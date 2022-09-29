ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

TVFC sets inaugural craft show Friday in Ponchatoula

Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community is holding its first Craft Show from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1702 Pecan Court, in Ponchatoula. On hand will be the Creative Minds Writers’ Group, including Leah Eskine and Ann Marie Jameson, author of the "Bella Rose” series. Jameson and the other authors will be on site to answer questions and sign copies of their books.
PONCHATOULA, LA
theadvocate.com

Belle of Baton Rouge temporarily closed, will reopen Wednesday

The Belle of Baton Rouge, which is set to spend $35 million to move its gambling operations onto land and remodel its hotel, temporarily closed Sunday and will remain shut down until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The casino announced the temporary shutdown on Twitter, saying the work will allow for “changes...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Ban the 'N' word, no matter who's saying it

As a 62-year-old White male, I often read Will Sutton’s column to get a perspective that’s usually different from mine, while trying to be more broad-minded to the plights of people different from me. I may not have ever experienced their circumstances in my lifetime. In reading Sutton's...
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Vicks
theadvocate.com

Pizzaville USA has closed its Lafayette location near UL campus

The Pizzaville USA location in Lafayette has apparently closed. It’s unknown when the local pizza restaurant shut the doors on the location at 1540 Johnston St. near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, but a sign outside the building indicates the space is available for lease. Pizzaville USA...
LAFAYETTE, LA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
theadvocate.com

Authorities arrest 2 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least two people on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Zachary Alexis, 23, 16111 Acadia Drive, Prairieville, third-offense DWI. Joshua Thomas,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Check out the status of some current and former Zachary athletes

It's time to check in on fall sports in Zachary and what's happening with current and former Zachary athletes. Zachary athletes and former athletes are competing at all ages — from elementary school to professional athletics — with competitions taking place in town, not so far (Brusly) and as far as Canada.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU Injury update: Sevyn Banks suffers spinal cord bruise, Major Burns returns to practice limited

Jordan-Hare Stadium went silent as LSU's Sevyn Banks remained on the ground, not moving, after delivering a helmet-first hit on the opening kickoff. Banks was carted off in a stretcher, and by halftime, he was back in the locker room with a neck brace, with movement in his extremities. LSU coach Brian Kelly had more news on Banks at the media conference on Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA

