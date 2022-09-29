Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services search for 2 teenage girls
MISSOULA, Mont. — Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is attempting to locate two teens, ages 13 and 14. Donna Salway, also known as Trombley, 14, is reported to be 150 pounds and 5 feet, seven inches all. She has black hair. Destiny Young Running Crane is 13 years old, 170...
NBCMontana
Plains man dies in crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — A 27-year-old Plains man died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning. Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred near Frenchtown, just before 2 a.m. A crash report states the man was the sole occupant of an Oldmobile Bravada that left Beckwith Street and hit a...
NBCMontana
Carbon County Sheriff's Office gives update on train derailment near Bridger
MISSOULA, Mont. — Carbon County Sheriff's Office reports 15 train cars derailed about one-half mile east of Bridger over the weekend. Crews worked through the night Saturday and Sunday to remove the cars from the tracks, repair the rail bed and replace rails, and remove and transport the remaining gasoline from two damaged tanker cars.
NBCMontana
Missoula to discuss emergency winter shelter this Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Missoula will discuss the emergency winter shelter in a meeting this Thursday. The meeting takes place at the park shelter in Franklin Park at 7:30 p.m. City staff members will talk briefly about the 2022 shelter project and answer questions. The following was...
NBCMontana
Northside Pedestrian Bridge in Missoula closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Northside Pedestrian Bridge in Missoula has been closed after Missoula Parks and Recreation maintenance staff noticed an area of the expanded deck damaged and lengthening of cracks in the masonry walls. HDR, the consulting engineer for the repairs, recommended an immediate closure of the bridge...
NBCMontana
October highlights long-term residents' rights in nursing homes
MISSOULA, Mont. — Residents' Rights Month is held each October and honors long-term care residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Each year, residents living in long-term facilities are celebrated to bring awareness to their individual rights under the Nursing Home Reform Law. The following information was...
NBCMontana
Missoula Fire Dept. to host free pancake breakfast
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Fire Department will host a free pancake breakfast Saturday, Oct. 8. Breakfast will be held at Station 2 at 247 Mount Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. More information can be found on their Facebook event page.
NBCMontana
Missoula moves forward with joint Bear Smart Resolution
MISSOULA, Mont. — In the Missoula City Council meeting Monday, the city and county voted to move forward with a joint city-county resolution that will help the community be more bear smart and safe. It is utilizing studies and recommendations found in the Bear Smart Missoula conflict management plan.
NBCMontana
Missoula woman receives global leadership award
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula woman was recognized internationally as one of the seven health trailblazers in the world for her efforts in health equity. Rebecca Morley won the 2022 Global Golisano Health Leadership Award. The award recognizes individuals that make significant contribution to secure equal access to health,...
NBCMontana
Young Eagles program promotes flying to young aviators
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Young Eagles program is a national program designed to get kids interested in flying at a young age. Pilots take kids up in the air for a free flight to show them the basics of flying. “It's for kids between eight and seventeen and it's...
NBCMontana
UM beats Idaho St. in closest game this season, 28 to 20
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana football moved to 5-0 this season after taking down Idaho St. in a closer game than expected . The Bengals shutout the Griz in the first quarter also letting up one field goal, trailing 3-0. During the second quarter UM seemed to get it together...
NBCMontana
Money Cents: How to save money
MISSOULA, Mont. — This week’s financial tip is for those who are looking to cut-back and save some money. One area you can focus on is lowering your monthly bills. To start, your electric bills. Swap out your lightbulbs to high-efficiency LED. Also, look around at appliances that...
NBCMontana
Montana Tech Football wins big against MSU-Northern
It was a cold, dreary and wet homecoming in Butte for Montana Tech football, but the weather didn’t spoil the party. Facing the MSU-Northern Lights, the Orediggers dominated in all three phases of the game, especially in the first half, where they got off to a 49-0 start. For...
