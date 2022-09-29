ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

Liberty, MO
Missouri Government
Liberty, MO
John Mills
KCTV 5

K9 Resorts holds grand-opening for luxury pet hotel in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - K9 Resorts of Overland Park held its grand-opening event Saturday morning. The national pet franchise’s Overland Park location is the first of its kind to come to Kansas. PawsAbilities, a Kansas City non-profit organization that offers people with disabilities skill-building and job opportunities, provided...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Motorcyclist dies after being struck near Smithville Lake

SMITHVILLE — A motorcycle driver who was hit in a crash near Smithville Lake has died after fighting for life in an area hospital for days. According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist was identified as 34-year-old Donald J. Hundley of Kansas City. He passed away Sept. 29 and his organs were donated.
SMITHVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Car crashes into Shawnee fire station, hits $1-million ladder truck

SHAWNEE, Ks. (KCTV) - A driver was hospitalized early Thursday morning after driving his car into the garage of a Shawnee fire station, striking a ladder truck inside. Emergency crews at the station woke up just after midnight to the sound of the vehicle crashing into the John B. Glaser Station at 65th Street and Quivira Road. The driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries from the crash. First responders believe the driver may have also had a medical incident just beforehand, leading to the crash.
SHAWNEE, KS
myozarksonline.com

Boats Collide At Lake Of The Ozarks

A 68-year-old Saint Charles man suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon after a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Ward Twyford was driving his boat near the Grand Glaize Bridge when he pulled into the path of an oncoming boat, causing the two to collide.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

4 Clay County 4-H members place in state public speaking contest

CLAY COUNTY — Youth from across the state participated in one of Missouri 4-H’s oldest and most popular competitions on Sept. 24, the 4-H State Public Speaking Contest. Held on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia, the competition drew 52 participants from 24 counties, according to the University Extension office.
CLAY COUNTY, MO

