Oxford, MS

247Sports

Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin evaluates Rebels' play against Kentucky, previews Vanderbilt game

Ole Miss ascended into the top 10 of this week's Associated Press poll after beating Kentucky in a thriller this past weekend, and the No. 9 Rebels will try to keep their undefeated start going when they visit SEC foe Vanderbilt on Saturday. Coach Lane Kiffin scored one of the biggest wins of his tenure at Ole Miss to date, but seven SEC games remain on what Kiffin called an "extremely back-loaded schedule."
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss football: Commodores getting healthier coming out of bye week, Clark Lea says

A bye week could give Vanderbilt the opportunity to get multiple key players back in its lineup against No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday. Speaking during "Commodore Hour" on the Vanderbilt Sports Network on Monday night, coach Clark Lea said starting defensive back Jaylen Mahoney, starting wide receiver Quincy Skinner Jr., starting offensive lineman Xavier Castillo and rotational defensive end Brayden Bapst all practiced to start game week.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Troy Brown claims the Rebel defense has found its identity

Ole Miss was not given the win by the highly touted Wildcats, their defense took it from Kentucky when they secured the 22-19 win with a sack caused fumble. The Rebel defense had a solid outing all together, allowing 108 rushing yards total and creating two turnovers in crunch time.
OXFORD, MS

