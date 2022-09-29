Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO