Greggs sees sales jump amid surging cost inflation
Greggs has revealed that sales jumped by 15% over the past three months as cash-conscious consumers opted for value meals.The bakery chain said sales slowed during August as people ditched the staycations that had been fuelled by the pandemic, but that momentum returned in September.It said the sales increase comes “in an environment where cost pressures are significant and our outstanding value-for-money positioning is ever-more important to consumers”.Greggs also noted that its sales growth dipped by about 1% as a result of closing its shops for the Queen’s funeral on September 19.Cost inflation for the year is expected to remain...
Foreign outflows from EM Asian equities exceed 2008 outgo
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Foreigners resumed selling in Asian equities ex-China stocks in September as investors were deterred by U.S. interest rate hikes, a firmer greenback and a weaker regional growth outlook.
Why Oil-Related Stocks Traded Higher; Here Are 74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC shares surged 637.6% to close at $2.01 on Monday after the company announced it will be acquired by AstraZeneca's subsidiary, Alexion, for $2.07 per share. FedNat Holding Company FNHC jumped 308.7% to close at $0.47 after dipping around 28% on Friday. Oblong, Inc. OBLG gained 167%...
Measured Launches In UK With New Tools That Enable Retailers to Maximise Advertising ROI
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Measured has launched new tools and features to help marketers maximise advertising ROI and find new ways to grow. The latest product launch also marks Measured’s official arrival in the UK market to revolutionise how British retailers measure – and spend - their media budgets. Measured is the only media optimisation platform that reveals the true incremental contribution of advertising spend to business results. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005421/en/ Media Plan Optimiser from Measured saves time and reduces guesswork with accurate, automated spend recommendations for every advertising channel and tactic. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Exports of India-made iPhones top $1 billion in 5 months - Bloomberg News
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
