Big-Pharma GSK Announces First Woman CFO; She Arrives as ‘Highly Experienced’ Leader

Julie Brown, GSK's first female CFO. Image via The Princes A4S at YouTube.

Big Pharma company GSK — which has a multi-site presence in Montgomery County (King of Prussia, Conshohocken, and Collegeville) — has announced its first female CFO. Burberry executive Julie Brown is set to replace Iain Mackay, who is retiring in May. John George covered the new hire in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Brown’s corporate résumé is rather impressive. She served as an executive with AstraZeneca (Wilmington) and medical equipment manufacturer Smith & Nephew (Walford, U.K.). Brown was also the nonexecutive director and audit chair of Roche Holding AG Brown, a multinational healthcare company headquartered in Switzerland.

In her new role, Brown is set to receive a salary north of $900,000, and she could receive a bonus as high as nearly 300 percent her base pay.

GSK CEO Emma Walmsley, the company’s first woman CEO, said that Brown is a “…highly experienced CFO with a tremendous understanding of the biopharma sector. We also share a strong passion for people’s development, diversity, inclusion, and sustainability.”

The change in financial overseer is well timed: Last month, the company completed a multibillion-dollar spin-off. It formed a separate consumer product unit that operates as Haleon.

GSK has since shifted its focus to specialty medicines and vaccines.

There are currently 4,000 employees working within its Montgomery County operations.