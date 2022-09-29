ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
People

Rapper NBA Youngboy Welcomes 10th Baby, His Second with Fiancé Jazlyn Mychelle

NBA Youngboy, a 22-year-old rapper, is now a father of 10 with his latest addition Rapper NBA Youngboy is officially a father of ten. The 22-year-old rapper — also known as Youngboy Never Broke Again, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden — has welcomed his second baby with fiancé Jazlyn Mychelle. The couple didn't announce the date their baby boy was born, but both shared the same picture of Youngboy feeding the newborn. "Klemenza tru 💙👨‍👦," Mychelle, 20, captioned the photo. "We got left today for a little but it's...
NBA
HipHopWired

Soulja Boy Tells DJ Vlad To Stop Bringing Teddy Riley On His Show

During a recent interview with VladTV, R&B legend Teddy Riley got straight and to the point when calling out Soulja Boy for his alleged physical abuse of Riley’s daughter, Nia Riley, and calling on him to apologize to her. Riley also shared that he had previously confronted Soulja Boy which let to a physical fight. […] The post Soulja Boy Tells DJ Vlad To Stop Bringing Teddy Riley On His Show appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Soulja Boy Snaps On DJ Vlad Over ‘Temper Tantrums’ Taunt: ‘I Made You’

Soulja Boy has responded to DJ Vlad after the interviewer accused him of having “weekly temper tantrums” about him. Vlad took to Twitter on Tuesday (September 27) to claim his VladTV platform gave Soulja his biggest interview of his career. He also offered him a chance to sit down and talk things out instead of calling him out online.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teddy Riley
Person
Nia Riley
Person
Soulja Boy
Person
Dj Vlad
TODAY.com

Beyoncé was there to support sister Solange for her big night at the ballet

It was a family affair for the Knowles family this past week when they showed up to support Solange Knowles' big night at the ballet. In August, it was announced that the 36-year-old musician composed a ballet score for the New York City Ballet's annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28. She is only the second Black woman in the company's 74-year history to compose a score for the NYCB. Lido Pimienta was the first in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Nia Long Emerges For 1st Time After Cheating Scandal With Son Kez, 11: Photos

Nia Long was seen for the first time in public since her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, was suspended for an alleged consensual relationship with a female on his NBA team’s staff. The beloved 45-year-old actress, who made a name for herself in such 90s classics as Love Jones and Boyz N The Hood, stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 1) for some retail therapy with her son Kez, 11, whom she shares with Ime. Nia didn’t appear to be wearing her engagement ring at the time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend

Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Rapper NBA Youngboy Has 10th Child at Age of 22

Rapper NBA Youngboy has welcomed his 10th child—a little boy with his fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle. The 22-year-old hip hop star has another child with Mychelle, and eight other kids with seven women, including Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s daughter. News of the birth comes on the heels of Nick Cannon’s announcement that he is now a father of 10, too—although it’s believed he has No. 11 on the way.Read it at People
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death

Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long Has “No Comment” On Fiancé’s Affair

Nia laughed when asked if she and Ime would work things out. Recently, actress Nia Long was forced into the spotlight after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was caught cheating with an employee. The Boston Celtics coach reportedly had an “intimate relationship” with a woman who aided in arranging Nia’s travel schedule.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
15K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy