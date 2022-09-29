ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greggs sees sales jump amid surging cost inflation

Greggs has revealed that sales jumped by 15% over the past three months as cash-conscious consumers opted for value meals.The bakery chain said sales slowed during August as people ditched the staycations that had been fuelled by the pandemic, but that momentum returned in September.It said the sales increase comes “in an environment where cost pressures are significant and our outstanding value-for-money positioning is ever-more important to consumers”.Greggs also noted that its sales growth dipped by about 1% as a result of closing its shops for the Queen’s funeral on September 19.Cost inflation for the year is expected to remain...
Measured Launches In UK With New Tools That Enable Retailers to Maximise Advertising ROI

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Measured has launched new tools and features to help marketers maximise advertising ROI and find new ways to grow. The latest product launch also marks Measured’s official arrival in the UK market to revolutionise how British retailers measure – and spend - their media budgets. Measured is the only media optimisation platform that reveals the true incremental contribution of advertising spend to business results. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005421/en/ Media Plan Optimiser from Measured saves time and reduces guesswork with accurate, automated spend recommendations for every advertising channel and tactic. (Graphic: Business Wire)
