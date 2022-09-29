‘Only in Florida’: Woman jogs with dog in Orlando floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A video showed a woman casually jogging with her dog in Orlando floodwaters.VIDEO: Man casually rides jet ski near Sarasota as Hurricane Ian moves in
The video, captured by @GanaBean shows the woman running with her dog near Lake Eola. The Lake Eola bandshell can be spotted in the distance.
“Only in Florida,” @GanaBean said in the video.
Hurricane Ian caused significant damage across Florida. It made landfall Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane.
The National Hurricane Center said portions of central, northern and northeast Florida will continue to experience flooding from Tropical Storm Ian through Friday.Hurricane Ian: Time-lapse shows storm surge in Sanibel
Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves toward South Carolina.
