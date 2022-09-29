ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SRQ reports water damage from Hurricane Ian, expects flights to return by Saturday

By Samantha Gholar, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
SARASOTA — Officials at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport are expecting to begin operations by Friday evening following the complete shutdown of all Florida airports ahead of Hurricane Ian.

SRQ Airport Authority President and CEO Rick Piccolo assessed the moderate water damage to a 100-foot section of the main terminal's ticketing area, caused when part of the roof came off during the height of Hurricane Ian's impact on the area.

"It's a fabric membrane roof the wind pulled up a piece of it. Then it just blew it off, the section sort of just rolled up like a carpet would," Piccolo explained.

After 12 hours of rain, the decision was made to remove heavy wooden ceiling tiles that were becoming damaged and dislodged.

"The problem was the wooden tiles were so heavy we could not risk those falling on people," he said. "So we had to take them out and let the water in, get this place cleaned up, and get this place operational by Friday."

Sarasota-Bradenton Airport faces operational challenges after Hurricane Ian

Approximately a dozen operational staff were involved in drying, airing out and cleaning debris in and around the affected area in the terminal. Piccolo said the next steps are to seal the roof so that the terminal can function.

A full roof repair, estimated to cost a minimum of $500,000, will be planned in the weeks to come, Piccolo said.

"The important thing is no one was hurt, no injuries and no damage to our commercial aircraft," he said.

According to Piccolo, the first flights in and out of Sarasota will begin on Saturday.

Samantha Gholar covers social justice news for the Herald-Tribune and USA TODAY Network. Connect with her at sgholar@gannett.com or on Twitter: @samanthagholar

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: SRQ reports water damage from Hurricane Ian, expects flights to return by Saturday

