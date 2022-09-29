Nia Long was seen for the first time in public since her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, was suspended for an alleged consensual relationship with a female on his NBA team’s staff. The beloved 45-year-old actress, who made a name for herself in such 90s classics as Love Jones and Boyz N The Hood, stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 1) for some retail therapy with her son Kez, 11, whom she shares with Ime. Nia didn’t appear to be wearing her engagement ring at the time.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO