Abilene, TX

Abilene man accused of filming children in bathroom, soliciting sex from 1 sentenced to 4 years in prison

By Erica Garner
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of filming four children in the bathroom and soliciting sexual favors from one has been sentenced to serve 4 years in prison.

Anthony Biddy received his 4-year sentence after pleading guilty to Solicitation to Commit Indecency with Child by Sexual Contact and Possession of Child Pornography last week.

Court documents state an Abilene mother came forward in January after finding inappropriate pictures of her daughters in the bathroom on Biddy’s phone. She had been in a relationship with him for the past 15 years.

When detectives asked Biddy about the pictures, the documents state he said he was “curious” and admitted to setting up his phone in the bathroom to record then would take and save the screenshots.

During the investigation, the documents state that the oldest child reported that years ago when she was 12, Biddy would solicit sexual favors from her for $100.

When she said she didn’t know what the favors he was asking for were, the documents state he explained them in explicit detail.

As a condition of his plea agreement, Biddy is also required to register as a sex offender once released from pirson

