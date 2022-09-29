ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

ABC6.com

Block Island continues work on permitting process on large events

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE)– The town council Monday said a permit process for large-scale gatherings on Block Island can expected at the beginning of 2023. After violence and misconduct on the island this summer, the council hopes this will provide more oversight to avoid overcrowding. “If the council isn’t...
POLITICS
ABC6.com

All Block Island Ferry services canceled Monday

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The Block Island Ferry canceled all services for Monday. In an announcement posted to their website, the ferry company explained that the cancellations were due to adverse sea conditions. Anyone with a traditional ticket to travel Saturday, Sunday, or Monday does not have to...
TRAVEL
ABC6.com

Steamship Authority considers ferry fare hikes for passengers

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — The Steamship Authority is considering ferry fare hikes on its Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket routes to counteract high fuel prices. On the Martha’s Vineyard route, one-way tickets for vehicles will increase $3 or $5 depending on the season, the Cape Cod Times reports.
NANTUCKET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiki#Food Drink#The Town Council
WBEC AM

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Kalus cancels What’sUpNewp interview, doesn’t respond to requests to reschedule￼

When the Communications Director for GOP gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus asked What’sUpNewp if we could schedule Kalus for a WUN videocast we were anxious to comply. The request came shortly before the primary election, and we said we wanted to schedule the videocast after the primary, focusing our immediate coverage on what was a very spirited Democratic gubernatorial primary race.
ELECTIONS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC6.com

‘It should be more’ Rhode Islanders react to child tax credit payments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Child tax credit payments are expected to start going out to over 115,00 eligible Rhode Island families the first week of October. “We know for working Rhode Islanders who are feeling the pinch with rising prices, every dollar matters,” said House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi on Monday.
INCOME TAX
ABC6.com

Child tax credit payments to go out to Rhode Island families

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Child tax credit payments are set to start going out to eligible Rhode Island families on Monday. In August, Gov. Dan McKee announced the tax rebates, which offers $250 per child, for families with up to three kids. The governor said surplus dollars from last...
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island warn after checks altered and stolen from mailboxes

Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are warning the public after checks have been altered and stolen from mailboxes. Warwick Police have stated that they have seen an uptick in reported check fraud, originating from “mailbox fishing”. Individuals are “fishing” checks out of posted USPS mail bins, washing the checks, and cashing them, usually for thousands more than originally written.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
onthewater.com

Striper Poachers Busted In Rhode Island

Environmental Police Officers from DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) take poaching seriously and are monitoring Rhode Island’s coastline and waters for compliance with fishing regulations. Here in the Ocean State, striped bass are a favorite of recreational and commercial anglers alike. Adhering to the rules is not only good for the health of our fisheries; it’s the law.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WBEC AM

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island GOP leader Dan Harrop dies at 68

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Republican Party announced Saturday that Republican activist Dan Harrop has died at the age of 68. The party shared a statement about Harrop on social media, saying: “We are saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Dr. Dan Harrop. Dan was a generous, faithful devoted man and will be sorely missed. R.I.P. a good and faithful servant.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

AAA Northeast: Gas prices drop 11 cents in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — AAA Northeast said Monday that gas prices in Rhode Island dropped an average of 11 cents over the last week. Last week’s average price was $3.43, while this week’s is $3.32. Monday’s gas prices are 51 cents lower than they were a month...
TRAFFIC
ABC6.com

Department of Health issues warning about cheese recall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Monday that Old Europe Cheese Inc. is recalling certain cheeses that may be contaminated. The company is recalling its Brie and Camembert cheeses because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Any such product with best-by-dates through Dec....
FOOD SAFETY
GoLocalProv

Shortage of Bus Drivers Is Just the Beginning, RI’s Job Market Is a Mess

The implications of the new order of the state of Rhode Island’s workforce is having a bigger impact than if your entree comes out cold. Rhode Island's restaurants are down 3,000 workers. The state's hospitals combined have thousands of vacancies and are losing tens of millions a quarter due in part to overtime costs. Overall, the state’s workforce is 8% smaller than it was before the pandemic.
TRAFFIC
WNAW 94.7

What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?

If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
rimonthly.com

Rhode Island Monthly

’s Best of Rhode Island. Celebrate this holiday season at historic Hotel Providence! Nestled in the heart of downcity, the hotel has five different event spaces to accommodate everything from intimate dinners for 20 of your closest family and friends to lavish celebrations for up to 150 of your colleagues. With fully customizable menu, bar, and décor options, allow our seasoned event professionals to take some of the stress out of the holiday season for you. Take the elevator home at the end of the festivities to one of our 80 comfortably adorned guest rooms – available at a discounted rate to you and your attendees. It’s never too early to start wrapping up those holiday plans, so reach out today and we’ll waive your site fee!
PROVIDENCE, RI

