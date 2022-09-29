Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Block Island Town Council to provide update on Ballard’s violations
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Council is scheduled to provide an update on Ballard’s Beach Resort’s Coastal Resources Management Council violations. Last week, the CRMC ordered the venue to remove outdoor tiki bars and illegal fencing. Ballard’s will have until Nov. 9 to...
ABC6.com
Block Island continues work on permitting process on large events
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE)– The town council Monday said a permit process for large-scale gatherings on Block Island can expected at the beginning of 2023. After violence and misconduct on the island this summer, the council hopes this will provide more oversight to avoid overcrowding. “If the council isn’t...
ABC6.com
All Block Island Ferry services canceled Monday
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The Block Island Ferry canceled all services for Monday. In an announcement posted to their website, the ferry company explained that the cancellations were due to adverse sea conditions. Anyone with a traditional ticket to travel Saturday, Sunday, or Monday does not have to...
ABC6.com
Steamship Authority considers ferry fare hikes for passengers
FALMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Steamship Authority is considering ferry fare hikes on its Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket routes to counteract high fuel prices. On the Martha’s Vineyard route, one-way tickets for vehicles will increase $3 or $5 depending on the season, the Cape Cod Times reports.
ABC6.com
‘Rhode Island is making significant progress’: McKee celebrates housing investments
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee paid a visit to Crossroads Rhode Island Monday. The governor highlighted the success of the state’s investment in housing for the homeless. “By investing in both immediate needs like expanding our statewide shelter capacity and long-term projects like Crossroads’ Summer Street...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
The best local Halloween displays of 2022 in RI, Mass.
Festive and frightful, these are the best local displays!
whatsupnewp.com
Kalus cancels What’sUpNewp interview, doesn’t respond to requests to reschedule￼
When the Communications Director for GOP gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus asked What’sUpNewp if we could schedule Kalus for a WUN videocast we were anxious to comply. The request came shortly before the primary election, and we said we wanted to schedule the videocast after the primary, focusing our immediate coverage on what was a very spirited Democratic gubernatorial primary race.
ABC6.com
‘It should be more’ Rhode Islanders react to child tax credit payments
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Child tax credit payments are expected to start going out to over 115,00 eligible Rhode Island families the first week of October. “We know for working Rhode Islanders who are feeling the pinch with rising prices, every dollar matters,” said House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi on Monday.
ABC6.com
Child tax credit payments to go out to Rhode Island families
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Child tax credit payments are set to start going out to eligible Rhode Island families on Monday. In August, Gov. Dan McKee announced the tax rebates, which offers $250 per child, for families with up to three kids. The governor said surplus dollars from last...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island warn after checks altered and stolen from mailboxes
Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are warning the public after checks have been altered and stolen from mailboxes. Warwick Police have stated that they have seen an uptick in reported check fraud, originating from “mailbox fishing”. Individuals are “fishing” checks out of posted USPS mail bins, washing the checks, and cashing them, usually for thousands more than originally written.
onthewater.com
Striper Poachers Busted In Rhode Island
Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) take poaching seriously and are monitoring Rhode Island’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations. Here in the Ocean State, striped bass are a favorite of recreational and commercial anglers alike. Adhering to the rules is not only good for the health of our fisheries; it’s the law.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island GOP leader Dan Harrop dies at 68
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Republican Party announced Saturday that Republican activist Dan Harrop has died at the age of 68. The party shared a statement about Harrop on social media, saying: “We are saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Dr. Dan Harrop. Dan was a generous, faithful devoted man and will be sorely missed. R.I.P. a good and faithful servant.”
ABC6.com
AAA Northeast: Gas prices drop 11 cents in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — AAA Northeast said Monday that gas prices in Rhode Island dropped an average of 11 cents over the last week. Last week’s average price was $3.43, while this week’s is $3.32. Monday’s gas prices are 51 cents lower than they were a month...
ABC6.com
Department of Health issues warning about cheese recall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Monday that Old Europe Cheese Inc. is recalling certain cheeses that may be contaminated. The company is recalling its Brie and Camembert cheeses because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Any such product with best-by-dates through Dec....
GoLocalProv
Shortage of Bus Drivers Is Just the Beginning, RI’s Job Market Is a Mess
The implications of the new order of the state of Rhode Island’s workforce is having a bigger impact than if your entree comes out cold. Rhode Island's restaurants are down 3,000 workers. The state's hospitals combined have thousands of vacancies and are losing tens of millions a quarter due in part to overtime costs. Overall, the state’s workforce is 8% smaller than it was before the pandemic.
What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?
If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
rimonthly.com
Rhode Island Monthly
Former RI lawmaker trapped in Florida after Ian
A former Rhode Island lawmaker tells 12 News he hasn't been able to leave his southwest Florida home for three days due to street flooding from Hurricane Ian.
