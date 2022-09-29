ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

‘Only in Florida’: Woman jogs with dog in Orlando floodwaters

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 4 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A video showed a woman casually jogging with her dog in Orlando floodwaters.

The video, captured by @GanaBean shows the woman running with her dog near Lake Eola. The Lake Eola bandshell can be spotted in the distance.

“Only in Florida,” @GanaBean said in the video.

Hurricane Ian caused significant damage across Florida. It made landfall Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center said portions of central, northern and northeast Florida will continue to experience flooding from Tropical Storm Ian through Friday.

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves toward South Carolina.

Sto ryful contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

