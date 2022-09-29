ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Lee Health Hospital provides latest updates; debunks social media rumors

Lee Health hospitals are trying to return to normalcy after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida. Many rumors spread across social media regarding local hospitals being without power or water. In a statement, Lee Health debunked the rumors of the local hospitals being without power or water. Lee Health also...
CAPE CORAL, FL
MSNBC

'It's hard to imagine running a hospital without a water supply': Lee County, FL hospital admin

Dr. Larry Antonucci, CEO and President of Florida's Lee Health, joined Morning Joe to discuss the current status of hospitals in Lee County following being hit last week by Hurricane Ian. "Our facilities have held up well throughout the hurricane. What we've been challenged with is our utilities. We've been on generators for a few days, and as of yesterday, now we're on full power," Antonucci said. "But water has been a challenge for us. It's hard to imagine running a hospital without a water supply." Oct. 3, 2022.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Harry Chapin Food Bank providing food, water to coastal Lee County

The Harry Chapin Food Bank has partnered with State Representative Adam Botana to help provide food and water to people in the coastal areas of Lee County. The food bank says it sustained roof damage at its Fort Myers distribution center but is still able to provide people with food and water from that facility.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Naples, FL
Health
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Health
coastalbreezenews.com

Collier County Facilities and Services Update

As the community recovers in the wake of Hurricane Ian, county services will begin to resume. On Monday, October 3, normal county operations will reopen to the public. Parks and libraries will open on Tuesday, October 4 with the exception of the Headquarters Library and South Regional Library which will be open tomorrow, Monday October 3.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Millenium Physician Group to open sunday

Millenium Physician Group is set to open this Sunday for patient care after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida. Patients can request a visit as they normally would either by calling their physician’s office or through the patient portal to be provided care by phone or telehealth. The Millenium...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County stresses traffic, generator safety

Charlotte County is stressing the importance of proper generator use as FPL continues to work to restore power. Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller said that FPL has restored 45% of power to the county and said FPL still expects restoration to be 95% complete by October 9. While...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Ron DeSantis holds Hurricane Ian recovery efforts press conference

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Cape Coral on Monday giving the public an update on recovery efforts. DeSantis explained during the press conference that large quantities of water and food are getting distributed to people in need. Additionally, tarps are being distributed to people who’ve lost roofs.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County provides updates on Hurricane Ian aftermath

Lee County officials gave a press conference on Monday afternoon updating the public about the efforts being made to clean up and fix Lee County in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Roger Desjarlais, the Lee County manager said that search and rescue is still happening and that Fort Myers Beach is the primary area where that’s happening. Desjarlais said there were 11 United States Army Reserve units and also 7 strike teams throughout Lee County. Those units are working essentially around the clock until the search and rescue missions are complete.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County holding disaster clean-up hiring event

Lee County, and its disaster debris clean-up partner, Thompson Consulting Services, will be hiring local residents to support Lee County’s Hurricane Ian debris removal efforts. If you are interested in applying to help with the clean-up efforts, the event is being held in the Jury parking lot at 2050...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WINKNEWS.com

911 system down in Collier County; how to get help

Calls to 911 in Collier County are not going through. According to the county, the system is down countywide. If you are in the City of Naples and have an emergency, there are three ways to get emergency help. Text 911. Call 239-213-3000. Flag down a public safety vehicle. If...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane-related scams investigated by Hurricane Ian Response Team

Amira Fox, the Florida State Attorney, announced the activation of the Hurricane Ian Response Team (HIRT). According to the Office of the State Attorney Twentieth Judicial Circuit in and for Lee County, you should call 239-533-1342 if you think you’re the victim of a hurricane-related scam. This includes contractor fraud and unlicensed contracting.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sheriff Marceno delivers an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Sheriff Carmine Marenco, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, and Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy deliver an update on Hurricane Ian’s recovery efforts. Marceno began by saying the death toll in Lee County is 54. EOC made the decision to close Fort Myers Beach to residents to preserve crime...
LEE COUNTY, FL

