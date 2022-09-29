ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola Police Department actively searching for wanted man near Ditmar Street

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
The Pensacola Police Department is searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant.

PPD announced on Twitter officers are looking for a Black man in an orange hoodie and blue swim trunks in the 600-block of Ditmar Street.

More from PPD:Man drowns in pond at West Minster Village Apartments in Pensacola overnight

Authorities have not released a name or photo of the suspect. They also have not released the nature of the felony warrant.

Officers say not to approach the suspect if found. Anyone who knows the suspect's location is asked to immediately call 911.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

