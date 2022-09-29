ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Bill Khan predicts Hartland-Howell, other Week 6 Livingston County football games

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D42kX_0iFe67ZZ00

What took me so long?

Finally, five weeks into the high school football season, I had my first perfect week.

By going 5-0 in Week 5, my season record of 17-7 doesn’t look as shabby as it did when I was wallowing at 8-6 through three weeks. Maybe I’m finally getting a read on what the county’s five teams are all about.

The greatest risk to another perfect week is the fact this is Hartland-Howell week.

These programs are evenly matched and have given me fits the past two years. I incorrectly predicted the winner of three straight versions of the M-59 rivalry until getting Howell’s playoff victory over Hartland correct last season.

I should probably toss a coin to pick the winner of Friday night’s clash at Howell, but I’ll at least offer a breakdown to justify my pick.

All games are 7 p.m. Friday, as is proper.

So, let the predictions commence!

Hartland at Howell

These teams split two meetings last year and have followed the exact same trajectory this year. Both won their KLAA crossover, lost the next two weeks, then rebounded with two straight victories to enter this game at 3-2.

The winner will be in a good position to eventually clinch a state playoff berth. The loser will require some heavy lifting to make the postseason.

Both teams can play air-tight defense and are starting quarterbacks who have never led an offense in this rivalry game.

I’m giving the edge to Hartland for one reason — Joey Mattord.

Mattord is the only player on either team capable of changing the outcome almost single-handedly. Witness his four-touchdown performance in a 29-7 victory over Howell last season.

He’s on a roll, scoring nine touchdowns the last two weeks. The Highlanders will need to steal a page from the Novi and Brighton playbooks to contain Mattord.

Prediction: Hartland 17, Howell 14

Canton at Brighton

This has been the premier matchup in the KLAA West in recent years, but it should be a mismatch this time around.

Canton, which returned only two starters, showed promise with a Week 2 victory over Howell, but has lost three in a row, getting shut out twice.

Brighton is 5-0 for the first time since 2015 and living up to its preseason billing as the West Division favorite. The Canton full-house backfield can be tricky to defend, but I trust Brighton’s ability to adjust if problems arise early.

Prediction: Brighton 28, Canton 7

Fowlerville at Haslett

Haslett is 3-2 and unranked, but that doesn’t mean Fowlerville is getting a reprieve from its brutal schedule.

The Vikings’ losses were in competitive games against two of the best teams in Division 3, No. 7 Mason and No. 10 DeWitt.

Haslett has two game-breakers on the ground in Nakai Amachree, who is averaging 8.0 yards per carry, and Derek Walker, who is averaging a whopping 22.1 in a smaller sample size (13 carries, 287 yards, six touchdowns).

Isaac Pavona is an effective passer, going 29-for-55 for 565 yards and eight touchdowns.

Prediction: Haslett 28, Fowlerville 14

Adrian at Pinckney

It’s been a tough four weeks for Pinckney, which hasn’t won since beating Ann Arbor Skyline in its season opener.

The next two weeks present a great opportunity for the Pirates to get things turned around.

Adrian is 2-3, beating two teams with a combined record of 1-9. Ypsilanti, next week’s opponent, is 0-5.

If the Pirates can play just a little bit of defense, the offense led by quarterback Brady Raymond should put up enough points to win.

Prediction: Pinckney 28, Adrian 21

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

Comments / 0

Related
Heather Raulerson

Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This Fall

Autumn Decorations at Blake's Orchard & Cider MillHeather Raulerson. Autumn is my favorite time when the leaves start changing colors, temperatures become cooler, and orchards are ripe with apples ready to be picked. One of the greatest pastimes for the midwest is to visit cider mills in the fall, pick apples and pumpkins, walkthrough giant corn mazes, and take home some delicious apple cider and doughnuts. Here are some of the best Southeast Michigan Cider Mills you must visit this fall.
ROCHESTER, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan firefighters find body in burning field

DETROIT – Detroit firefighters discovered a body Sunday night while they were putting out a brush fire in a field, authorities said. The firefighters were working around 9:25 p.m. in the area of Dakota East and Hawthorne Street when they found the deceased person, WDIV Local 4 reports. The...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming

Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartland Township, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
County
Livingston County, MI
Howell, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Education
City
Brighton, MI
Howell, MI
Sports
Livingston County, MI
Education
City
Pinckney, MI
City
Howell, MI
Livingston County, MI
Sports
WILX-TV

Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to hear from the community about its plans to narrow Lake Lansing Road in 2023. Lake Lansing Road is expected to be converted from 4 lanes to 3 lanes where it turns at Birch Row, just north of Whitehills Elementary. The county said they plan to also include a curve on Lake Lansing Road at the intersection.
LANSING, MI
laportecounty.life

$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Walker
wtvbam.com

Two injured in Sunday afternoon Hillsdale County crash

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Two persons were injured Sunday afternoon in a Hillsdale County two vehicle crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at about 1:40 p.m. on Tuttle Road near South Road. They say 23-year-old Wyatt Duane Landel of Waldron was stopped on Tuttle...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative

LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#Sports#Hartland Howell#Mattord
earnthenecklace.com

Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Heavy police presence on Britten Ave. in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are several members of law enforcement in the 700 and 800 blocks of Britten Avenue in Lansing. Neighbors on the scene tell us police have surrounded a home and are trying to get someone out. The Michigan State Police, Homeland Security, and the Lansing Police Department are all on the […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Former DeWitt police officer to be in court facing felony charges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former DeWitt police officer was in court Monday facing felony charges. In Clinton County court, former DeWitt police officer Chad Vorce made an appearance in connection with an off-duty incident that happened last year. Vorce is accused of pulling a gun on an unarmed Black newspaper delivery driver at a gas station and threatened to shoot him while off-duty.
DEWITT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Education
saturdaytradition.com

Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias

Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
IOWA CITY, IA
nbc25news.com

Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

1K+
Followers
860
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy