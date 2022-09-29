ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, AL

Wilcox Chamber of Commerce taking vendor applications for Christmas in Camden

The Wilcox Area Chamber of Commerce (WACC) is taking applications for Christmas in Camden on Dec. 6. General registration is being held through Nov. 22. The cost is $15 for WACC and $25 for non-members. The cost for late registration, if available, after Nov. 22 is $25 for WACC members and $35 for non-members.
CAMDEN, AL
Spire gives school supplies to scholars at Edgewood Elementary School

Scholars at Edgewood Elementary School in Selma were presented gifts of school supplies by Spire on Sept. 22. The supplies were packed in a see-through bag and handed out to the students as they filed past a table set up for the giveaway. The bags were packed with paper, pencils and sharpeners, crayon and even a handy water bottle for each student.
SELMA, AL
Selma Walmart reopens after fire on Saturday night

Selma's Walmart reopened around 5 p.m. Sunday after a small fire in a back section of the store caused its closure Saturday night. Dallas County officials say the fire was set by teenagers doing a TikTok challenge in the paper product aisle of Walmart. Other fires have caused major damage in Atlanta and North Carolina.
SELMA, AL
Alabama woman charged with threatening teacher with baseball bat over confiscated earbuds

An Alabama woman was arrested on charges of threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School last week. According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Latarsha Jones of Orrville walked down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat, approached a male teacher leaving his classroom and an argument began on September 21.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
Alabama man struck, killed in highway accident

An Alabama man was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday, state police said. Solomon Wilson, 43, was struck and killed by an SUV that was traveling on Monroe County 136, Alabama state troopers said. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened approximately 2 miles west of...
MONROE COUNTY, AL
Man dies after head-on crash in Marengo County

MARGENO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alberta man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Marengo County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said 48-year-old Curtis O. Ransom was killed when the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving collided head-on with a tractor trailer. Authorities said Ransom was...
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
Southside squeaks by Prattville Christian 34-31

Southside High School football team defeated Prattville Christian Academy 34-31 on Friday night. Southside came out on a mission in the first quarter going toe to toe with Prattville Christian Academy. Derrick Smith quickly found his way in the end zone and Roosevelt Towns Jr. followed to add extra points to the scoreboard. Prattville managed to maintain the lead of 14-8 to end the first quarter.
PRATTVILLE, AL

