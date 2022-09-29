Read full article on original website
Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Spotlights Blade
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K have continued to release new promotional trailers for the upcoming Marvel-branded video game despite delays. Ahead of the video game's release on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, a new promotional trailer has been revealed for the video game spotlighting and introducing the playable Marvel hero Blade.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Has Namor Fans Hyped Over Character's MCU Debut
The final trailer for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived Monday morning, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe the most in-depth look at the follow-up yet. That includes extended glances at Tenoch Huerta's Prince Namor, even including a handful of action-packed fight sequences. Suffice to say, social media was quickly lit ablaze as fans celebrated the beloved character's imminent arrival.
Lord of the Rings Fans Have Legolas Trending After Galadriel's Fight Scenes in Latest Rings of Power Episode
The Rings of Power Episode 6 seems to be the one that has really struck a chord with Lord of the Rings fans – so much so that discussion of the episode and its big battle sequence has once again become of trending topic on social media. In this case, fans can't seem to get over the battle sequences with Rings of Power's central character, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who proved why she is the leader of the Elven Northern Armies.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Report Could Reveal Disney+ Release Date
Filming on Lucasfilm's The Acolyte is set to get underway in the coming days, lasting the better part of the next seven months. While the series has yet to receive a concrete release date from the Disney-owned studio, a new report suggests the show could be hitting Disney+ later than expected. In a new piece from the Bespin Bulletin, the website claims the series will be released at some point in 2024, upwards of two years from now.
Emancipation Trailer Starring Will Smith Released by Apple TV
Apple TV+ has released the first teaser trailer for Emancipation, starring Will Smith as a runaway slave on the run to freedom. From filmmaker Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer) and Apple Original Films (The Tragedy of Macbeth, CODA), Smith stars as "Whipper Peter," on a five-day trek through the swamps of Louisiana to reach Lincoln's army. "There are many ways to die in a swamp," a man warns Peter. "There are many ways to die here," responds Peter, who adds: "I will not be afraid. What can a mere man do to me?" Watch the trailer below.
Moonlighting Creator Reveals Shocking Tease for Cult-Favorite Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd Series
There is some major Moonlighting news coming this week, though fans still aren't quite sure what that news is going to be. Moonlighting, the crime comedy from the 1980s that starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, has become a cult favorite over the years, despite the fact that it's not available to stream anywhere online. On Monday, creator Glenn Caron took to Twitter to say that he and Disney (who owns ABC) have worked together to deliver something exciting.
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
Classic Action Comedy Arrives on Netflix Top 10
There hasn't been a new Rush Hour movie in over 15 years, but film fans clearly still have a ton of love for the action comedy franchise. All three Rush Hour films were added to Netflix at the start of October, making the entire trilogy easy to access. Subscribers have responded to the new additions rather well in the first couple days of the month, and the Netflix Top 10 Movies list reflects that.
Rick and Morty Shares First Look at Arrival Parody
Rick and Morty and released the first preview for Season 6 Episode 7, which will apparently include a parody of Denis Villeneuve's Academy Award-nominated sci-fi/drama film, Arrival. As you can clearly see in the preview footage, the Rick and Morty episode will see Earth invaded by a mysterious alien armada. Morty tries to deny the latest planet-threatening calamity has anything to do with him – but needless to say, at this point he has trouble convincing those around him that it's true.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Releases New Trailer Released as Tickets Go on Sale
Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as tickets are now on sale for the next film installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie sees the nation of Wakanda reeling from the death of the Black Panther, T'Challa (following Chadwick Boseman's death, the actor who played T'Challa in the MCU in 2020). At the same time, Prince Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta) emerges from his undersea kingdom of Atlantis with designs for the surface world. It is up to Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), the Dora Milaje, and new heroes such as Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne, who is set to reprise the role as the lead of Marvel Studios' upcoming Ironheart series on Disney+) to ensure Wakanda's future.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes on Night City With Lucy
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has absolutely taken over the anime world in the short time since the series made its premiere with Netflix, and one awesome cosplay has really taken the internet by storm with Lucy! Although the Cyberpunk franchise itself has been running for quite a long time, and Cyberpunk 2077 initially launched to a divisive response among fans, it's like there's been a huge new swell of interest following the launch of its anime adaptation this Fall. And much of that response is due to the characters that fans fell in love with over the course of the new Netflix series.
The Rings of Power Teases Epic Finale With New Poster
With only two episodes left in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Prime Video is hyping fans up for the finale. The streaming services tweeted a new poster. "It's all led to this," the account tweeted. "Watch the epic finale for #TheRingsOfPower Friday, Oct 14 at 12am ET on @PrimeVideo." The poster features most of the members of the show's ensemble cast, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Durin (Owain Arthur), Nori (Markella Kavanagh), Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) are notably absent, which is certainly interesting as they're both suspected of possibly being Sauron in disguise.
House of the Dragon Fans Complain They Can't See Anything in New Episode
Throughout Game of Thrones, there were multiple times when fans complained that the series was too dark, keeping them from being able to see what was actually going on. The third episode in the final season, "The Long Night," was the worst of the bunch, and many were furious they couldn't tell what was happening during an incredibly important battle. On Sunday night, House of the Dragon joined the darkness party and delivered some hard-to-see scenes of its own.
Lycoris Recoil Cosplay Goes Viral With Chisato
The Summer might have ended some time ago, but one cosplay has gone viral with fans for showing off why Chisato and Lycoris Recoil was such a massive hit over the last few months! The Fall 2022 anime schedule might be packed with some of the biggest new anime releases of the year overall, but it's not like the other seasons were lacking in great choices to watch. The Summer schedule had its fair share of notable new anime releases, but one original anime production surprisingly got a lot of attention from fans as the weeks went on over the season.
House of the Dragon: Bloody Brawl Sets the Stage for a Devastating War
While Game of Thrones followed the stories of several prominent houses in Westeros, House of the Dragon is much more focused, honing in on just one important family and how their decisions affect the rest of the realm. The series is all about House Targaryen and a portion of their time on the Iron Throne, beginning at the end of a long era of peace. Rhaenyra, Daemon, Alicent, Viserys, and their children will ultimately lead Westeros into a bloody war. In Sunday night's new episode, a conflict between a couple of key characters let fans know that war is rapidly approaching.
The Rings of Power Just Revealed the Origin of a Key Lord of the Rings Location
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's sixth episode, "Udûn," created an origin story for one of the most important, iconic locations in Middle-earth lore. The moment comes at the end of what is easily the most eventful episode of the series thus far, after two groups of protagonists meet for the first time. Together, they repel a group of Orcs as the series attempts to recreate the magic of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' cinematic depiction of the Battle of Helm's Deep. However, in the end, it proves a near-pointless victory.
Captain Marvel Actor Confirms They Aren't Returning for The Marvels
In her relatively short career, young actor McKenna Grace has already racked up a number of impressive roles, including playing the young version of Carol Danvers back in 2019's Captain Marvel. With a Captain Marvel sequel set to hit theaters next year, fans are wondering what stars from the debut solo film for the hero could be appearing in The Marvels, though Grace seemingly shut down the idea of her return, though admitted she would be "honored" to get to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family, which premieres on Peacock on October 6th.
House of the Dragon Finally Reveals Wedding of Two Fan-Favorite Characters
As time continues to march in House of the Dragon, fans finally witnessed one of the most problematic unions in the Game of Thrones franchise with the marriage between Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen. Episode 7 of the fan-favorite series was packed with major developments setting up the inevitable Dance of Dragons, and while there are plenty of inciting incidents that take place, it is the bond of Rhaenyra and Daemon that might set off the powder keg that's been plaguing Westeros since the moment Viserys Targaryen named his daughter the heir to the Iron Throne.
House of the Dragon Star Compares Harwin Strong to Beloved Game of Thrones Character
Ser Harwin Strong didn't get a lot of screen time on House of the Dragon, but he certainly made a lasting impact with fans before his tragic death. Harwin, likely the father to Rhaenyra's children, was one of the few truly honorable people in Westeros, but his brother Larys hired some death row prisoners to kill him and their father by setting fire to Harrenhal. In the eyes of fans, Harwin left entirely too soon, which reminds everyone of beloved Game of Thrones character Oberyn Martell.
