SHAWNEE, Ks. (KCTV) - A driver was hospitalized early Thursday morning after driving his car into the garage of a Shawnee fire station, striking a ladder truck inside. Emergency crews at the station woke up just after midnight to the sound of the vehicle crashing into the John B. Glaser Station at 65th Street and Quivira Road. The driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries from the crash. First responders believe the driver may have also had a medical incident just beforehand, leading to the crash.

SHAWNEE, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO