that search and rescue is still happening and that Fort Myers Beach is the primary area where that’s happening. Desjarlais said there were 11 United States Army Reserve units and also 7 strike teams throughout Lee County. Those units are working essentially around the clock until the search and rescue missions are complete.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County holding disaster clean-up hiring event
Lee County, and its disaster debris clean-up partner, Thompson Consulting Services, will be hiring local residents to support Lee County’s Hurricane Ian debris removal efforts. If you are interested in applying to help with the clean-up efforts, the event is being held in the Jury parking lot at 2050...
WINKNEWS.com
Free disaster cleanup assistance in Charlotte County; where to report damage
Charlotte County is offering you the opportunity to get free disaster cleanup after Hurricane Ian. The county says you can call Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. They will connect you to volunteers from local relief organizations, community and faith groups who may be able to help with cleanup around your home.
Idaho Billionaire Selflessly Sends Emergency Supplies to Florida
Frank VanderSloot is known as Idaho's wealthiest person, and along with that wealth, he has been known to give back to his local communities. However, the executive chairman of Melaleuca Corporation has organized an effort to help total strangers that live thousands of miles away. Frank VanderSloot Through The Years.
WINKNEWS.com
911 system down in Collier County; how to get help
Calls to 911 in Collier County are not going through. According to the county, the system is down countywide. If you are in the City of Naples and have an emergency, there are three ways to get emergency help. Text 911. Call 239-213-3000. Flag down a public safety vehicle. If...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane-related scams investigated by Hurricane Ian Response Team
Amira Fox, the Florida State Attorney, announced the activation of the Hurricane Ian Response Team (HIRT). According to the Office of the State Attorney Twentieth Judicial Circuit in and for Lee County, you should call 239-533-1342 if you think you’re the victim of a hurricane-related scam. This includes contractor fraud and unlicensed contracting.
WINKNEWS.com
Bonita Springs provides updates on flooding concerns, damage
The City of Bonita Springs was one of many in Southwest Florida that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian. WINK News reporter Zach Oliveri was on the Imperial River on Monday to see the extent of the flooding. The river has been running high due to a phenomenon called sheet...
Charlotte Co. Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Charlotte County emergency officials provide an update on the Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts.
WINKNEWS.com
Sheriff Marceno delivers an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Sheriff Carmine Marenco, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, and Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy deliver an update on Hurricane Ian’s recovery efforts. Marceno began by saying the death toll in Lee County is 54. EOC made the decision to close Fort Myers Beach to residents to preserve crime...
Bonita Beach Rd. residents asked to vacate for health, safety reasons
The department's Nicole Hornberger says they are encouraging homeowners to leave after they clean up their homes due to certain safety precautions.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida Medical Examiners Commission: 30 deaths in Lee County attributed to Ian
Forty-four deaths have been confirmed to be tied to Hurricane Ian’s path across Florida. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 30 of those deaths occurred in Lee County. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said on Saturday that 35 people in Lee County had died because of Ian. It’s...
