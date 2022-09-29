ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Truth About Idaho’s Law On Babysitters

Look, I get it - as a father of three who is always on the go, I can certainly vouch for parents when they say they need a break. Ultimately, if I want to have a date night with my wife, Bailey, we will have to arrange to have a babysitter watch our children. We have three little ones, ranging in age from a month old to an almost-5-year-old.
Post Register

Boise man found safe, returned home

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Ronald was found and safely returned home. ORIGINAL STORY: Boise Police Officers and the family are looking for a missing Boise man. Last seen at 2:30 this afternoon around Five Mile rd. and Overland rd. area. Ronald is wearing a grey American Airlines hat...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled

Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Reba is coming to Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Reba McEntire is coming to the Ford Idaho Center on March 24, 2023. Tickets go on sale on Oct 14th and promise to sell quickly. Details and tickets are available from the Ford Idaho Center WEBSITE. Event starts at 6:30, with special guests Terri Clark,...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Humane Society hosts annual dog walk fundraiser

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Human Society (IHS) celebrated its 30th annual See Spot Walk fundraising walk Saturday morning at Julia Davis Park in downtown Boise. The community event featured contests and prizes, dog-related goodies and treats, lots of local vendors and the largest dog walk in the state. It is also the first time the event has been held in person since the COVID pandemic.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Witches ring in the season with spooky spectacle on Boise River

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds flocked to Barber Park to ring in the spooky season Sunday, as witches floated down the Boise River on paddleboards. The "Witches on the Water" float kicked off at Barber Park Sunday, Oct. 2, at noon and ended at Ann Morrison Park. It is the second year Boiseans gathered for a costumed river float, trading their broomsticks for paddle boards.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

How a Missouri man founded an eastern Idaho town and became the Gem State’s 13th governor

IDAHO FALLS – It had been seven years since Charles Calvin Moore had moved to Idaho when the tracks for the expanded railroad had reached the townsite he’d helped create. It was Feb. 14, 1906 and he, along with others from St. Anthony, were there to celebrate the founding of Ashton and the rail line that would soon pass through to take passengers on their way to Yellowstone National Park.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
KIVI-TV

New program at Idaho Department of Correction working to address impact of trauma on staff and residents

BOISE, Idaho — A new program at the Idaho Department of Corrections launched to address impacts of trauma on both staff and residents at the facilities. Officials with IDOC announced the pilot program will launch it's first phase of the trauma intervention program focusing on correctional staff. The program is funded through Gov. Brad Little's Leading Idaho plan, which directs $50 million to behavioral health resources statewide.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Visit The ‘Top of Idaho’ for an Unforgettable Adventure

Idaho is amazing from its waterways to its peaks and everything in-between. There is truly nothing like it. Here in Idaho we also still have some amazing small towns and communities that compared to the hassle of Boise can seem like a blast from the past. Those incredible places that are just a spot on the map where locals leave doors unlocked and wave at everyone that goes by. One of those fantastic little towns sits just below the tallest peak in Idaho.
KIDO Talk Radio

Miss Teen Idaho wins Miss Teen USA 1st Runner Up [photos]

Eagle High School Graduate Miss Idaho Teen USA Jenna Beckstrom has won the first runner-up in the Miss Teen USA contest held over the weekend in Reno, Nevada. The Miss Teen USA Pageant is associated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants. Contestants have to win state contests between the ages of 14-19. The pageant featured fifty-one contestants from all over the country.
RENO, NV

