Abington Officers Unleash Lower Merion Police Dog to Catch CVS Thief

A Lower Merion police officer with a K9 assistant at a public event. Image via Lower Merion Police Department at Facebook.

Law enforcement collaborations commonly occur in Montgomery County, as local police efforts often benefit from extra hands. Jon Campisi, in the Abington Patch, reported a recent incident that required the few extra paws of a K9 resource 20 miles away.

The Sept. 17 case involved the robbery of the CVS at 2870 Moreland Road . A store employee reported that a man entered the store, demanded cash, and indicated he had a gun.

After receiving the register contents, the robber fled, hopping into a sedan and driving off.

When he was spotted by a mobile officer, he ditched the car, and fled on foot.

The Abington officers formed a perimeter around the general area of the abandoned vehicle but needed help tracking down the suspect’s specific location.

A K9 team from Lower Merion was called in and before long, the dog had stopped the thief near a set of SEPTA Regional Rail tracks.

Charges included robbery and fleeing a police officer.