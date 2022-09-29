Ole Miss Earns Commitment From Texas Prep Cornerback Braxton Myers

The Rebels picked up a defensive commitment on Thursday afternoon.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels earned a defensive commitment on Thursday afternoon in the form of Braxton Myers out of Texas.

Myers is a 6-foot-1 and 190-pound cornerback at Coppell (Texas) High School, and competes against talented programs across the Dallas area week in and week out.

In addition to Ole Miss, he earned numerous offers from the likes of Southern California, Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Michigan, Clemson, and Florida State among others.

Myers picked off three passes during the 2021 season. This recruiting cycle, safety Daniel Demery made a pledge to Kiffin and Ole Miss on May 27. Demery hails from Dallas (Texas) Parish Episcopal and he now has another player from his home area that just announced he will also make Ole Miss his college home.

In addition to having talent of his own, Myers is the son of former Vicksburg (Miss.) and Alabama Crimson Tide defensive tackle Michael Myers. Following his college days, he went on to have an NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.

Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has vaulted his program to a top-15 ranking in the AP Poll in 2022 after leading it to a Sugar Bowl appearance last season. Ole Miss will host the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday with an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on ESPN.

