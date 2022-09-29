ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon man gets 18 years in prison for fatal stabbing

By Jonathan Bandler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Randy Streete’s sister remembers his full body laughs, his contagious smile and the double bear hugs he’d give when greeting almost everyone.

He had a great memory, loved math, had a passion for music and was always available to help his mother.

“He was giving, trusting and loving to a fault,” Chantay Kelly recalled in Westchester County Court on Thursday.

That trust may have cost her older brother his life March 12, 2019, when he had his throat slashed and was stabbed multiple times by Richard Vincent following an argument at Streete’s South Sixth Avenue home.

Vincent, 43, never sought help as Streete lay bleeding to death, instead going home to clean up, dispose of evidence and head to his job as a security guard.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison by Westchester County Judge George Fufidio after Kelly detailed the “immeasurable grief” Streete’s mother, siblings and other relatives and friends have endured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T2JxE_0iFe79Io00

Fufidio presided over the non-jury trial in the spring, convicting Vincent of first-degree manslaughter but finding him not guilty of second-degree murder.

Kelly said her 39-year-old brother, who suffered from mental illness, “was not just his sickness”.

“He had value; he was loved,” she told the judge. “He wasn’t a saint but he didn’t deserve a horrible death.”

The two men knew each other since high school but were not regular acquaintances. They met up the day of the killing and Vincent followed Streete around, even to his mother’s home. There, when Streete introduced Vincent as his friend, she chastised him that not everyone was a friend just because he might know them.

They left and picked up some drugs and alcohol and went to Streete’s apartment where the argument happened that evening. His girlfriend found his body the next day.

Assistant District Attorney Laura Murphy sought the maximum 25-year prison term, arguing Vincent had shown no remorse and repeatedly spun his testimony at trial to portray Streete in a bad light.

Robert Schneider, who became Vincent’s lawyer after the trial, asked for the minimum, five years, citing evidence that Streete was the aggressor in the confrontation.

Vincent repeatedly apologized to Streete's relatives in the gallery and asked for their forgiveness.

“He was my friend, whether you believe it or not … I never would have caused him any harm,” Vincent told them. “I wish I could take it back and bring him back to you.”

Reach Jonathan Bandler at jbandler@lohud.com or 914-694-3520.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon man gets 18 years in prison for fatal stabbing

