Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Decatur Civic Center parking lot to get $5-mil worth of solar panels
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Civic Center will soon be powered by solar, thanks to a $5-million agreement approved by city leaders Monday night. "This is a wonderful opportunity for the city of Decatur to get closer to carbon neutral," Councilman David Horn said. More than 2,600 solar panels will...
WAND TV
FBI Springfield warns of disaster relief-related fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — While the Midwest is not subject to the devastation caused by hurricanes, residents can fall prey to hurricane-related fraud attempts by scammers. When tragedies like Hurricane Ian occur, the public pulls together to help those in need. Scammers will leverage natural disasters to steal money, personal information, or both.
WAND TV
Illinois AG finds DPS61 violated Open Meetings Act 16 times
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois Attorney General is ordering DPS61 to release audio recordings and minutes from 16 closed board session meetings. A concerned citizen requested the Public Access Bureau, of the Attorney General's Office, review the Decatur School Board's discussions about building a new school using federal pandemic relief funds.
WAND TV
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
New truck stop opening up in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
WAND TV
Fire crews respond to vehicle in water
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
WAND TV
Family displaced after residential fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur family has been displaced after residential house fire Monday afternoon. According to the Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 12:13 p.m. to the 1200 block E Riverside Ave for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews said they found a home with heavy...
WAND TV
No one hurt after pipeline fire near Waverly
WAVERLY, Ill. (WAND) — Officials are working to find out what caused a fire at a natural gas pipeline early Monday morning. The Jacksonville/Morgan County Office of Emergency Management said first responders were called to Panhandle Road, which is south of Waverly, at about 12:30 a.m. Officials quickly shut...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAND TV
Millikin falls to 2-2 after loss to Illinois Wesleyan
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Millikin football team fell to 2-2 after the Big Blue lost to Illinois Wesleyan 38-24 Saturday. Millikin fell behind 17-0 before making it a game in the second quarter. Millikin quarterback Aiden Lombardo put the Big Blue on the board when he connected with Lidarian...
Comments / 0