‘RHOSLC’: Bravo Breaks Out 1 of Jen Shah’s Most Disturbing Comments to Kick Off Season 3
In the first two minutes of the RHOSLC Season 3 premiere, viewers witnessed a disturbing comment that Jen Shah made when filming an interview for season 1.
Making It Work! Heather Gay Says She Will Be Staying Close With 'RHOSLC' Costar Jen Shah During Prison Sentence
Heather Gay is not throwing in the towel on her close friendship with Jen Shah despite the latter's looming prison stint. The blonde beauty revealed she will be staying in touch with the admitted criminal even when she begins jail time for her role in a long-running nationwide telemarketing scheme.“Listen, I’ve had prison boyfriends before. I know the whole routine!” Gay joked in a recent interview about keeping ties with her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costar. “I’m not worried about that. I was born for this.”MEREDITH MARKS DISHES ON FOLLOWING YOUR PASSION, AUTHENTIC FRIENDSHIPS & NAVIGATING 'RHOSLC' DRAMAAs...
The RHOSLC Premiere Rumor That's Guaranteed To Spiral For The Rest Of The Season
"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" and its junior season is arguably one of the most anticipated of the franchise. The ladies of Salt Lake City have managed to leave quite the mark in only two seasons. The explosiveness, the deep-rooted issues between them, and homeland security getting screen time may have played a role in why the show is so addictive. After a long-anticipated wait, Season 3 has finally arrived, and it has been long overdue after months of watching the ladies' drama play out in real-time on social media.
Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
Made for Reality TV! Inside Darcey Silva’s Show ‘Twin Life’ Before ‘90 Day Fiance’
Darcey Silva is one of the most well-known reality stars today, thanks to her appearances on TLC shows like the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Darcey & Stacey and more. However, there’s another show that Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, starred in that didn’t quite make it off the ground. Keep reading to find out details about Darcey’s first reality show, The Twin Life.
Christina Hall Shows Off Children Taylor & Brayden After Vowing To Keep Son Hudson Off Social Media Amid Custody Battle With Ant Anstead
Christina Hall has had enough of her ex-husband's accusations. Following a nasty public back-and-forth between Hall and Ant Anstead over whether the mother-of-three is exploiting their son, Hudson, on social media, she has agreed to keep him offline.However, seemingly proving a point, Hall offered a glimpse of sweet weekend moments with her other two kiddos she shares with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. BREAK OUT THE BACKPACKS! SEE CUTE PHOTOS OF STARS' KIDS GOING BACK TO SCHOOLShortly before addressing the drama with Anstead, Hall shared an adorable snap to her Instagram Story of her daughter, Taylor, 12, and son Brayden,...
See ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Veronica Rodriguez’s Complete Dating History: Tim Malcolm, Justin and More
She’s got game! 90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez isn’t afraid to go after what she wants — and she proved it by how she met ex-fiancé Tim Malcolm during a late night out. Despite describing herself as “tubby and very awkward” in high school...
Tamra Judge Is Giving Her Courtyard a Major "Facelift" (PICS)
The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member is upgrading her outdoor space as part of her ongoing home renovation. Earlier this year, Tamra Judge told BravoTV.com that she and Eddie Judge were “on to stage two” of their ongoing home renovation. “We’re gonna start renovating the backyard, put a pool in, pool house, all that fun stuff,” said Tamra, who will return to The Real Housewives of Orange County as a cast member for Season 17. As she showed in a recent Instagram Story video, the home's outdoor upgrades also include a substantial "courtyard facelift."
Andrea Bocelli shows talent runs in the family as he takes to the stage at London's O2 alongside son Matteo, 24, and daughter Virginia, 10
His incredible voice is known around the world and now it seems that talent runs in the family. As renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli was joined on stage by his son Matteo, 24, and ten-year-old daughter Virginia in London on Friday. The trio delighted fans at the O2 arena with a...
World reacts to Minecraft YouTuber Dream finally revealing his face
Popular gamer and YouTuber Dream — the subject of much fan fiction — has finally revealed his face. Dream is known for wearing a smiley face mask to disguise himself during streams. His mysterious persona helped him amass a following of 30.4 million subscribers on his main channel, along with the 2020 and 2021 YouTube Streamy awards in gaming.
Lindsay Arnold’s Family Album With Husband Sam Cusick and Daughter Sage: Pics
Lindsay Arnold’s little family! The Dancing With the Stars pro and her husband, Sam Cusick, welcomed Sage in November 2020 and have been sharing adorable photos ever since. The choreographer announced her pregnancy in May 2020, writing via Instagram: “Mom and Dad love you already.”. In the social...
Wait Until You See Amelia Gray Hamlin Covered in Facial Piercings: “I’m So in Shock”
Lisa Rinna’s model daughter went punk rock for Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week. Amelia Gray Hamlin isn’t afraid to rock some edgy styles. Recently, the model’s backside had its “first cameo” while walking in Giuliano Calza’s GCDS show in Milan, and proud mom Lisa Rinna shared a video of Amelia’s “business in the front[,] party in the back” outfit.
‘Welcome to Plathville’s Ethan Plath Seemingly Shades Mom Kim Plath Following Feud Reconciliation
Poking fun? Welcome to Plathville star Ethan Plath seemingly threw shade at his mother, Kim Plath, following their reconciliation from their seasons-long feud. In the meme shared by Ethan via Instagram on Friday, September 30, his mother is shown leisurely paddling in a kayak on a river. “Hey Kimberly, how’s homeschooling going?” the meme read before showing the mom of seven hastily turning the boat around.
JoJo Siwa’s Net Worth Is Shocking For Her Age & Her Fortune Doesn’t Come From Reality TV
When it comes to the net worth of Jojo Siwa, she may be young but her bank account is nothing to scoff at. The 19-year-old American dancer, actress and singer was born in Omaha, NE and starred in the reality TV series Dance Moms on the network Lifetime. Siwa became...
