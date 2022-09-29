Read full article on original website
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
TVFC sets inaugural craft show Friday in Ponchatoula
Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community is holding its first Craft Show from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1702 Pecan Court, in Ponchatoula. On hand will be the Creative Minds Writers’ Group, including Leah Eskine and Ann Marie Jameson, author of the "Bella Rose” series. Jameson and the other authors will be on site to answer questions and sign copies of their books.
Belle of Baton Rouge temporarily closed, will reopen Wednesday
The Belle of Baton Rouge, which is set to spend $35 million to move its gambling operations onto land and remodel its hotel, temporarily closed Sunday and will remain shut down until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The casino announced the temporary shutdown on Twitter, saying the work will allow for “changes...
Women Who Mean Business: Karen King's journey to U.S. Attorney's office 'a natural fit'
Editor's note: This is the second in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. When Karen King attended high school in Rayne, she aspired to become an accountant and eventually attend law school to be a tax attorney.
Network of Women is working to end period poverty in Baton Rouge and around the globe
Deidra Mwalimu has been dedicated to the field of international development and nonprofit administration for more than 15 years. Currently, Mwalimu is the director of outreach for Paint the Globe Foundation. She received a B.S. combining capacity building, women’s studies and geography from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2003. In...
Baton Rouge students say lack of mental heath resources among biggest problems in schools
An initiative seeking to capture the voices of young people in Baton Rouge has released its first report, detailing what some 500 students in town think about their schools as well as their community. Participants completed surveys for the Baton Rouge Youth Initiative, but about 100 of them also just...
Letters: Ban the 'N' word, no matter who's saying it
As a 62-year-old White male, I often read Will Sutton’s column to get a perspective that’s usually different from mine, while trying to be more broad-minded to the plights of people different from me. I may not have ever experienced their circumstances in my lifetime. In reading Sutton's...
New hires at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group, Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, promotion at Southern Ag Center
-- Clourth Wilson has been named the director of technology of the Southern University Ag Center and the College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences. Wilson serves as the assistant director of information technology for the Southern University System and an adjunct professor in the Department of Computer Science. He...
This Lafayette plastic surgeon who does over 100 surgeries a year shares more about profession
Is Lafayette a hot spot for facelift surgeries? Dr. Jeffrey Joseph, otolaryngologist and facial plastic surgeon of Acadian ENT, performs over 100 a year while most plastic surgeons do 12-20 a year. Joseph discussed that and his 29-year career in reconstructive and cosmetic surgery. You can listen to their conversation...
Lafayette record label suing 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' for unauthorized use of song
Lafayette-based record label ML1 Records and Sam Trocki, a Miami Beach, Florida-based singer and producer, are claiming copyright infringement over “The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” alleged unauthorized use of the song “Lost Children.”. The duo filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central...
Cool temperatures welcome festivalgoers to the Walker Fall Festival
The Walker Fall Festival kicked off Thursday with rides, food and festival favorites. Cool temperatures welcomed festgoers to the second fall fest to be held in Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker. The festival continued through Sunday.
Pizzaville USA has closed its Lafayette location near UL campus
The Pizzaville USA location in Lafayette has apparently closed. It’s unknown when the local pizza restaurant shut the doors on the location at 1540 Johnston St. near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, but a sign outside the building indicates the space is available for lease. Pizzaville USA...
Body found hanging in East Feliciana cemetery was escaped work-release inmate, sheriff believes
Authorities believe a body found hanging in a tree in an East Feliciana Parish town is that of an inmate who apparently died by suicide after fleeing a work release assignment days earlier. The body was discovered sometime Sunday in the cemetery in Jackson, a town of about 4,000 located...
Authorities arrest 2 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least two people on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Zachary Alexis, 23, 16111 Acadia Drive, Prairieville, third-offense DWI. Joshua Thomas,...
Photos: Jaguars pile on the points, in 59-3 defeat of Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Southern University engineered a dominating win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Southern led Arkansas-Pine Bluff 42-3 at the half, and finished as 59-3 winners.
Check out the status of some current and former Zachary athletes
It's time to check in on fall sports in Zachary and what's happening with current and former Zachary athletes. Zachary athletes and former athletes are competing at all ages — from elementary school to professional athletics — with competitions taking place in town, not so far (Brusly) and as far as Canada.
Who leads the Baton Rouge prep football pack after Week 5? Check out local Top 10 lists
Class 5A-4A 1. Catholic (4-1): The Bears won a shootout with Montgomery-based Carver, a game that also provided a few lessons. 2. Zachary (3-1): A breakout third quarter catapulted the Broncos to a road win over Winona, Mississippi, ahead of their Thursday 4-5A showdown with Woodlawn. 3. Scotlandville (3-1): How...
Flourishing freshman: LSU brings in largest, most accomplished freshman class in school history
The newest students on LSU's campus have arrived in large numbers and with better grades than any of their predecessors. One-third of them are the first in their families to seek a college degree. According to LSU, the class of 2026 is the largest freshman class in university history, and...
LSU Injury update: Sevyn Banks suffers spinal cord bruise, Major Burns returns to practice limited
Jordan-Hare Stadium went silent as LSU's Sevyn Banks remained on the ground, not moving, after delivering a helmet-first hit on the opening kickoff. Banks was carted off in a stretcher, and by halftime, he was back in the locker room with a neck brace, with movement in his extremities. LSU coach Brian Kelly had more news on Banks at the media conference on Monday.
A long-awaited levee is being built. But what about the huge hole in ground it could cause?
Local government officials and the owners of a large dirt pit in rural St. James Parish say they are close to settling a year-and-a-half long legal dispute over its operation and long-term management shortly before the pit could become a major source for a critical hurricane levee. But questions from...
Watch: LSU coach Brian Kelly addresses Jayden Daniels' health, big topics for Tennessee game
LSU football coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media on Monday afternoon ahead of Saturday's big home game against Tennessee. Kelly touched on a wide range of topics ahead of the crucial SEC contest against the Volunteers, including the health of starting QB Jayden Daniels and DB Sevyn Banks. LSU...
