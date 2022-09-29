Read full article on original website
The Truth About Idaho’s Law On Babysitters
Look, I get it - as a father of three who is always on the go, I can certainly vouch for parents when they say they need a break. Ultimately, if I want to have a date night with my wife, Bailey, we will have to arrange to have a babysitter watch our children. We have three little ones, ranging in age from a month old to an almost-5-year-old.
Competing visions for Expo Idaho to be presented Tuesday
Three companies vying to win the competition for the redesign of Expo Idaho will present their plans to the Ada County Commission at a public meeting Tuesday. The work is the culmination of about three years of brainstorming how the hundreds of acres of land could be best used now that horse racing isn’t returning to Idaho.
Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America
Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
2 Biggest Complaints About Living in Utah, Do You Agree with Them?
So, apparently people are just up and leaving Utah and moving to Idaho instead (as well as other states). That probably doesn’t come as a surprise to you (or most Idahoans) because we’ve had such a massive influx of people. What’s really interesting, however, are the reasons WHY people might be deciding to leave Utah...
Idaho Billionaire Selflessly Sends Emergency Supplies to Florida
Frank VanderSloot is known as Idaho's wealthiest person, and along with that wealth, he has been known to give back to his local communities. However, the executive chairman of Melaleuca Corporation has organized an effort to help total strangers that live thousands of miles away. Frank VanderSloot Through The Years.
Boise man found safe, returned home
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Ronald was found and safely returned home. ORIGINAL STORY: Boise Police Officers and the family are looking for a missing Boise man. Last seen at 2:30 this afternoon around Five Mile rd. and Overland rd. area. Ronald is wearing a grey American Airlines hat...
Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled
Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
Reba is coming to Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Reba McEntire is coming to the Ford Idaho Center on March 24, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Oct 14th and promise to sell quickly. Details and tickets are available from the Ford Idaho Center WEBSITE. Event starts at 6:30, with special guests Terri Clark,...
Country’s Fiery Red Head Is Coming To Idaho For The First time In 15 Yrs
The one and only Reba McEntire is coming to Idaho for the first time since 2008 and I am all about it! The fiery red head of country music has been doing more touring lately and she has announced making her way to Idaho in 2023. Reba McEntire Coming To...
The race for Idaho lieutenant governor: Part 2
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, November 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the general election to decide on who they want to represent them in key federal and state offices. This Viewpoint and the previous show focus on one of the big races in Idaho,...
Idaho Humane Society hosts annual dog walk fundraiser
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Human Society (IHS) celebrated its 30th annual See Spot Walk fundraising walk Saturday morning at Julia Davis Park in downtown Boise. The community event featured contests and prizes, dog-related goodies and treats, lots of local vendors and the largest dog walk in the state. It is also the first time the event has been held in person since the COVID pandemic.
Witches ring in the season with spooky spectacle on Boise River
BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds flocked to Barber Park to ring in the spooky season Sunday, as witches floated down the Boise River on paddleboards. The "Witches on the Water" float kicked off at Barber Park Sunday, Oct. 2, at noon and ended at Ann Morrison Park. It is the second year Boiseans gathered for a costumed river float, trading their broomsticks for paddle boards.
Yellowstone, petrified watermelon, rock art: These 15,000-year-old rocks tell Idaho’s past
MELBA (Idaho Statesman) – As Nichole Schwend weaves through the basalt rocks that litter Celebration Park, she points to faint engravings on the dark desert rocks and asks visitors what they see. One carving near the Celebration Park Visitor’s Center looks like a circle with two rectangles on top...
Talented Idahoans Who Got National Attention on Contestant Shows
We have a lot of talent here in the gem state. Idaho is home to some incredible people who have hit some of the biggest stages and performed in front of millions of people watching at home. Here are some of the top Idaho contestants from American Idol, The Voice and Americas Got Talent.
How a Missouri man founded an eastern Idaho town and became the Gem State’s 13th governor
IDAHO FALLS – It had been seven years since Charles Calvin Moore had moved to Idaho when the tracks for the expanded railroad had reached the townsite he’d helped create. It was Feb. 14, 1906 and he, along with others from St. Anthony, were there to celebrate the founding of Ashton and the rail line that would soon pass through to take passengers on their way to Yellowstone National Park.
New program at Idaho Department of Correction working to address impact of trauma on staff and residents
BOISE, Idaho — A new program at the Idaho Department of Corrections launched to address impacts of trauma on both staff and residents at the facilities. Officials with IDOC announced the pilot program will launch it's first phase of the trauma intervention program focusing on correctional staff. The program is funded through Gov. Brad Little's Leading Idaho plan, which directs $50 million to behavioral health resources statewide.
Idaho’s Popularity Plummets; 18 States People Rather Move to In 2022
Some people are calling a pair of new mid-year migration reports an early Christmas miracle. Both reports issued by Move Buddha show that interest in moving to Idaho is starting to wane. Their Idaho-focused report shows that the inflow traffic ratio has dropped by 61.6%, the largest drop in the entire country.
Visit The ‘Top of Idaho’ for an Unforgettable Adventure
Idaho is amazing from its waterways to its peaks and everything in-between. There is truly nothing like it. Here in Idaho we also still have some amazing small towns and communities that compared to the hassle of Boise can seem like a blast from the past. Those incredible places that are just a spot on the map where locals leave doors unlocked and wave at everyone that goes by. One of those fantastic little towns sits just below the tallest peak in Idaho.
Volunteers from Idaho making their way down to Florida to assist in Ian cleanup efforts
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Numerous volunteers from the American Red Cross are assisting cleanup efforts in Florida from Hurricane Ian, including some from here in Idaho. The Red Cross has confirmed that three volunteers from Idaho either are or will be making the trip to Florida to assist...
Miss Teen Idaho wins Miss Teen USA 1st Runner Up [photos]
Eagle High School Graduate Miss Idaho Teen USA Jenna Beckstrom has won the first runner-up in the Miss Teen USA contest held over the weekend in Reno, Nevada. The Miss Teen USA Pageant is associated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants. Contestants have to win state contests between the ages of 14-19. The pageant featured fifty-one contestants from all over the country.
