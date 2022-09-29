Greggs has revealed that sales jumped by 15% over the past three months as cash-conscious consumers opted for value meals.The bakery chain said sales slowed during August as people ditched the staycations that had been fuelled by the pandemic, but that momentum returned in September.It said the sales increase comes “in an environment where cost pressures are significant and our outstanding value-for-money positioning is ever-more important to consumers”.Greggs also noted that its sales growth dipped by about 1% as a result of closing its shops for the Queen’s funeral on September 19.Cost inflation for the year is expected to remain...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 53 MINUTES AGO