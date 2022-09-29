Read full article on original website
No football game, no problem; Urbana homecoming returns after two years
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — High schools across the state are preparing for homecoming celebrations this weekend. Urbana High School kicked off its festivities Friday afternoon for the first time in two years. This year’s homecoming looks a little different than years past, their school doesn’t have a varsity football team this year and there won’t […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Our Vermilion County Hero for October is Jeannie Stream
Our Vermilion County Hero for October 2022 is Jeannie Stream of Rossville, IL. She is an EMT, business owner, and mother of 4. She was nominated by her youngest son, Jordan, who says that she goes above and beyond for her family and her community every day. Vermilion County Heroes...
WTHI
Newport Auto Hill Climb is back for another year of engine revving action
NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - Rev your engines, folks!. The Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb is back for another year of action!. This annual event is known to bring in tens of thousands of folks to the area! There's a flea market, food vendors, and a car show!. The fun doesn't...
Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State Route 1 […]
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
Centre Daily
Former Purdue Basketball Recruit Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn Commits to Illinois
Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn, a four-star combo guard out of Montverde Academy in Florida who decommitted from the Purdue basketball program in August, pledged his commitment to Big Ten rival Illinois and coach Brad Underwood on Friday. “I ultimately chose Illinois because they jumped into the opening of my recruitment early and...
saturdaytradition.com
Stadium basketball analyst explains why Brad Underwood is ‘perfect’ for Illini fanbase
Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood has been in the process of turning around a struggling program. After a 26-39 record in his first 2 seasons start to his tenure, he seems to be succeeding at that by racking up 20 wins in each of the three seasons since then.
Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
A Town in Illinois is on the List of Cities with the Oldest Homes
Old homes are very desirable in today's real estate market, and there is a town in Illinois that finished 2nd on the list of the 10 Metros with the Oldest Homes. It's not Chicago or Peoria, so which town in Illinois is filled with old homes and made this list?
newschannel20.com
Argument leads to shooting in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Champaign man is recovering after an argument turned violent Friday afternoon. Police were called just before 2 p.m. to the 2100 block of West White Street for a reported shooting. A 22-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg was found at the scene.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Danville metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Danville, IL metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion Regional Airport Director Alex Gale Suspended; Consultant Named Interim Director
(Above) Vermilion Regional Airport Authority Board of Commissioners: Steve Foster, Craig Davidson, Chairman Jonathan Myers, Gardner Peck, and Joe Vincent. After about four hours in closed session, the Vermilion Regional Airport Authority Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to suspend airport director Alex Gale for 45 days with pay, contingent upon meeting the requirements of the suspension.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Heather Mccullough, Edgar County Corrections Officer, Pre-Trial Scheduled re: Assault in Crawford County –
EDGAR CO., IL. (ECWd) – Edgar County Sheriff’s Corrections Officer Heather Mccullough is scheduled for pre-trial on November 30, 2022, in Crawford County where she was previously charged with Assault earlier this summer. Assault is a Class C Misdemeanor according to the Illinois Criminal Code. Our previous article...
Long wait times for flu vaccine
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday has many people waiting long times for their flu vaccines. Carle Health tweeted on Saturday that the Carle Outpatient Services at the Fields has “experienced heavy volumes and long lines this morning. In order to ensure that all cars get through the line before the […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Crosspoint Human Services Cuts Ribbon for New North Logan Facility
It’s a busy time for Crosspoint Human Services. Not only are they busy with their Supply Drive all through October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but they also cut the ribbon this past Friday for their new Professional Therapy Services building at 309 North Logan. Crosspoint CEO Lisa Rhodes said a big donation from the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation made this possible.
Two separate house fires spark in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to two separate house fires in on Wednesday and Thursday. The fire department responded to a vehicle fire at 12:40 P.M. on Tillman and found a house also on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly with minor to moderate damage to the structure. The property was […]
Exotic dancers sue Tuscola gentleman’s club for wages, tips
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A gentleman’s club in Tuscola refuses to pay its exotic dancers for their work and instead requires them to pay management a “kickback” fee for each shift, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed Monday. The dancers claim Dirt Cheap, Inc., the ironically named company that runs The Hideout Club, […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Fire Chief Don McMasters Announces Retirement for November
Danville, September 30, 2022 – After 27 years of service, Chief Donald E. McMasters has announced that he plans to retire on November 29, 2022. The City of Danville would like to congratulate Chief Donald E. McMasters on his retirement!. Chief McMasters was first hired by the City on...
Arcola family reflects on grandfather’s coffee club
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a common act to find your name written on your cup at Starbucks. When your order is ready, hearing your name called out breaks the barrier between employee and customer. Though this marketing tool has been a Starbucks staple for over a decade, the trend began decades ago at a […]
ourquadcities.com
Suspect dead following Illinois home invasion
ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office responded to a reported home invasion on Saturday evening. Upon their arrival on scene at the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave., deputies spoke with the alleged. victim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage....
