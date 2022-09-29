Ole Miss ascended into the top 10 of this week's Associated Press poll after beating Kentucky in a thriller this past weekend, and the No. 9 Rebels will try to keep their undefeated start going when they visit SEC foe Vanderbilt on Saturday. Coach Lane Kiffin scored one of the biggest wins of his tenure at Ole Miss to date, but seven SEC games remain on what Kiffin called an "extremely back-loaded schedule."

OXFORD, MS ・ 10 HOURS AGO