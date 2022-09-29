House fire in Elkton displaces four people

ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after a fire heavily damaged an Elkton home on Wednesday, displacing four occupants, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

A neighbor called 911 at 2:11 p.m. after discovering the burning house in the 300 block of Elkton Boulevard, prompting area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Company of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.

Approximately 35 volunteer firefighters battled the blaze, which started in the attached garage, for about 15 minutes before bringing it under control, fire officials reported.

“Investigators commended firefighters for containing the majority of the fire to the garage,” an MOSFM spokesperson commented.

The blaze caused an estimated $100,000 in structural damage to the two-story home while destroying approximately $50,000 in belongings, according to the spokesperson, who further reported that no one was injured.

Owners of the home are assisting the four displaced residents, all of whom are adults, fire officials reported.

After their on-scene investigation, MOSFM detectives determined that the blaze started inside the garage, fire officials said. As of Thursday, however, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, fire officials added.