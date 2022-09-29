ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurley, NY

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Close to 80 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. Help is needed in finding these children. Take a look to see if you have seen any. From Oct 1., 2022 until Jan. 1 2022, nearly 80 children have gone missing in the Empire State. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hot 99.1

WATCH As NY State Troopers Save Teenager from Burning Car! What Happened?

Be advised, the video below could be upsetting to some. On a daily basis our New York State Police find themselves in a variety of situations. From a simple flat tire assist to saving someone's life, these Troopers never know exactly what they will encounter while out on patrol. On this September morning officers saved the life of a 17-year-old by pulling him from a burning vehicle.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hurley, NY
Outsider.com

WATCH: New York State Troopers Save Teen From Burning Car in Intense Video

Two New York State Troopers are being dubbed heroes after the duo saved a teenage driver from a burning vehicle late last month. According to Fox News, the accident occurred on September 22nd around 3:26 a.m. New York State Troopers Michael Winkelman and James Flynn-Kocourek were sitting on Middlebush Road in the town of Wappinger when they heard a crash. Responding immediately to the sound, the two troopers discovered a 2007 Honda Odyssey had crashed into a barn and burst into flames.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Black Bear#Wpdh#The New York State Police#Woodstock Landscaping#Excavating
Outsider.com

Officials Considering Criminal Charges After Rescuing Hikers From Blue Ridge Mountains

A group of hikers was rescued by officials in Blue Ridge Mountains. The hikers were so unprepared officials are considering criminal charges. The two men, Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H., and Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, decided to go for a hike at Franconia Notch State Park back in June. Although they had planned to go, they were massively underprepared. According to MSN, the men only wore shorts and short sleeves, didn’t bring any other layers. They also had no equipment with them, or any food and water.
WINDSOR, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
ONONDAGA, NY
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New York State?

I hate wearing shoes, sneakers, or pretty much anything else that is considered footwear. Yes, I know. That sounds a bit weird. Well, my feet get hot quickly, and while I will tolerate wearing socks, shoes come off whenever I can get away with it. As soon as I get...
TRAFFIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

566K+
Followers
62K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy