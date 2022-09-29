Read full article on original website
click orlando
Lake County now eligible for FEMA assistance in Ian’s wake
St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Lake County to the list of counties deemed eligible for individual assistance amid Hurricane Ian’s continued damage to livelihoods and property statewide, Lake County officials said Monday. Survivors who seek such help as temporary housing assistance, basic...
ocala-news.com
Marion County report for August shows 33 illegal dumping cases, 2 fines issued
During the month of August, Marion County Solid Waste Code Enforcement Officers managed 33 illegal dumping cases throughout the county and issued two civil fines. This information is part of the monthly Solid Waste Operations report which will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, October 4.
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
WCJB
Marion County woman, dog rescued from house fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews saved a woman and her dog in Marion County after her home caught fire on Sunday. Around 3 p.m., Marion County and Ocala fire rescue crews responded to reports of a house fire on Northwest 42nd Lane in Ocala. Rescue crews entered the...
Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. These counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee,...
WESH
Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
News4Jax.com
Deluge from Ian waterlogs low-lying Putnam County communities
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Communities along Dunns Creek in Putnam County were nowhere near drying out Friday night. News4JAX took a ride along with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit for a closer look and took the pictures posted in the album above (mobile users: click here). In the Magnolia Trail community, which sits right next to the creek, streets were flooded and many homes had water up to their front doors.
click orlando
Ocala police and Marion County deputies rescue FHP vehicle stuck in flood waters
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office pulled a Florida Highway patrol car from flooded waters, according to a Facebook post by Ocala police. The trooper was in the car on Thursday evening when the road washed out, according to the...
WCJB
Alachua County responds to over 100 storm-related calls following Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Strong winds kept Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies busy as the storm moved through the state. Deputies say they responded to more than 100 wind-related calls. This includes 50 calls for trees in roadways, 11 reports for downed power lines and 12 traffic lights not working.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Emergency Management provides Hurricane Ian update
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is currently working to remove debris, clear the roadways, and restore utilities while monitoring any additional impacts from Hurricane Ian. Emergency Management officials have provided the following updates on Marion County’s response to the storm. Citizen Information Line:. As...
WCJB
OPD and MCSO continue their search and rescue efforts in Hardee County
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - First responders throughout North Central Florida headed south to help the counties most affected by hurricane Ian. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office along with the Ocala Police Department left Friday morning for Hardee County to participate in a multi-agency hurricane relief effort. This team...
WESH
Deputies: 38-year-old missing Marion County man found safe
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a man reported missing has been found safe. The 38-year-old man had been last seen leaving his home Sunday afternoon. Deputies said the man was later found and returned safely to his home.
WCJB
Marion County rescue crews respond to two-vehicle crash in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash sending one passenger to the hospital as a trauma alert. Crews arrived at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and Northwest 30th Avenue to find a two-vehicle collision involving a pick-up truck and an SUV. The...
WCJB
Marion County Fire Rescue Hazmat Team headed to Orange County to help with hurricane relief efforts
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Twenty-one Marion County Fire Rescue paramedics and firefighters left Friday afternoon from Station 16 all a part of the hazmat team. They specialize in dealing with hazardous materials like when search and rescue efforts are happening and there’s a spill or leak they will help make sure it’s safe.
mycbs4.com
Santa Fe College hosts supply drive for Hurricane Ian victims
Santa Fe College says they are hosting a supply drive with Florida Gateway College and College of Central Florida. A spokesperson for Santa Fe College tells CBS4 News that the donations will go to State College of Florida in Sarasota. At least 50 employees were directly impacted by Hurricane Ian.
villages-news.com
The Villages District Office offers updated trash collection information
The Villages District Office is offering updated trash collection information. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Community Development Districts 12 and 13.
click orlando
Motorcyclist thrown from vehicle in Lake County crash, hit and killed in second crash, FHP says
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Leesburg is dead after being thrown from his vehicle in a crash on Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 57-year-old Leesburg man was driving his Harley Davidson northbound on County Road 473 when a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 59-year-old Leesburg man driving southbound on County Road 473 attempted to make a left turn into gas station parking lot, traveling into the path of the motorcycle, troopers said.
ocala-news.com
Marion County announces government office and service closures, sanitation schedule
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management and local government agencies have announced multiple government office and service closures due to the potential effects from Hurricane Ian. Here is a list of the recent closures throughout Marion County:. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will close at noon...
villages-news.com
Damage assessments taking place in The Villages in wake of Hurricane Ian
Damage assessments were taking place this morning in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Villages appears to have dodged a bullet as the storm took a southward track. Power outages were at a minimum. Palm fronds were down on roadways and in common areas. Villages-News.com’s Ron Clark was out this...
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
