Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Why Mangalyaan Mattered: India Says Goodbye to Its Historic Mars Orbiter
On Sept. 24, 2014, the Indian Space Research Organization made history. A year earlier, the country's premier space agency blasted a little spacecraft toward Mars, hoping to punch the boxy probe into the red planet's orbit and hover it alongside NASA's state-of-the-art Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and ESA's inventive Mars Express.
CNET
NASA Mars Helicopter Takes Flight With Weird Debris on Its Foot
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's plucky Ingenuity helicopter rose off the Martian ground on Sept. 24 for a short repositioning flight, and it looks like it wasn't alone. Navigation images from the flight seem to show a light-colored, flowing debris object stuck to the chopper for at least part of the journey.
CNET
NASA Catches Sun Spitting Out a Major X1 Solar Flare
It's party time on the sun. Our host star has been ramping up its activity lately, and it delivered an impressive X1 solar flare on Sunday. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory caught sight of the big burst of radiation. The flare appears as a bright spot on the right side of an image shared by NASA on Monday.
CNET
Asteroid Smacked by NASA's DART Now Has Huge Comet-Like Debris Tail
Instantly after NASA intentionally crashed its Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft into the asteroid Dimorphos, telescopes watching in space and on Earth spotted a plume of dust and debris astronomers refer to as ejecta. Now, follow-up observations show the dust is being pushed away from the asteroid by the solar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
NASA Says Hurricane Ian Didn't Hurt Artemis I Hardware, Sets New Launch Date
NASA's Artemis I moon mission launch, stalled by Hurricane Ian, has a new target for takeoff. The launch window for step one of NASA's bold plan to return humans to the lunar surface now opens Nov. 12 and closes Nov. 27, the space agency said Friday. The news comes after...
CNET
Are Particle Physicists Inventing New Particles for No Reason? No, but It's Complicated
Has the entire field of particle physics collapsed, thanks to the efforts of a former physicist who is now speaking out? If you've read the latest headlines, you might be inclined to think so. On Monday, the Guardian's opinion section ran an article by astrophysicist and YouTuber Sabine Hossenfelder that...
Comments / 0