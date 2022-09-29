ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Uber Driver Drops Cheating Husband and Mistress Off at His Home With His Wife and Kids

Could you imagine your Uber driver outing a cheater to his wife and children?. Dallas-Fortworth area TikToker @perfectly_unbroken claimed that she dropped off the cheating husband and his mistress at his home for his family to learn of his infidelity. In a viral TikTok that gained 7.9 million views with over a million likes, she shared the story of her recent Uber drive.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktoker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
Daily Mail

Infatuated pensioner, 77, who stalked elderly widow, 77, he met on Saga-style cruise by hounding her with gifts and sending her abusive letters after she turned down marriage proposal avoids jail

An infatuated old man of 77 who hounded an elderly widow with gifts, marriage proposals and a card wishing her a 'horrible birthday' has walked free from court. Welshman Douglas Dabb made 330-mile round trips to pester Wendy Winstanley, also 77, in her home town. Dastardly Dabb - who met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

'Like Getting Kicked By A Mule': Marilyn Monroe's First Husband Details Heartbreak After Being Served Divorce Papers From Love Of His Life

Marilyn Monroe's first husband, James Dougherty, met the young beauty when she was a teen and known as Norma Jean. In their vintage wedding photos, the iconic Hollywood bombshell could be seen sporting her natural hair color — worlds away from the signature platinum hue that made her a sex symbol known around the globe.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Contentious Divorce

Calling it quits. 90 Day Fiancé stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno‘s split may be just as dramatic as their time on reality TV. Audiences first met the twosome on season 4 of the TLC reality series, after they met in Pedro’s native Dominican Republic and secretly became engaged. After relocating to the United States, the former couple chronicled their ups and downs — including the tense relationship between him and the registered nurse’s family — on 90 Day Fiance and their spinoff series, The Family Chantel.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Page Six

Heather Gay is ready for Jen Shah’s sentence: ‘I’ve had prison boyfriends before’

Nothing will get in the way of Heather Gay’s friendship with admitted fraudster Jen Shah — not even potential prison time.  “Listen, I’ve had prison boyfriends before. I know the whole routine!” Gay says with a laugh during an appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. “I’m not worried about that. I was born for this.” Gay, 40, notably stood by Shah’s side after she was arrested by feds in March 2021 for fraud.  In July, Shah, 48 — who allegedly scammed hundreds of people out of money through a nationwide telemarketing scheme, predominantly targeting elders — pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court, reversing her previous...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy