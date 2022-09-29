ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Lake County now eligible for FEMA assistance in Ian’s wake

St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Lake County to the list of counties deemed eligible for individual assistance amid Hurricane Ian’s continued damage to livelihoods and property statewide, Lake County officials said Monday. Survivors who seek such help as temporary housing assistance, basic...
Marion County report for August shows 33 illegal dumping cases, 2 fines issued

During the month of August, Marion County Solid Waste Code Enforcement Officers managed 33 illegal dumping cases throughout the county and issued two civil fines. This information is part of the monthly Solid Waste Operations report which will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, October 4.
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200

In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
Marion County woman, dog rescued from house fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews saved a woman and her dog in Marion County after her home caught fire on Sunday. Around 3 p.m., Marion County and Ocala fire rescue crews responded to reports of a house fire on Northwest 42nd Lane in Ocala. Rescue crews entered the...
Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
Deluge from Ian waterlogs low-lying Putnam County communities

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Communities along Dunns Creek in Putnam County were nowhere near drying out Friday night. News4JAX took a ride along with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit for a closer look and took the pictures posted in the album above (mobile users: click here). In the Magnolia Trail community, which sits right next to the creek, streets were flooded and many homes had water up to their front doors.
Marion County Emergency Management provides Hurricane Ian update

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is currently working to remove debris, clear the roadways, and restore utilities while monitoring any additional impacts from Hurricane Ian. Emergency Management officials have provided the following updates on Marion County’s response to the storm. Citizen Information Line:. As...
OPD and MCSO continue their search and rescue efforts in Hardee County

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - First responders throughout North Central Florida headed south to help the counties most affected by hurricane Ian. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office along with the Ocala Police Department left Friday morning for Hardee County to participate in a multi-agency hurricane relief effort. This team...
Santa Fe College hosts supply drive for Hurricane Ian victims

Santa Fe College says they are hosting a supply drive with Florida Gateway College and College of Central Florida. A spokesperson for Santa Fe College tells CBS4 News that the donations will go to State College of Florida in Sarasota. At least 50 employees were directly impacted by Hurricane Ian.
The Villages District Office offers updated trash collection information

The Villages District Office is offering updated trash collection information. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Community Development Districts 12 and 13.
Motorcyclist thrown from vehicle in Lake County crash, hit and killed in second crash, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Leesburg is dead after being thrown from his vehicle in a crash on Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 57-year-old Leesburg man was driving his Harley Davidson northbound on County Road 473 when a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 59-year-old Leesburg man driving southbound on County Road 473 attempted to make a left turn into gas station parking lot, traveling into the path of the motorcycle, troopers said.
