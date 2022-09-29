ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kid Cudi's new album to include 'Burrow' song. Joe Burrow says it's 'pretty cool'

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
Kid Cudi 's new album includes a special shoutout to our Cincinnati Bengals quarterback.

"Entergalactic," Cudi's eighth studio album, releases early Friday morning. The 15-track effort includes "Burrow," a song named after Joe Burrow that was first teased in the pair's Bose headphones advertisement this month.

The Bengals star reacted to the new song during a press conference on Tuesday.

"I have heard the song. It’s exciting, isn’t it?" he said with a smile. "It’s pretty cool. He texted me and told me."

Burrow and Cudi's friendship popped into the national spotlight earlier this year. The 2021 AP Comeback Player of the Year previously said listening to Cudi's music is a staple of his pregame activities, and he sent the rapper his game-used jersey after the Bengals' win in the AFC Championship Game. Cudi, who hails from Cleveland, also performed at a Super Bowl 56 after-party and invited Burrow onstage.

In an interview released with the Bose ad, Burrow described meeting up with Cudi after the Super Bowl before his performance. He said the rapper helped him celebrate the Bengals' successful run even though they ultimately lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

"I got into his (Cudi's) car, and he's all upbeat and he's like, 'Great game,' and I was like, 'Nah.' And he said, 'No, we've got to celebrate this,'" Burrow said. "So then, in my head, I'm like, 'We did something very cool. We got to this point. It didn't go the way we wanted it to, but I want to celebrate what we did.'"

This isn't the first time Cudi has dedicated a song to Burrow. Appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in March, the Grammy Award winner said he wrote Burrow a "love song" before the AFC title game, which he believes propelled the team to victory.

