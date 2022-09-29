ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

NASA Mars Helicopter Takes Flight With Weird Debris on Its Foot

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's plucky Ingenuity helicopter rose off the Martian ground on Sept. 24 for a short repositioning flight, and it looks like it wasn't alone. Navigation images from the flight seem to show a light-colored, flowing debris object stuck to the chopper for at least part of the journey.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

NASA Catches Sun Spitting Out a Major X1 Solar Flare

It's party time on the sun. Our host star has been ramping up its activity lately, and it delivered an impressive X1 solar flare on Sunday. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory caught sight of the big burst of radiation. The flare appears as a bright spot on the right side of an image shared by NASA on Monday.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Asteroid Smacked by NASA's DART Now Has Huge Comet-Like Debris Tail

Instantly after NASA intentionally crashed its Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft into the asteroid Dimorphos, telescopes watching in space and on Earth spotted a plume of dust and debris astronomers refer to as ejecta. Now, follow-up observations show the dust is being pushed away from the asteroid by the solar...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icy Moon#By Jupiter#Spacecraft#Junocam

Comments / 0

Community Policy