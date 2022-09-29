Mark Hamill named ambassador of Ukraine’s fundraising platform

File – In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo, Mark Hamill arrives at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that actor Mark Hamill has been named an ambassador for the country’s fundraising platform.

In a news release on Thursday, Hamill, widely known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the acclaimed “Star Wars” film franchise, will be the ambassador of UNITED24’s “Army of Drones” project.

UNITED24 is the central place for charitable donations in support of Ukraine as it fends off an invasion from Russia. The platform was first launched by Zelensky in May.

The Army of Drones project is an initiative that provides for the regular procurement, repair and replacement of drones, as well as pilot training for military forces.

“The light will win over darkness. I believe in this, our people believe in this,” Zelensky said in a statement, thanking Hamill for taking on the new position. “Thank you for taking on this difficult mission of being the first ambassador to help Ukraine raise funds for the Army of Drones to support our defenders. It is really important!”

In a separate statement, the 71-year-old actor said this is the best time for everyone to come together to help Ukraine defeat Russia in the ongoing conflict.

“In this long and unequal fight, Ukraine needs continuous additional support. That’s why I was honored President Zelenskyy asked me to become an ambassador for the Army of Drones,” Hamill said in his statement. “I know for certain that Ukrainians need drones to protect their land, their freedom and the values of the entire democratic world. Right now is the best time for everyone to come together and help Ukraine stand up in this war with the evil empire.”

Hamill is among a growing list of celebrities who have used their platforms to lend support to Ukraine in its eighth-month conflict with Russia.

Last week, legendary actress and musician Barbra Streisand announced that she will also serve as an ambassador for UNITED24, already helping to support the fund’s “24,000 Friends of Ukraine” campaign, which aims to grab 24,000 subscribers to send monthly donations of $24 toward medical aid for Ukrainians.

“The capability and courage of the Ukrainian people is an inspiration for all those worldwide who promote democracy and fight authoritarianism,” the 80-year-old Academy Award winner told Zelensky in a Zoom call.