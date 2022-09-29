Construction begins on Monday, October 3 and ends on Monday, October 17

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation announced there will be lane restrictions near the I-8 at Pacific Avenue in Yuma from October 3 to 17.

There will be contractors scheduled to rebuild the raised median paving and replace the ADA ramps for the I-8 Bridge Deck Rehabilitation project.

Here are the restrictions:

North and southbound of Pacific Avenue between Gila Ridge Road and I-8 will have one lane open 24 hours a day and seven days a week starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 to Monday, Oct. 17.

Speed limit will be 25 mph.

12-foot width restriction will be in place

The post Lane restrictions near I-8 at Pacific Ave in Yuma appeared first on KYMA .