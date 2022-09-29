Bill Khan predicts Hartland-Howell, other Week 6 Livingston County football games

What took me so long?

Finally, five weeks into the high school football season, I had my first perfect week.

By going 5-0 in Week 5, my season record of 17-7 doesn’t look as shabby as it did when I was wallowing at 8-6 through three weeks. Maybe I’m finally getting a read on what the county’s five teams are all about.

The greatest risk to another perfect week is the fact this is Hartland-Howell week.

These programs are evenly matched and have given me fits the past two years. I incorrectly predicted the winner of three straight versions of the M-59 rivalry until getting Howell’s playoff victory over Hartland correct last season.

I should probably toss a coin to pick the winner of Friday night’s clash at Howell, but I’ll at least offer a breakdown to justify my pick.

All games are 7 p.m. Friday, as is proper.

So, let the predictions commence!

Hartland at Howell

These teams split two meetings last year and have followed the exact same trajectory this year. Both won their KLAA crossover, lost the next two weeks, then rebounded with two straight victories to enter this game at 3-2.

The winner will be in a good position to eventually clinch a state playoff berth. The loser will require some heavy lifting to make the postseason.

Both teams can play air-tight defense and are starting quarterbacks who have never led an offense in this rivalry game.

I’m giving the edge to Hartland for one reason — Joey Mattord.

Mattord is the only player on either team capable of changing the outcome almost single-handedly. Witness his four-touchdown performance in a 29-7 victory over Howell last season.

He’s on a roll, scoring nine touchdowns the last two weeks. The Highlanders will need to steal a page from the Novi and Brighton playbooks to contain Mattord.

Prediction: Hartland 17, Howell 14

Canton at Brighton

This has been the premier matchup in the KLAA West in recent years, but it should be a mismatch this time around.

Canton, which returned only two starters, showed promise with a Week 2 victory over Howell, but has lost three in a row, getting shut out twice.

Brighton is 5-0 for the first time since 2015 and living up to its preseason billing as the West Division favorite. The Canton full-house backfield can be tricky to defend, but I trust Brighton’s ability to adjust if problems arise early.

Prediction: Brighton 28, Canton 7

Fowlerville at Haslett

Haslett is 3-2 and unranked, but that doesn’t mean Fowlerville is getting a reprieve from its brutal schedule.

The Vikings’ losses were in competitive games against two of the best teams in Division 3, No. 7 Mason and No. 10 DeWitt.

Haslett has two game-breakers on the ground in Nakai Amachree, who is averaging 8.0 yards per carry, and Derek Walker, who is averaging a whopping 22.1 in a smaller sample size (13 carries, 287 yards, six touchdowns).

Isaac Pavona is an effective passer, going 29-for-55 for 565 yards and eight touchdowns.

Prediction: Haslett 28, Fowlerville 14

Adrian at Pinckney

It’s been a tough four weeks for Pinckney, which hasn’t won since beating Ann Arbor Skyline in its season opener.

The next two weeks present a great opportunity for the Pirates to get things turned around.

Adrian is 2-3, beating two teams with a combined record of 1-9. Ypsilanti, next week’s opponent, is 0-5.

If the Pirates can play just a little bit of defense, the offense led by quarterback Brady Raymond should put up enough points to win.

Prediction: Pinckney 28, Adrian 21

