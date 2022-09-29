Read full article on original website
Related
Two of the Top 15 Hardest Colleges to get into are in Illinois
A list has come out from a new website ranking the Top 50 Hardest Colleges to get Accepted into for 2023, and right near the top of the list sit two of the best Universities in the Land of Lincoln. According to cbsnews.com, Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and the...
947wls.com
Illinois is home to 5 of the Top 100 High Schools in the nation
U.S. News & World Report ranked around 24,000 high schools in the United States and determined the best of the best. They based their rankings on factors including, “Graduation Rate,” “College Readiness,” and, “Enrollment.”. 11 of the top 300 came from right here in Illinois....
fox32chicago.com
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Champaign Co. announces official trick-or-treat hours
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The end of September means Champaign County is only one month away from Halloween. The County Board is already planning for the holiday by announcing this year’s official trick-or-treat hours on Friday. The tradition will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. These hours follow a […]
Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
Western Chicago suburb in top ten ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the […]
Springfield firefighters responds to car in water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Decatur school board violated state law, attorney general says
DECATUR — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a decision late Friday afternoon that the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated state law by holding discussions and making decisions about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. Continue to the bottom of this story to read the...
WAND TV
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
Stuck in hurricane Ian; U of I grad and Decatur woman
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– A recent U of I graduate and a woman from Decatur are both stuck in Hurricane Ian. “We traveled back to Brooksville with my sister because it’s my little girl’s 7th birthday,” said Sharon Koontz. Koontz went to Florida for a birthday trip but got stuck in the storm. […]
wmay.com
Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider
(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking
Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
HS scoreboard (10-1-22)
WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois, including highlights of wins by Westville, Milford-Cissna Park, and St. Thomas More. FOOTBALL: St. Thomas More 40, Schlarman 0 Westville 33, Oakwood 19 Milford-Cissna Park 45, Pawnee 8 SOCCER: Urbana 3, St. Thomas More 0 Monticello 8, Illinois Valley Central 0 Oakwood/Catlin 6, Judah Christian 0 Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley […]
walls102.com
Former Chicago-area mayor to be released early from prison
CHICAGO (AP) — A former suburban Chicago mayor in failing health is set to be released from federal prison just three months into a one-year sentence for taking $5,000 to help a red-light camera company. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin on Thursday ordered former Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta’s release from Federal Medical Center-Kentucky in Lexington. A petition from Presta’s lawyers said his already poor health had declined rapidly since reporting to prison in late June. Presta, who is in his early 70s, will be under home confinement supervised by federal probation officers for the remainder of his sentence and must repay $70,000 in restitution. Presta pleaded guilty last November to official misconduct and other crimes.
nowdecatur.com
September 30 is Last Day to Apply for Small Home Improvement Program
September 29, 2022 – Friday, September 30, is the last day to pick up and fill out an application for the Small Home Improvement Program. The City of Decatur launched its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program (SHIP) and residents can now apply for assistance to make necessary repairs to their homes.
WAND TV
Fire crews respond to vehicle in water
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire
The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
Did You Know These 20 Famous People Were Born In Illinois?
There's nothing I love more than reading about celebrity gossip. What comes along with that is learning about the lives of famous people I will probably never meet. After reading about Betty White's long history in the entertainment industry, I realized she was born in Oak Park, Illinois! As an American actress for over 70 years, Betty is one of the first women to ever work in front of and behind the camera.
An Illinois woman shares her story of heart complications
MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — World Heart Day was Sept. 29, and one woman in Macon has dealt with heart complications literally her entire life. The CDC reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Trisha Songer of Macon was born in 1977 with a congenital heart defect, so she […]
Comments / 0