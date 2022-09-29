Scholars at Edgewood Elementary School in Selma were presented gifts of school supplies by Spire on Sept. 22. The supplies were packed in a see-through bag and handed out to the students as they filed past a table set up for the giveaway. The bags were packed with paper, pencils and sharpeners, crayon and even a handy water bottle for each student.

SELMA, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO