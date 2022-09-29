"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" and its junior season is arguably one of the most anticipated of the franchise. The ladies of Salt Lake City have managed to leave quite the mark in only two seasons. The explosiveness, the deep-rooted issues between them, and homeland security getting screen time may have played a role in why the show is so addictive. After a long-anticipated wait, Season 3 has finally arrived, and it has been long overdue after months of watching the ladies' drama play out in real-time on social media.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO