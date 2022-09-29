ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
psychologytoday.com

How Your Dog Knows When You’re Stressed

Research has established dogs' ability to sense human changes in medical conditions and emotions. A recent study examined how dogs know when negative stress affects humans. With training, dogs can use their sense of smell to detect chemical changes in human breath and sweat when someone is stressed. We know...
Vox

The sleep advice no one tells you

If you’ve ever had a terrible, or even middling, night’s slumber — which studies and surveys suggest is a fair number of people — you’re well aware of the effects of poor sleep. Aside from the sluggishness and lethargy, lack of sufficient shut-eye can blunt thinking and reaction time and negatively impacts judgment. Long-term sleep deprivation has been linked with higher likelihoods of depressive moods, anxiety, diabetes, and obesity.
TheDailyBeast

New Brain Science Shows Us a Sinister Effect of an Idle Mind

Let’s say I wanted to find out what brain regions are responsible for recognizing numbers. I could put people in an fMRI—a kind of brain scan machine—to see which parts of their brain receive blood flow when performing an active task, like hitting a red button when numbers flash on a screen. However, I’d also want to give them a passive task, like fixating on a crosshair floating around the screen, to establish a baseline resting state. That way I could tell the difference between blood flow attributed to recognizing numbers from typical levels of blood flow in the brain.In...
sciencealert.com

Feel Like You Talk Too Much? A New Study Shows People May Like It

In conversations with strangers, people tend to think they should speak less than half the time to be likable but more than half the time to be interesting, according to new research my colleagues Tim Wilson, Dan Gilbert and I conducted. But we've also discovered this intuition is wrong. Our...
thebiochronicle.com

How to Relieve Anxiety in Your Dog

Anxiety can keep your dog from enjoying life and even be stressful to you as the owner. Anxiety happens for many reasons, including noises and stress in your dog’s environment. If your dog is suffering from anxiety problems, here are some steps for you to take to relieve your...
The Guardian

Covid might have changed people’s personalities, study suggests

The impact of the Covid pandemic may have been so deep that it altered people’s personalities, according to research. Previously psychologists have failed to find a link between collective stressful events, such as earthquakes or hurricanes, and personality change. However, something about the losses experienced or simply the long grind of social isolation appears to have made an impact.
Medical News Today

Happy marriage and synchronized brains: What's the link?

Although research suggests several factors may contribute to a harmonious relationship, what predicts marital satisfaction is not fully understood. Research also indicates that long-term couples often begin to think and behave similarly, leaving many unanswered questions about how this might play a role in marital satisfaction. A recent study from...
Psych Centra

The Psychology of Love

Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
psychologytoday.com

Stressful Life Events Can Threaten New Relationships

External life stressors can cause couples to focus on negative behaviors performed by their spouse. Couples completed daily surveys assessing their and their partner's positive and negative behaviors. Focusing on a partner’s negative behaviors can lead to relationship turmoil and lasting damage to marital satisfaction. Many assume that couples...
psychologytoday.com

Busting Misconceptions About Mindfulness

Mindfulness is not about individual stress reduction or calm, but collective human harmony. As we practice mindfulness, we learn how to best use our minds to be our best selves for others. Staying commited to a mindfulness practice long-term could ulitimately benefit your family and community. Approximately 30 years ago,...
CBS Boston

Study looks at why some marriages last and others don't

BOSTON -- Why do some marriages last while others don't? A new study sheds some light.Researchers at Stanford University recruited 35 heterosexual couples living in China who had been married for at least a year. They were put through a battery of personality tests and asked to rate their marital satisfaction. The study found little correlation between personality traits and marital happiness. But those reporting greater marital satisfaction were more likely to have the same parts of their brains active while watching marriage-related videos.  It's unclear whether having similar brain activity brings couples together in happier partnerships or whether being in a happy marriage causes brains to become more synchronized.
dogster.com

How is Fido Feeling? Understanding Dog Emotions

Emotions drive behavior, so understanding dog emotions is key to our relationships with our furry friends. But can dogs cry? Do dogs have moods? Modern studies reveal dogs enjoy rich emotional lives. By investing in dogs’ emotional health, we can greatly improve their quality of life. Tune in to your dog’s emotions and emotion signs. Tuning in helps you understand their behavior, better support their needs and help them cope, when necessary.
TheConversationCanada

How small acts of kindness can make you happier and healthier

How to optimize the pursuit of well-being and happiness is a question researchers have tried to tackle from a range of angles. The social effects of the pandemic led many people to focus more closely on their mental health and buffer against threats to well-being — in short, to pursue happiness. As a social scientist, I study the intersection of ethical behaviour and well-being. Last year, my colleagues and I decided to explore ways that people could increase their sense of well-being and decrease the increasingly common feelings of anxiety and depression that arose during the pandemic. Given the recent popular...
