Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
NFL・
NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Giants
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in...
Twitter Reacts to Vikings' Wild Win Over Saints in London
Twitter reacts to Vikings’ wild win over Saints in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a wild win for the Vikings in London on Sunday morning. Minnesota defeated the New Orleans 28-25 after Saints kicker Will Lutz’s game-tying 61-yard field goal hit the upright and crossbar as time expired at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Why Justin Fields Didn't Hit Darnell Mooney for Wide-Open TD Vs. Giants
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Given the state of the Bears' passing attack, quarterback Justin Fields can't miss any layup. He missed a big one Sunday in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Trailing 14-6, the Bears faced a third-and-10 on the Giants' 35-yard...
5 Plays That Led to Bears Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4
5 most pivotal plays in Bears loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears struggled in all three phases in their 20-12 loss to the Giants in Week 4. The passing attack remained ineffective. The run defense was porous. There were critical mistakes made at critical times. It was a bad day for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophies, but the following plays were the most impactful in the team’s loss.
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Standing Out to Goran Dragić in Training Camp
Dosunmu standing out to Dragić in Bulls training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Goran Dragić has only been around the Chicago Bulls for a short time. Monday marked the start of the veteran point guard's second week of training camp practices with the team. But even...
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011
HOUSTON — Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies clinched
Jimmy Garoppolo credits defense, smoother offense in 49ers 24-9 win over Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo discusses Monday’s 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco’s big boost from the defensive side of the ball and a much smoother performance from his offensive unit.
Giants Vs. Packers Week 5 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London
Giants vs. Packers Week 5 start time, how to watch live from London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. London is about to see NFL football like never before. Yes, Sunday’s matchup between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will be the NFL’s 32nd game played across the pond. But it’s the first game in London between two teams with winning records.
Bears Sign Kicker Michael Badgley, Cairo Santos Questionable Week 4
Bears sign backup kicker with Santos questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears signed veteran kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad, then immediately elevated him to the active roster in case Cairo Santos is unable to play on Sunday against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. Santos did not travel with the team to New Jersey, but he's still officially questionable to play in Week 4. Santos is 4-4 on field goal attempts this year, but he missed two extra points in the rainy conditions in Week 1.
NFL Twitter Erupts After Deebo Samuel's Ridiculous 57-Yard Touchdown
Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different. Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a...
NFL・
Justin Fields Was Under Pressure for 50 Percent of His Dropbacks
Fields was under pressure on 50 percent of dropbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields was pressured on over 50 percent of his dropbacks during the Bears' loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, according to Lorin Cox. Impressively, Fields' stat line looked much improved when he...
ESPN Analyst Says It's ‘Impossible' to Evaluate Bears' Justin Fields
ESPN analyst says it's 'impossible' to evaluate Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is going through his early NFL developments with a shoddy-rostered Chicago Bears. According to one NFL analyst, it's going to be impossible to evaluate his season because of the team's situation. "You can't evaluate...
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum Questionable Vs. Bulls
Ingram, McCollum questionable for Bulls-Pelicans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New Orleans Pelicans added a pair of stars to their injury report ahead of Tuesday's preseason opener against the Chicago Bulls. Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness) and CJ McCollum (right ankle soreness) are both questionable for the...
Spectator at Steelers Game Dies After Fall From Escalator
A spectator at Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of New York's 24-20 victory over the Steelers.
NBA Stars Returning in Preseason After Missing All of 2021-22
NBA stars returning in preseason after missing 2021-22 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The game was not the same without these stars. As the 2022 NBA preseason commences, some of the league’s most popular faces are taking the court again after dealing with injuries in 2021-22. The Los...
NBA・
Bears Have Highest QB Pressure Rate and Lowest WR Separation Rate
Bears have highest QB pressure, lowest WR separation rate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to a scathing graphic from PFF, the Bears are the worst team in the NFL in both quarterback pressures and wide receiver separation rate. Keeping Justin Fields off the ground has been a major...
Broncos O-Lineman Goes Viral for Epic Tackle Attempt Fail Vs. Raiders
Broncos O-lineman goes viral for epic tackle attempt fail vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. 'A' for effort, 'F' for execution. That's the best way to describe Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles' attempt to prevent a scoop-and-score in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. In the...
Mariners to start playoffs on road, Haggerty hurts leg
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss Monday night to the Detroit Tigers, who got a two-run homer from Javier Báez. Sam Haggerty singled with two outs in the ninth inning and hurt his left groin while sliding into second base on a successful steal. He needed assistance to leave the field, an arm draped over manager Scott Servais and an athletic trainer. Haggerty is scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday. “Getting to the end of the regular season is always a challenge,” a reserved Servais said.
Twitter Reacts to Mesmerizing Chicago Cubs Gameday Drone Video
Twitter reacts to mesmerizing Cubs gameday drone video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you find yourself missing the energy of Wrigley Field and its surrounding neighborhood over the next six months, the Cubs have something for you. The Cubs posted an incredible video on Twitter that takes you...
