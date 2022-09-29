Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community is holding its first Craft Show from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1702 Pecan Court, in Ponchatoula. On hand will be the Creative Minds Writers’ Group, including Leah Eskine and Ann Marie Jameson, author of the "Bella Rose” series. Jameson and the other authors will be on site to answer questions and sign copies of their books.

