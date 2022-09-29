ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topkea police officer shot during shootout with homicide suspect

By Eduardo Castillo
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

A police officer was shot during a shootout between a homicide suspect and Topeka police Thursday morning.

The officer is being treated a local hospital

Police said the suspect was wanted in connection with a double shooting that left one person dead in south Topeka.

After the double shooting, a Topeka police officer spotted the murder suspect, who led officers on a chase that ended downtown.

The suspect then “shot several times at law enforcement officers on scene,” the release said. “Multiple law enforcement officers returned fire. At least one officer was struck by the suspect’s gunfire during the incident.”

Names and ages of those involved have not been released. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist in investigating.



 

