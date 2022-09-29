ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Ole Smoky Distillery gets investment from Randall Cobb, other pro athletes

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05E6HY_0iFe69L100

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) – A group of top professional athletes, including Maryville native Randall Cobb, have announced an investment into popular Gatlinburg -based spirits company Ole Smoky Distillery.

The company on Thursday announced a strategic investment from Patricof Co, a private investment platform for elite professional athletes. Participating investors include Maryville native and NFL Pro Bowler Randall Cobb, 4-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker, fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry and former Tennessee Titans linebacker Will Compton.

“As a Tennessee native, I know how much Ole Smoky means to the community, from their four local distilleries to their charitable work protecting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park ,” Randall Cobb said in a press release. “I’m excited to become a part of the Ole Smoky family, and I’m looking forward to supporting this home-grown business as it furthers the great Tennessee distilling legacy.”

MORE: Sevier County News

Ole Smoky Distillery became the first federally-licensed distillery in East Tennessee history when it was founded in 2010 and has grown into the largest craft distiller in the U.S now sold in all 50 states and over 20 countries worldwide. Ole Smoky Distillery has been listed on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies every year since 2017.

The investment comes after investment banking firm Apex Partners acquired a controlling stake in the company in March 2022, according to a press release.

Flies, unlabeled chemical bottles found in popular Gatlinburg restaurant

“Ole Smoky is a true pioneer in the spirits industry and the business continues to thrive, with year-to-date sales pacing to significantly beat our 2021 record of over 1 million 9L cases,” said Robert Hall, CEO, Ole Smoky Distillery. “With P/Co’s consumer expertise and celebrity athlete power, we believe we can accelerate our impressive trajectory as we enter the next chapter of our business.”

Tennessee is home to four Ole Smoky distilleries: The Holler and The Barrelhouse in Gatlinburg , The Barn in Pigeon Forge , and 6th & Peabody in Nashville. It is one of the most visited distilleries in the world, welcoming over 5.7 million visitors in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

GATLINBURG EAT & DRINK

More
 

GATLINBURG THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Vols CB Burrell out for the season after surgery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When the season started, Warren Burrell was expected to be a leader on the defense. Two games into the season and that opportunity has vanished. Burrell injured his upper body during the Pittsburgh game. He has missed the last two games. “Warren had surgery and will be out here the rest […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee unveils special uniform for Saturday's game at LSU

Back in August, Tennessee revealed that it would bring back its “Smokey Grey” alternate uniforms in 2022. The uniforms would be worn at least once through 2025, according to a university release, with 2023, 2024, and 2025 featuring updated designs. We now know when the Volunteers will be...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Gatlinburg, TN
Business
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Gatlinburg, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Maryville, TN
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
City
Nashville, TN
WATE

National memorial honors fallen East Tennessee firefighters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several fallen East Tennessee firefighters who died in the line of duty will be honored at a national memorial service. Every year, thousands gather in Emmitsburg Maryland for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s memorial service. There are several east Tennessee firefighters who will be honored during the ceremony. “Every time we […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Founder's Day: A celebration of 231 years of Knoxville

The Historic House Museums of Knoxville and the East Tennessee Historical Society are inviting the public to their Founder's Day celebration as Knoxville turns 231 years old. WATE Midday News. Founder’s Day: A celebration of 231 years of Knoxville. The Historic House Museums of Knoxville and the East Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Coffee shop caters to special needs

A Lenoir City coffee shop that caters to those with special needs has the community rallying behind them with support to keep them open. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. A Lenoir City coffee shop that caters to those with special needs has the community rallying behind them with support to keep them open. WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
LENOIR CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Berry
Person
Kemba Walker
WATE

Carl Cowan Park to get new splash pad

On October 3, Knox County Parks and Recreation began demolition and construction of the splash pad. A splash pad in the park was originally installed 15 years ago and it was the county's oldest splash pad. The new pad will be woodland forest-themed. Carl Cowan Park to get new splash...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Seen on WATE 6? Find it here.

Hear it on WATE 6? Here is where to find links and information about people, places and things in Knoxville and surrounding areas mentioned on WATE 6 News.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Smoky Distillery#Distilleries#American Football#Patricof Co#Nfl Pro Bowler#Nba#Titans#Apex Partners#Ac
WATE

New leadership structure for Knoxville Police Department

The Knoxville Police Department is reorganizing its structure. The changes were announced by Chief Paul Noel during a promotional ceremony held Monday evening at the Civic Coliseum Auditorium. New leadership structure for Knoxville Police Department. The Knoxville Police Department is reorganizing its structure. The changes were announced by Chief Paul...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
WATE

Other agencies stepping in to help Jacksboro Police Department

Now, there's a call for help, but Jacksboro Police Department didn't have to look far as the Campbell County Sheriff's Department plans to assist. Other agencies stepping in to help Jacksboro Police …. Now, there's a call for help, but Jacksboro Police Department didn't have to look far as the...
JACKSBORO, TN
WATE

WATE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy