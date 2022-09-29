Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Olathe rezones nearly 150 acres for proposed industrial park
Olathe recently approved JDC North Olathe Properties' bid to rezone 149 acres at 167th Street and Highway 169 for a proposed industrial park.
Mission approves 300-unit apartment complex at former JCPenney call center
The Mission City Council recently gave unanimous approval for Block Real Estate's plan to build a 307-apartment building on Foxridge Drive.
Hundreds of Kansas City employees accept retirement buyouts
Kansas City said hundreds of employees accepted retirement buyouts, saving the city $32 million over five years and avoiding layoffs.
One Johnson County city lands on Best Places to Live for Families list
Olathe, Kansas, is the third-best place in the U.S. for families to live, according to Fortune, thanks to hospital access, schools and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nearly 100 vehicle break-ins being investigated in Overland Park
Dozens of Overland Park residents near 139th Street and Metcalf Avenue woke up to find their car window shattered and items inside gone.
Kansas City, Missouri, motorcyclist dies following crash near Smithville Lake
The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Donald Hundley, was initially in critical condition following the crash. The sheriff's office announced Monday morning that he passed away on Thursday.
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON MAN INJURED IN CRASH WITH TRAIN LOCOMOTIVE IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Lexington man was moderately injured in a crash with a train locomotive in Lafayette County on Saturday, October 1. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, 72-year-old William Banks crossed the railroad tracks as a locomotive entered the intersection, causing the locomotive to strike Banks’ vehicle. Banks...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park homeowner sues over plan to build homes on old Deer Creek golf course
Following the closure of the Deer Creek Golf Club earlier this year, a resident filed a lawsuit challenging the golf course owner’s plans to redevelop part of the old course at 133rd Street and Metcalf Avenue into a subdivision of single-family homes. Driving the news: According to Johnson County...
RELATED PEOPLE
LJWORLD
City opens temporary campsite for those experiencing homelessness, plans to create long-term site in another location
The City of Lawrence has begun to relocate people experiencing homelessness who have been camping in some city parks to a temporary city-run campsite, with plans to create a long-term site in the near future. With the recent opening of the new campsite, which is located near North Second Street...
KCTV 5
K9 Resorts holds grand-opening for luxury pet hotel in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - K9 Resorts of Overland Park held its grand-opening event Saturday morning. The national pet franchise’s Overland Park location is the first of its kind to come to Kansas. PawsAbilities, a Kansas City non-profit organization that offers people with disabilities skill-building and job opportunities, provided...
Drunk juvenile fires at QT, apartment complex Sunday in OP, before arrest
An apparently drunk juvenile fired a gun inside a QuikTrip bathroom, then fired more shots outside an apartment complex Sunday night in Overland Park before police arrested him.
Johnson County delays decision on $29M nursing home plan
OLATHE, Kan. —The Johnson County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) voted 4-3 Thursday morning to postpone its vote to terminate an agreement for a county supported nursing home. In 2007, Johnson County entered into a 20-year agreement with Evergreen Living Innovations (ELI) to manage and operate a nursing home at 11875 South Sunset Drive in Olathe. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMBC.com
Police pull child from pond on former golf course property in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — First responders in Independence saved a boy from drowning in at a pond Thursday morning. According to information released by the city of Independence, fire crews and police were called to the property that used to house the Rockwood Golf Course on South Hardy Avenue near Westport Road around 9:25 a.m.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Grand Boulevard
One person is dead and two are injured in a crash which followed a police chase overnight in Kansas City, Missouri.
mycouriertribune.com
Motorcyclist dies after being struck near Smithville Lake
SMITHVILLE — A motorcycle driver who was hit in a crash near Smithville Lake has died after fighting for life in an area hospital for days. According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist was identified as 34-year-old Donald J. Hundley of Kansas City. He passed away Sept. 29 and his organs were donated.
KCTV 5
Car crashes into Shawnee fire station, hits $1-million ladder truck
SHAWNEE, Ks. (KCTV) - A driver was hospitalized early Thursday morning after driving his car into the garage of a Shawnee fire station, striking a ladder truck inside. Emergency crews at the station woke up just after midnight to the sound of the vehicle crashing into the John B. Glaser Station at 65th Street and Quivira Road. The driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries from the crash. First responders believe the driver may have also had a medical incident just beforehand, leading to the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas City-based Ripple Glass sells to largest glass recycler in North America
Ripple Glass, a Boulevard Brewing-founded organization, has been acquired by Strategic Materials Inc., North America's largest glass recycler.
myozarksonline.com
Boats Collide At Lake Of The Ozarks
A 68-year-old Saint Charles man suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon after a boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Ward Twyford was driving his boat near the Grand Glaize Bridge when he pulled into the path of an oncoming boat, causing the two to collide.
mycouriertribune.com
4 Clay County 4-H members place in state public speaking contest
CLAY COUNTY — Youth from across the state participated in one of Missouri 4-H’s oldest and most popular competitions on Sept. 24, the 4-H State Public Speaking Contest. Held on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia, the competition drew 52 participants from 24 counties, according to the University Extension office.
Man dies trying to rescue dog in rural Johnson County, Missouri mobile home fire
While firefighters were responding, the resident of the home was reported to have re-entered the home to retrieve a dog.
Comments / 0