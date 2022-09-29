Read full article on original website
Rapper NBA Youngboy Welcomes 10th Baby, His Second with Fiancé Jazlyn Mychelle
NBA Youngboy, a 22-year-old rapper, is now a father of 10 with his latest addition Rapper NBA Youngboy is officially a father of ten. The 22-year-old rapper — also known as Youngboy Never Broke Again, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden — has welcomed his second baby with fiancé Jazlyn Mychelle. The couple didn't announce the date their baby boy was born, but both shared the same picture of Youngboy feeding the newborn. "Klemenza tru 💙👨👦," Mychelle, 20, captioned the photo. "We got left today for a little but it's...
NBA・
Soulja Boy Tells DJ Vlad To Stop Bringing Teddy Riley On His Show
During a recent interview with VladTV, R&B legend Teddy Riley got straight and to the point when calling out Soulja Boy for his alleged physical abuse of Riley’s daughter, Nia Riley, and calling on him to apologize to her. Riley also shared that he had previously confronted Soulja Boy which let to a physical fight. […] The post Soulja Boy Tells DJ Vlad To Stop Bringing Teddy Riley On His Show appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopDX.com
Soulja Boy Snaps On DJ Vlad Over ‘Temper Tantrums’ Taunt: ‘I Made You’
Soulja Boy has responded to DJ Vlad after the interviewer accused him of having “weekly temper tantrums” about him. Vlad took to Twitter on Tuesday (September 27) to claim his VladTV platform gave Soulja his biggest interview of his career. He also offered him a chance to sit down and talk things out instead of calling him out online.
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Recalls Mike Tyson Once Offering Remy Ma A Mercedes-Benz To Sleep With Him
Fat Joe has recalled the time Mike Tyson once offered his fellow Terror Squadian Remy Ma a car in exchange for spending the night with him. The revelation came during a recent sit-down between Joe, Angie Martinez and Tyson himself for a recent episode of the Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast.
TODAY.com
Beyoncé was there to support sister Solange for her big night at the ballet
It was a family affair for the Knowles family this past week when they showed up to support Solange Knowles' big night at the ballet. In August, it was announced that the 36-year-old musician composed a ballet score for the New York City Ballet's annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28. She is only the second Black woman in the company's 74-year history to compose a score for the NYCB. Lido Pimienta was the first in 2021.
Laughing Through Pain: Nia Long Chuckles When Asked If She’s Working Things Out with Ime Udoka
An affair is no laughing matter. Although it may have been a nervous chuckle or a verbal side-eye, whatever it was, Nia Long let out a laugh that at least lets us know she’s mulling things over when it comes to her cheating fiance Ime Udoka. Long, 51, was...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Flips C-Murder’s ‘Like a Jungle’ Track, Murder Responds
YoungBoy Never Broke Again paid homage to fellow Louisiana rapper C-Murder on his new track "Like a Jungle," which has drawn a heartfelt response from the former No Limit rapper. On Sunday (Sept. 18), NBA YoungBoy released his latest video for the song "Like a Jungle (Out Numbered)," which is...
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
Nia Long Emerges For 1st Time After Cheating Scandal With Son Kez, 11: Photos
Nia Long was seen for the first time in public since her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, was suspended for an alleged consensual relationship with a female on his NBA team’s staff. The beloved 45-year-old actress, who made a name for herself in such 90s classics as Love Jones and Boyz N The Hood, stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 1) for some retail therapy with her son Kez, 11, whom she shares with Ime. Nia didn’t appear to be wearing her engagement ring at the time.
Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend
Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
The Girls Are Fighting! Megan Thee Stallion Responds To The Barbz Believing She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
And just like clockwork, Nicki Minaj is stirring the pot for Megan Thee Stallion following her recent collaboration with Lil Kim.
Rapper NBA Youngboy Has 10th Child at Age of 22
Rapper NBA Youngboy has welcomed his 10th child—a little boy with his fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle. The 22-year-old hip hop star has another child with Mychelle, and eight other kids with seven women, including Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s daughter. News of the birth comes on the heels of Nick Cannon’s announcement that he is now a father of 10, too—although it’s believed he has No. 11 on the way.Read it at People
NBA・
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death
Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Zay Osama Arrested On IG Live After Allegedly Leaving Machine Gun In Uber
Lil Zay Osama was denied bail by a Brooklyn federal court judge after the rapper was arrested for allegedly leaving a retrofitted machine gun in an Uber. He inadvertently documented his arrest on IG Live. According to the New York Post, Brooklyn federal prosecutors claimed the car’s driver noticed that...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long Has “No Comment” On Fiancé’s Affair
Nia laughed when asked if she and Ime would work things out. Recently, actress Nia Long was forced into the spotlight after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was caught cheating with an employee. The Boston Celtics coach reportedly had an “intimate relationship” with a woman who aided in arranging Nia’s travel schedule.
Candace Owens ‘Offended’: Says Lizzo ‘Defiled’ James Madison’s 200-year-old Crystal Flute By Playing It
Conservative commentator Candace Owens has taken aim at Lizzo. According to Billboard, Pop artist, Lizzo was given the opportunity to play a flute that was owned by former President James Madison. On September 23, a tweet from the Library of Congress offered Lizzo a chance to play the 200-year-old crystal flute.
Black Enterprise
