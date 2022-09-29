ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake City chosen as location for upcoming movie

By By Matt Smith
CHESAPEAKE CITY — Another part of Cecil County will soon be on the big screen as Towson-based film company DBM Films has partnered with Chesapeake City as the location for their new film “Little Heroes.”

“We’re just very excited,” Chesapeake City Clerk Tonya Lockwood said. “It warms our hearts that somebody else looks at our town and finds it beautiful.”

A film production and distribution company based in Towson, Md., DBM is no stranger to the county, having been in town last year for the filming of “Cream of the Crop,” a romance based on a screenplay by Fairwind Farm & Stables owner JoAnn Dawson. Dawson’s farm will also be featured in the movie, as some scenes will be filmed there.

According to Lockwood, the movie is set in the 1980’s and is about six young teens coming together to save their town from corrupt business owners.

A member of DBM’s staff recently visited Chesapeake City as a tourist to scout the town out as a potential filming location.

Local coffee shop and B&B Cafe on the Bay is one of the many locations on Bohemia Ave that will be a part of the movie.

“One of the members of the production team came here as a tourist and really thought the town was adorable, and would be a great backdrop for a movie,” said Tammy Smithers, owner of Cafe on the Bay.

Smithers noted that she’s over the moon about her business being featured in the film.

“Oh my gosh I’m so excited,” Smithers said. “I’m a hallmark junkie, so to me this is a dream come true.”

According to Brittany Goodwin, director and producer of the movie, there will be opportunities for the public to peek at the filming and production of the movie at the end of Bohemia Ave. Goodwin will also be in the movie as one of the villains.

The filming of the movie will occur from Friday to Sep. 30.

