Wilcox Chamber of Commerce taking vendor applications for Christmas in Camden
The Wilcox Area Chamber of Commerce (WACC) is taking applications for Christmas in Camden on Dec. 6. General registration is being held through Nov. 22. The cost is $15 for WACC and $25 for non-members. The cost for late registration, if available, after Nov. 22 is $25 for WACC members and $35 for non-members.
Spire gives school supplies to scholars at Edgewood Elementary School
Scholars at Edgewood Elementary School in Selma were presented gifts of school supplies by Spire on Sept. 22. The supplies were packed in a see-through bag and handed out to the students as they filed past a table set up for the giveaway. The bags were packed with paper, pencils and sharpeners, crayon and even a handy water bottle for each student.
Selma Walmart reopens after fire on Saturday night
Selma's Walmart reopened around 5 p.m. Sunday after a small fire in a back section of the store caused its closure Saturday night. Dallas County officials say the fire was set by teenagers doing a TikTok challenge in the paper product aisle of Walmart. Other fires have caused major damage in Atlanta and North Carolina.
Walmart remains closed after small fire Saturday night; teens doing TikTok challenge suspected
Selma's Walmart closed on Saturday night due to a small fire in a back section of the store and remains closed. A Walmart representative on Sunday morning said the incident remains under investigation and "fortunately there were no injuries but the store remains closed at this time." Dallas County Commissioner...
Alabama woman charged with threatening teacher with baseball bat over confiscated earbuds
An Alabama woman was arrested on charges of threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School last week. According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Latarsha Jones of Orrville walked down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat, approached a male teacher leaving his classroom and an argument began on September 21.
Alabama man struck, killed in highway accident
An Alabama man was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday, state police said. Solomon Wilson, 43, was struck and killed by an SUV that was traveling on Monroe County 136, Alabama state troopers said. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened approximately 2 miles west of...
WSFA
Man dies after head-on crash in Marengo County
MARGENO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alberta man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Marengo County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said 48-year-old Curtis O. Ransom was killed when the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving collided head-on with a tractor trailer. Authorities said Ransom was...
Southside squeaks by Prattville Christian 34-31
Southside High School football team defeated Prattville Christian Academy 34-31 on Friday night. Southside came out on a mission in the first quarter going toe to toe with Prattville Christian Academy. Derrick Smith quickly found his way in the end zone and Roosevelt Towns Jr. followed to add extra points to the scoreboard. Prattville managed to maintain the lead of 14-8 to end the first quarter.
Alabama Supreme Court orders shutdown of electronic gaming at three casinos
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Supreme Court is siding with the state in a new ruling against electronic gaming, ordering the closure of three casinos in the state. The court said casinos in Lowndes and Macon Counties — that includes Southern Star Entertainment, Victoryland and White Hall Entertainment — must stop “illegal gambling activities.” […]
